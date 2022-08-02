ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Daily Mail

Nipsey Hussle's killer is found guilty of murder: Eric Holder, 32, accused rapper of spreading rumors that he was a snitch before he gunned him down in 2019

Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, has been convicted for the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle on Wednesday. Holder was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the 2019 shooting of Hussle, 33, outside the singer's Los Angeles clothing store. Meeting for less than an hour on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'False Sense Of Entitlement': Tupac Shakur's Sister SLAMS Trustee Of Late Mother's Estate

Sekyiwa Shakur, the sister of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur, called out her late mother’s estate executor this week, Radar has learned.On Monday, while speaking to a Los Angeles judge, Sekyiwa claimed music executive Tom Whalley had not only a “disregard for transparency,” but also a “false sense of entitlement” when it came to the estate of Afeni Shakur-Davis – Sekyiwa and Tupac’s mother who passed away in 2016.“Instead of remedying these issues, as it was intended to do, respondent’s accounting only further demonstrates respondent’s false sense of entitlement, disregard for transparency and unwillingness to properly comply with his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

YNW Melly No Longer Facing the Death Penalty in Double Murder Case

YNW Melly’s fans, friends, and family can breathe a sigh of relief. A Florida judge has removed the death penalty as a possible sentence for the 23-year-old rapper, who remains behind bars on double homicide charges. The outlet reports Melly—legal name Jamell Maurice Demons—received the news Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Broward County. His attorney confirmed the info to XXL, while his mother celebrated the decision via Instagram.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RadarOnline

New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been ordered to be grilled under oath by his ex-doctor who the comedian accused of medical malpractice, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legal battle between the Comedy Central star and Dr. Riley J. Williams started heating up this week. Last year, Noah sued Riley and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure.A New York judge ordered the 38-year-old star to be deposed in the...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Albert Woodfox, former Black Panther who spent decades in solitary confinement, dies at age 75

Albert Woodfox, a former Black Panther and one of the "Angola Three," has died of complications from COVID-19, his brother told CBS News. He was 75. Woodfox and two other men became known as the "Angola Three" for their decades-long stays in isolation at the Louisiana Penitentiary at Angola and other prisons. Officials said they were kept in solitary because their Black Panther Party activism would otherwise rile up inmates at the maximum-security prison farm in Angola.
PUBLIC HEALTH

