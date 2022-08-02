Read on thevoice.us
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
American Red Cross
American Red Cross volunteers in the Chicago & northern Illinois area responded to 18 home fires in Cook, Kane, LaSalle, McHenry, Will and Kankakee Counties in the past week. During this past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to 91 persons, including 23 children by supplying them with basic items...
Aurora Navy League picnic August 9
The Aurora Council Navy League will hold its annual picnic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the lovely home of Kent and Sharon Catich. All are invited. Their address is: 2900 Tanner Road, North Aurora. If you get lost call 630-907-0110. Reuland Catering will provide another wonderful meal. Beer and wine are available. The cost is $25., all-inclusive. A donation box will be evident for anyone availing themselves of the beer or wine. It will be a great time to meet one another. There will be no speaker that night.
Cosmo Club of Aurora host to Race Awareness Night
The Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora will be host to the Race to Fight Diabetes Awareness Night at Sycamore Speedway, Route 64, Maple Park, Saturday, Aug. 6. We invite the community to join us for an exciting evening of competitive dirt track racing, on the Midwest’s finest clay track. Included...
94th Annual Lantz-Stoner reunion Aug. 14
The related Lantz, Eichelberger, Patterson, and Stoner families of Kendall, Kane, Will, and DuPage Counties will hold their 94th annual reunion Sunday, Aug. 14, at Hudson Crossing Park on Harrison Street at the east end of the Oswego U.S. Route 34 bridge in Oswego. The Lantz and Stoner families began...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monkeypox
Government HealthCapitol News IllinoisJerry NowickiMonkeypox. By Jerry Nowicki Governor JB Pritzker issued a public health emergency declaration and declared Illinois a disaster area in response to the monkeypox virus Monday this week, a move his assistants said would help mobilize resources. The governor’s office personnel said the proclamation will aid in moving vaccines to the...
Solutions include wisdom in food selection, production
Life in the United States is at a crisis point. For 70 years we have used up and abused U.S. precious soil and water to produce commodities such as corn and soybeans for junk food such as hamburgers and french fries and soda. These destructive practices have made the prices of what passes for food to remain relatively low.
Yvonne Toney
‘Creating things’ Yvonne Toney’s business in Aurora. Welcoming new businesses and entrepreneurs to Aurora is essential and, frankly, something that should happen routinely. To that end, there’s a bit of soul emerging in the Aurora downtown business district, and it’s brought to us by an inspiring, innovative, black female whose veteran-owned company, The Cotton Seed Creative, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
By Al Benson St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Aurora celebrated Mission Trip Weekend Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31. Returning from a weeklong mission trip to Minneapolis, teen and adult volunteers offered reflections during services. From July 24 to July 29, 22 St. Mark’s teens and five adults helped with house...
Preparations for kindergarten at Aurora Public Library District
Can you believe it’s almost time for children to head to the classroom? Here at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD), we want to ensure that our youngest customers have all the tools necessary for school success. Our Children’s Department puts a strong emphasis on early literacy resources, services, and programs to help families raising children in the community of Aurora.
Problem of automatic weapons must be seen
There is always more than one way to achieve the desired results. Many methods will lead to discussions and arguments on how to achieve fulfillment. Discussions and arguments will prevail on what the desired results should hold as goals. Consider the climate today on gun violence, what to do to...
Jo Fredell Higgins Woodridge book-signing
The signature book-signing and release event for the history of Woodridge Book, published by Arcadia Publishing, at Woodridge Village Hall Saturday, July 30 brings to light the establishment of Woodridge. The chief of police played the bagpipes and the mayor, Gina Cunningham, opened the program with the Color Guard presentation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oswegoland Senior and Community Center
Events SeniorsEventsOswegoland Senior and Community CenterSeniors. Oswegoland Senior and Community Center is open and serving seniors and the community Monday -Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its new facility, 3525 US Highway 34, Oswego, the former Oswego Police Station. Programming includes numerous exercise classes, activities such as bingo, dime jingle, bridge, financial and history education,...
Reader’s Voice: Strong gun control laws ineffective
Once again The Voice published letters filled with emotional blathering. This time regarding gun control. There’s a solid solution which would end all such gun control debate. The following facts clearly point to the problem and the solution:. • International statistics show the USA is third in murders throughout...
Garden Harvest Dinner Saturday, Aug. 13
The Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry (MWFP) Board of Directors will hold its signature event, The Harvest Dinner, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry, 834 Highland Avenue, Aurora. The dinner will be a showcase of seasonal vegetables and herbs grown on site...
Aim: Prevent gun violence
In the wake of the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, State representative Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, and other State lawmakers from Illinois, California, New York, and Delaware met with senior White House officials on efforts to prevent gun violence and hold gun manufacturers accountable for their role in the gun violence epidemic.
Aurora to Review Proposed New Ward Maps, Public Participation Encouraged
The Aurora City Council will hold committee meetings this week to review options for redistricting the city. Two proposed new ward maps will be presented at the regular meeting of the Rules, Administration and Procedures (RAP) Committee at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and again during a special meeting of the RAP Committee at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Suicidal help number, 988, active
The phone number 988 is now active across the United States for those who are experiencing a suicidal crisis, mental health crisis, and/or emotional distress. Those in need of care will be connected to trained and compassionate counselors who are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. Access...
Monarch butterflies require milkweeds for growth
Imagine eating only one type of food your entire life. Your survival depends entirely on being able to find this food. It is the challenge monarch butterflies, Danaus plexippus, face every day as landscapes change nationwide and fewer native plants are available. But home gardeners can help. Along with other...
Geneva Arts Fair winners receive honors
Geneva Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Geneva Arts Fair category winners. Judging took place Saturday July 23 and winners each in 2D and 3D were awarded honors and a cash prize. 2022 judges were Ana Vitek (2D) and Jeremy Foy (3D). The Geneva Arts Fair took place July 23-24.
The Voice
Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0