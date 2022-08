HUBBARD RADIO AC WSHE (SHE 100.3)/CHICAGO announced changes to their schedule and imaging, re-branding with a focus on music from the 90’s and 2000’s with the slogan "The NEW 100.3,” and branded as "SHE Loves The 90’s And 2000’s.”. The BROOKE & JEFFREY morning show...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO