The Block: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert is an under-the-radar transfer ready to shine

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on freshman linebacker EJ Lightsey
Back in February, Georgia signee EJ Lightsey endured a very scary situation when he was shot multiple times in his hometown of Fitzgerald, Georgia. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Lightsey in March, and on Thursday, Smart had more positive things to say. Smart told reporters Thursday...
Surprising details emerge about Georgia football HC Kirby Smart’s $112 million contract
Georgia football rewarded head coach Kirby Smart for winning the program’s first national championship in 41 years with a massive, $112 million contract extension back in July. On Thursday, as the Bulldogs began 2022 preseason camp, surprising new details about Smart’s contract emerged, per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.
Kirby Smart’s $112.5M UGA Contract Contains Massive Guarantees
The recently signed deal puts the Georgia football coach under contract through 2031.
dawgpost.com
RECRUITING SCOOP: Top Remaining Georgia Bulldog Targets on Offense
ATHENS - After a fantastic month of July on the recruiting trail for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, things will slow down a bit as fall camp starts for the Bulldogs and high school football nears in the peach state. But as we all know, recruiting never stops. Here...
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program
Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
College Football Analyst Predicts Country's No. 1 Defense
It's that time of year when analysts start writing their predictions for the college football season. Just recently Brad Crawford of 247Sports wrote about the top defenses in the country heading into the season and who he thinks will finish at the top. Nobody should be surprised by his choice.
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold
Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
Carolina safety returns the favor with "great" visit to WVU
An update with a recent visitor for WVU Football. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Ohio State lands commitment from four-star forward Devin Royal
Welcome to Ohio State, Devin Royal. The small forward announced on Wednesday at a ceremony at high school that he had committed to Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes. This gives Holtmann and the Scarlet and Gray their third commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle. "I liked how the coaches treat...
Billy Napier Provides First Gators Fall Camp Injury Report
Florida head coach Billy Napier shares the first update on injuries across the Florida Gators' roster in fall camp.
WATCH: Dan Lanning Talks Defending Stetson Bennett and Georgia
It's not often you open the start of your college football season with an opponent with as familiar of a face as Georgia's on September 3rd. Former defensive coordinator, now head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning spent four seasons in Athens under head coach Kirby Smart, three as the ...
DrummBeat: Sooners VIP recruiting notes | VIP team notes | Inside LeBlanc's recruitment | More
What a July for the Sooners, right?! And how about that start in the month of August after Oklahoma landed 2023 four-star EDGE Colton Vasek?
10 Kansas State players with the most to gain during fall camp
With players reported and ready to begin Kansas State's fall camp on Wednesday, it's time to take a hard look at several Wildcats in position to earn more for the 2022 season. Whether that be a starting role, more snaps, or simply an increase of trust from the coaching staff, here are 10 players with an opportunity to seize the most over the next month.
thecomeback.com
Six college football teams favored in every regular season game
It’s not easy to go undefeated throughout an entire college football regular season, but it looks like a few teams are going to have a very good shot at running the table this year as college football oddsmakers project six different teams to be favored in every single game the regular season.
Four-star OL Connor Lew commits to Miami
Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain four-star offensive lineman Connor Lew will play his college football for the program he grew up watching, announcing his commitment to Miami early Friday evening. Set to play in the All-American Bowl following his senior season, Lew chose the Hurricanes over an offer list that included...
Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing edge rusher Ashley Williams
Auburn Twitter reacts to the Tigers landing Ashley Williams.
