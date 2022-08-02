Read on wibailoutpeople.org
Nipsey Hussle's killer is found guilty of murder: Eric Holder, 32, accused rapper of spreading rumors that he was a snitch before he gunned him down in 2019
Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, has been convicted for the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle on Wednesday. Holder was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the 2019 shooting of Hussle, 33, outside the singer's Los Angeles clothing store. Meeting for less than an hour on...
'False Sense Of Entitlement': Tupac Shakur's Sister SLAMS Trustee Of Late Mother's Estate
Sekyiwa Shakur, the sister of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur, called out her late mother’s estate executor this week, Radar has learned.On Monday, while speaking to a Los Angeles judge, Sekyiwa claimed music executive Tom Whalley had not only a “disregard for transparency,” but also a “false sense of entitlement” when it came to the estate of Afeni Shakur-Davis – Sekyiwa and Tupac’s mother who passed away in 2016.“Instead of remedying these issues, as it was intended to do, respondent’s accounting only further demonstrates respondent’s false sense of entitlement, disregard for transparency and unwillingness to properly comply with his...
Complex
YNW Melly No Longer Facing the Death Penalty in Double Murder Case
YNW Melly’s fans, friends, and family can breathe a sigh of relief. A Florida judge has removed the death penalty as a possible sentence for the 23-year-old rapper, who remains behind bars on double homicide charges. The outlet reports Melly—legal name Jamell Maurice Demons—received the news Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Broward County. His attorney confirmed the info to XXL, while his mother celebrated the decision via Instagram.
They were released from prison because of COVID-19. Their freedom didn't last long.
Around 400 people freed from prison to home confinement to stop COVID have been sent back. Many failed a marijuana test or had other minor violations.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Drug Empire Of Frank Matthews, The ‘Black Caesar’ Who Rivaled The Mafia
When the Five Families refused to allow him into the drug trade, Frank Matthews became a kingpin in his own right — until he mysteriously vanished in 1973 with $20 million. At the height of his drug empire in 1972, Frank Matthews — better known as “Black Caesar” — was operating out of nearly every region in the country.
New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been ordered to be grilled under oath by his ex-doctor who the comedian accused of medical malpractice, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legal battle between the Comedy Central star and Dr. Riley J. Williams started heating up this week. Last year, Noah sued Riley and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure.A New York judge ordered the 38-year-old star to be deposed in the...
Man who spent decades in prison for Malcolm X murder sues for wrongful conviction
A New York man who spent two decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing city leaders and former law enforcement officers over his wrongful imprisonment after he was exonerated late last year.
For wrongfully convicted Black men, exoneration can be just as traumatizing as prison
When 56-year-old Herman Atkins went just about anywhere, he had a routine: stop at a convenience store when he left the house, look into the security camera, make a minor purchase like gum or a soda, and always secure a receipt. At home in Southern California, he would file the receipts in a folder and place it in a file cabinet.
Albert Woodfox, ‘Angola Three′ inmate who spent 44 years in solitary, dead at 75
NEW ORLEANS — Albert Woodfox, a member of the “Angola Three” who spent nearly 44 years in solitary confinement in a Louisiana prison, died Thursday, his family said. He was 75. Woodfox, who was released from prison in 2016 after a federal court vacated his conviction for...
Georgia Man Facing Life Sentence for Racially Motivated Killing of Ahmaud Arbery Begs Federal Judge for Leniency
One of the Georgia men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery has asked the judge overseeing his federal case for leniency ahead of his upcoming sentencing hearing, requesting that he be sentenced to 20 years in prison instead of a potential life sentence, and that he be allowed to serve his time at a federal facility.
Albert Woodfox, former Black Panther who spent decades in solitary confinement, dies at age 75
Albert Woodfox, a former Black Panther and one of the "Angola Three," has died of complications from COVID-19, his brother told CBS News. He was 75. Woodfox and two other men became known as the "Angola Three" for their decades-long stays in isolation at the Louisiana Penitentiary at Angola and other prisons. Officials said they were kept in solitary because their Black Panther Party activism would otherwise rile up inmates at the maximum-security prison farm in Angola.
