Off-Duty Madison Police Officer Charged With Aggravated Battery In Belleville Case

myleaderpaper.com
Woman with gun holds carjacking suspect at bay until Crystal City Police arrive
A 37-year-old Jefferson County man who recently attempted a carjacking at the Twin City Mall parking lot in Crystal City was thwarted by his apparent poor driving skills and a woman with a gun, Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms said. He said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. Aug...
edglentoday.com
Madison Police Officer Khalind D. Hayes Is Placed On Administrative Leave Without Pay
MADISON - Madison Police Chief Jeffrey Bridick on Wednesday said Police Officer Khalind D. Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, has been placed on administrative leave without pay based on the charges announced in St. Clair County. Hayes was off-duty when an alleged incident in the first block of North Charles...
22-year-old charged with six felony counts, including second-degree murder
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man was charged with six felony accounts, including second-degree murder. Chappelle Taylor, of Castle Point, has been charged with counts related to the shooting of the mother of his child and the death of the woman's father. On Aug. 1, Taylor confronted a...
mymoinfo.com
Imperial man arrested for stolen truck
(Hillsboro) This past weekend, a stolen pick-up truck was recovered and an arrest was made in the case by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was stolen late Friday night from the Dollar General Store in Otto, and the arrest was made a short time later.
edglentoday.com
Granite City Police Department's Assistant Chief Nick Novacich Is New Cross River Task Force Commander
EDWARDSVILLE - A new commander for the Cross River Crime Task Force was named Wednesday in the lobby of the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville. Major Jeff Connor has led the Cross-River Crime Task Force comprised of law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, and local agencies for the past year.
Off-duty police officer arrested after Belleville shooting Sunday night injures 3
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Police said three people were hurt in a fight that escalated to a shooting Sunday morning in Belleville, and police say the suspected shooter was an off-duty Illinois police officer. The Belleville Police Department is investigating what happened near Main Street at about 2 a.m. that...
Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for robbery, murder in Madison, Illinois
ST. LOUIS — An Illinois man was sentenced to prison for 75 years after he was found guilty of a 2021 murder in Madison, Illinois. William Jenkins, 45, was sentenced to 65 years in prison for first-degree murder and 10 more years for armed robbery in connection with the death of Andre Hutson.
advantagenews.com
More convictions in theft ring
The Madison County State’s Attorney has announced additional convictions in a tri-county theft ring. 36-year-old Larry Thompson pled guilty in two recent cases that authorities say were part of a ring of residential burglaries and stolen vehicles in Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin counties. Thompson, along with seven others, was...
Police address high-profile violent crimes in St. Louis
Police are still investigating the shooting of a woman outside of a Walgreens store on north Grand Monday.
Man charged after 2 shot, 1 killed in University City
A man faces several felony charges in connection with a homicide investigation in University City.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
KMOV
Suspect charged after University City double shooting
UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and one was killed Monday night in University City, police said. Officers responded to the 6500 block of Bartmer around 10:45 p.m. and found a man and woman shot inside a house. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died and the woman is in stable condition, police said. University City Police did not identify the deceased man in a press release Tuesday.
wmix94.com
Centralia woman charged with fentanyl distribution
MARION COUNTY — A 21-year-old Centralia woman was formally charged Wednesday in Marion County Court with multiple drug-related offenses. Mariah McCray was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Marion County Jail. McCray was charged in court Wednesday with Class 1 felony manufacture with the intent to deliver fentanyl and Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor driving while license suspended.
Man killed, another hurt in north St. Louis shooting
One man has died and another man is hurt after a shooting Wednesday evening in north St. Louis.
Metro East man sentenced 75 years on murder, robbery charges
A federal judge has sentenced a Metro East man to 75 years in prison in connection with a murder investigation from last year.
Jennings man who robbed phone stores sentenced
A Jennings man appeared in federal court Thursday to be sentenced for robbing two phone stores in the summer of 2019.
kttn.com
Missouri man charged with three armed robberies, faces up to 20 years in prison
A Missouri man appeared in court Tuesday to face charges accusing him of three armed robberies or attempted robberies of St. Louis County businesses and the discharge of a firearm during one of the incidents. Matthew Sabir, 37, from Wentzville, was indicted July 27 in U.S. District Court in St....
St. Louis police seeking assistance identifying vehicle, suspect in armed robbery
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday it needed help identifying a suspect and suspect vehicle in an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday. According to police, three people were robbed at gunpoint by a man in a black Kia Soul at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 10th block of North Euclid Avenue.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old Mikayla Rowcliff of DeWolfe Street...
Arrest made in University City homicide investigation
One person of interest is in custody Tuesday in connection with a homicide investigation in University City.
