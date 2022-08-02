Off-Duty Madison Police Officer Charged With Aggravated Battery In Belleville Case

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and one was killed Monday night in University City, police said. Officers responded to the 6500 block of Bartmer around 10:45 p.m. and found a man and woman shot inside a house. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died and the woman is in stable condition, police said. University City Police did not identify the deceased man in a press release Tuesday.

