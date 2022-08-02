ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Abortion rights group speaks out against law enforcement after recent vandalism arrests

By Rob McMillan via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ukdW_0h2C7OVv00

The organizers of several recent abortion rights rallies that resulted in nearly a dozen arrests are speaking out against the actions of law enforcement during the protests.

Over the past several days, members of the organization Rise Up for Abortion Los Angeles staged protests in L.A. and Riverside.

During both events, protesters used paint as part of their demonstrations and were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after failing to clean it up.

"We have trumped-up charges of alleged felony vandalism and conspiracy," said Luna Hernandez, who was among those arrested in Riverside at a protest on Saturday evening. "Right now, abortion is illegal in 26 states, and now, they're saying if you organize a protest to demand that you legalize abortion, this is what could happen to you."

According to a press release, Riverside County sheriff's deputies responded to the 4000 block of Main Street in Riverside regarding a report of vandalism to the historic courthouse.

Thirteen people were detained, and eight eventually arrested.

"We did use removable paint, and that's the only thing we did," said Hernandez. "So alleged vandalism and felony charges for using chalk and removable paint."

But Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said regardless of what kind of paint was used, after much effort to clean up the mess, two days later the columns on the historic building are still stained.

"We did everything we could all night long to remove that before yesterday morning, so people wouldn't see it, and it didn't work," said Bianco. "They spent all day yesterday trying to get it off and you can see from today this morning that it didn't work."

"We'll let you protest, we'll let your voice be heard," Bianco continued. "But anyone who damages property or breaks the law, we will arrest you. We will not stand for that in Riverside County."

The protest in Riverside followed a similar rally outside LACMA last Thursday in which the same group of protestors doused themselves in red paint, and then laid on the ground next to plastic trash bags and wire hangers.

The group said the act was to mimic the controversial photograph of Gerri Santoro, who died from an unsafe abortion in 1964.

However, three of them were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

"You have fascist police who are coming after protesters who are demanding abortion nationwide," said Hernandez. "No one should accept these kinds of attacks on anyone for protesting for people's rights."

The protest in Riverside has also set off a political controversy, with Bianco posting a comment on social media targeting a Riverside City Councilperson, Clarissa Cervantes, who was seen at the protest.

"Shame on the Riverside city councilwoman for supporting the defacing of our courthouse. You are lucky we couldn't arrest you," said Bianco in the social media post.

But Cervantes, who is demanding an apology from Bianco, said not only does she not condone the vandalism of public property, but she was not at the protest.

"I went to downtown that evening to attend an art gallery opening. After the event, I went with some friends to walk to a restaurant where I was able to see people seated on the steps, and the Riverside police department was speaking with them. I recognized one of the officers, and so I went up to greet him. We had a cordial, professional conversation. I asked what was taking place, and he shared with me that the protesters had unfortunately vandalized the courthouse, and that was the extent of it."

Cervantes said the conversation with the officer lasted less than 60 seconds, and that was the extent of her presence at the scene.

When asked about the social media post, Bianco said, "I won't comment on the councilwoman in damage control trying to explain herself."

The protesters who were arrested have all bailed out of jail and are awaiting arraignment. No charges have been filed.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department estimated the damage to the historic courthouse at $10,000.

Comments / 19

Purple4me
2d ago

protests if u want but once you deface property or hurt someone, you're nothing but a terrorist and should be arrested

Reply
8
Related
orangecountytribune.com

Pursuit ends in two arrests

What started as a burglary in Westminster ended up in an arrest in Bellflower. According to the WPD, officers responded to a commercial burglary in process at 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue. The suspect refused to yield to police and led the officers...
BELLFLOWER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Vandalism#Abortion Law#Unsafe Abortion#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement
mynewsla.com

Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm

Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
PERRIS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide

Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire

A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
CORONA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

California detective allegedly sent graphic photos to decoy

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police detective allegedly sent graphic messages to a decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl and some of the communications occurred while he was on duty, prosecutors said Tuesday. The civilian decoy contacted Orange County Crime Stoppers and reported that a...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested for woman's violent beating in Hollywood parking garage

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A Lancaster man has been arrested in connection with the violent beating of a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last weekend that was caught on camera. Dammion Adkins, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Adkins was being held without bail, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

SoCal residents sound off on Hollywood crime

In just the past week, Hollywood has seen crimes such as the brutal beating of a woman in a parking garage and a man who was shot in the chest during an iPhone robbery. On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and the Los Angeles Police Department made clear they plan to step up […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale

A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
foxla.com

4 charged after attempting to rob Norco shop where owner shot robber

NORCO, Calif. - Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24,...
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
130K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy