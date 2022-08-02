Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner

Read on jcpost.com
JC Post
Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center
When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
Police: Mortar shell started grass fire at Kansas park
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Authorities are investigating vandalism at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland N, in Wichita. Just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday, a black car drove through the park and a passenger in the vehicle threw a mortar shell out the window starting a grass fire on the west side of the park, according to a social media report Wichita Parks and Recreation.
Restrooms vandalized again at Bunte Park
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The restrooms at Herman and Helen Bunte Park are closed again. This is after an unknown person or persons caused damage to the fixtures once again. It’s the second time in the past few months this has happened. Earlier in the spring, both restrooms at...
Kan. woman enters plea in death of victim found in mobile home
McPHERSON – A Kansas woman entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Tina Nicole Brown, 35, entered the plea Wednesday in...
KAKE TV
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
WIBW
McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson woman has pleaded guilty to the second-degree reckless murder of Kelly Peterson in 2020. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Tina Nicole Brown, 35, of McPherson, entered a no-contest plea to second-degree reckless murder and battery on law enforcement charges. He noted the charges stem from the 2020 death of a McPherson man.
Crazy Story! Inmate Uses Hemorrhoid Cream To Burn Hole In Window
I'm not sure, but I think this guy watched a lot of the TV show "MacGyver" when he was younger. From out of Wichita, Kansas comes a crazy crime story involving a jail inmate who was caught smuggling drugs through a hole he made through a reinforced plastic window. According...
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
Car purchased illegally in Salina later found near Chicago
A car purchased by fraudulent means from a Salina dealership was later located in a suburb of Chicago. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that earlier this month, an unknown suspect used a fraudulent identification from Texas to arrange financing and purchase a 2020 Kia Stinger from Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street.
Saline Co. 4-Her to auction prize hog to benefit memorial scholarship
Keeping true to the principles of 4-H, Kirk Heimer plans to auction off his Grand Champion hog this afternoon to honor a former 4-H leader and to benefit future 4-Hers. The 4-H Livestock Premium Sale is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Friday in Barn 2 at the Tri-Rivers Fair in Salina.
Sheriff IDs Kansas teen who died after vehicle lands in creek
BUTLER COUNTY —A Kansas teen died in an accident just after midnight Friday morning in Butler County. Emergency crews responded to the report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th south and east of Augusta, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff. The vehicle left the roadway...
Man killed in bicycle crash in Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
Kansas officer recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
An Osawatomie Police officer is recovering after being exposed to an unknown substance, believed to be fentanyl.
3 people survive plane crash in Butler County
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
Sedgwick County to pay $190,000 to former inmate after 2020 assault in courthouse
Court records say the inmate was shoved against the wall and struck in the head.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 4
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Hannelore Leighty, Domestic battery, Arrested 8/3. Laura Belshe, Possession of marijuana, Arrested 8/3. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary...
Charges filed in domestic case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against Hutchinson man in a domestic case. Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Michael is charged with one count of attempted second degree murder stemming from a domestic disturbance July 23rd. The charge is a level 3 person felony which carries a sentence of up to 41 years if convicted, depending on his criminal history.
Salina lawyer gets cited for alleged electioneering
Some Saline County voters have complained that they are witnessing the crime of electioneering at a polling place in Salina.
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
