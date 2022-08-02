ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Block: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert is an under-the-radar transfer ready to shine

 3 days ago
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dawgpost.com

RECRUITING SCOOP: Top Remaining Georgia Bulldog Targets on Offense

ATHENS - After a fantastic month of July on the recruiting trail for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, things will slow down a bit as fall camp starts for the Bulldogs and high school football nears in the peach state. But as we all know, recruiting never stops. Here...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1

Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program

Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold

Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

10 Kansas State players with the most to gain during fall camp

With players reported and ready to begin Kansas State's fall camp on Wednesday, it's time to take a hard look at several Wildcats in position to earn more for the 2022 season. Whether that be a starting role, more snaps, or simply an increase of trust from the coaching staff, here are 10 players with an opportunity to seize the most over the next month.
MANHATTAN, KS
thecomeback.com

Six college football teams favored in every regular season game

It’s not easy to go undefeated throughout an entire college football regular season, but it looks like a few teams are going to have a very good shot at running the table this year as college football oddsmakers project six different teams to be favored in every single game the regular season.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
247Sports

Four-star OL Connor Lew commits to Miami

Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain four-star offensive lineman Connor Lew will play his college football for the program he grew up watching, announcing his commitment to Miami early Friday evening. Set to play in the All-American Bowl following his senior season, Lew chose the Hurricanes over an offer list that included...
COLLEGE SPORTS
