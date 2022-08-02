August 5, 2022: Madison Send-off to Treaty People Convergence

Read on wibailoutpeople.org
Related
wibailoutpeople.org
Madison, September 24, 2022: Protest Anti-Abortion Zealots!
Come join us in Madison, WI to counter protest March For Life and tell them who represents Madison Wisconsin.
tonemadison.com
A post-Dobbs survey on family planning, from Tone Madison and Madison Minutes
We want to hear from you. How has the fall of Roe v. Wade impacted your decisions about family planning?. As part of our ongoing coverage of the impact of the Dobbs decision, we at Tone Madison and Madison Minutes are asking people to share their thoughts. Has the ruling changed the way you think about having children, or other important family-planning choices? We want to hear from you, so that we can offer our readers a fuller picture of how the ruling is affecting people across the Madison area.
cbs3duluth.com
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
nbc15.com
Madison, Janesville dental practices to hold daylong free clinics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison dental practice plans to take a day next month and offer free care for people who need it. Four Lakes Family Dental will welcome patients on Saturday, September 10, to offer a wide range of treatments at no cost and with no insurance needed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
Health departments report overdose spikes in Dane, Columbia counties
MADISON, Wis. — Health officials in Dane and Columbia counties are warning of a spike in overdoses in the area in recent days. At least seven people suffered suspected drug overdoses in Madison during a 24-hour period earlier this week, Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday, prompting the agency to warn of potentially counterfeit drugs in the community....
Channel 3000
Pet of the Week: Tanner
You can find out more about Tanner and the other animals at the Dane County Humane Society by going to giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making. In addition to serving as the company’s home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local dental office to offer free service day next month
MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
WISN
Nationwide school shootings lead to new response teams in Wisconsin
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — In the wake of school shootings and other critical school incidents, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is developing a first-of-its-kind response. It focuses on the emotional trauma suffered by students and staff in the aftermath. The DOJ's Office of School Safety is creating a dozen regional critical response teams to aid any school impacted by a critical incident, no matter if it’s a public, private or tribal school.
veronapress.com
Council in brief: Multiple motions by council moves 502-unit apartment complex forward
Multiple resolutions passed by the Common Council during its July 11 meeting have helped push along a new apartment complex project that would be located at the current West Madison Bible Church site. The church owns the property. The new multi-family dwellings would be located east of County Trunk Highway...
Unexpected Rural Wisconsin Hotel Might Be The Getaway Of Your Dreams
I was somewhat shocked when I stumbled across this hotel in Wisconsin. Not necessarily a "bad" shocked but definitely surprised. But, before jumping straight into the fantasy suites (and there are a lot of them), this isn't just a getaway for adults. There are family-focused rooms on the property as well as a giant plane to tour. This is Don Q Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘That jail is like a setup’: One man’s experience in the oldest part of the Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — In March, Garrett Olson had just moved into his own apartment after being homeless for the last four years when he was arrested after a fight. He was booked into the oldest part of the Dane County Jail, where he would spend the next four months.
Call for Action: Dozens of customers complain of contractor’s work
MADISON, Wis. — When a company wrongs its customers, who is there to hold them accountable?. We asked that question of our Call for Action team after it received dozens of complaints from consumers who said a contractor used three different companies to promise work that was never finished or wasn’t finished right.
“This is clearly an attempt to suppress the vote.” Vandal steals signs from Black men’s health clinic serving as in-person absentee voting site
Aaron Perry was very excited that his Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association Men’s Health & Education Center, located on Madison’s west side adjacent to JP Hair Design, Madison’s largest Black barbershop, was hosting in-person absentee voting for the Aug. 9 primary elections. It was a unique opportunity for the hundreds of Black men who come to his center and to JP’s Hair Design every day to get involved in the political process.
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement in Dane County Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have eyes in the skies this week, including in Dane County. State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement in the county along I-39/90 on Thursday. Officials say it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly from the air. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they relay a...
captimes.com
Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend
The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
nbc15.com
Henry Vilas Zoo reveals name of baby orangutan
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the newest additions to the Henry Vilas Zoo officially has a name. The zoo posted on Facebook that its baby orangutan has been named Menjadi, which means “to come into being” in Malay. Staff explained that Malay is spoken in countries in Asia, including Indonesia, Brunei and Malaysia.
nbc15.com
‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign works to help pets find loving homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After helping many pets find their furrever homes last year, Clear the Shelters month is bark and better than ever!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations is helping to find homes for pets in need. Clear The Shelters is encouraging those...
Comments / 0