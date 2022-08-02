Read on www.thejoltnews.com
My Clallam County
Two suspects in recent burglary cases arrested, third perp still at large
KINGSTON, WASH. – Two of the three suspected burglars in the Hartnagel/Lietz Farm break-ins of July 20 were arrested Wednesday night. 37-year-old Paul Woods and his spouse, 46-year-old Tina Woods, were spotted and arrested at the Point Casino in Kingston, Washington by a Port Gamble S’Klallam Police officer. They were apprehended after the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed probable cause for their arrests.
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
thejoltnews.com
Multiple felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly stole from store, swung knife at employees
An Olympia man was charged with multiple felonies and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly stealing from a grocery store and swinging a knife at employees who attempted to stop him. Javier Mendoza, 28, was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, and...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Found Passed Out In Vehicle in June Accused of Manufacturing, Selling Narcotics
A Chehalis man who was found passed out with a wide variety of narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle in June is now facing felony drug manufacturing charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Officers with the Centralia Police Department found the narcotics after they responded to a report of...
Chronicle
Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue just after 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 is under investigation. • At 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 600 block of Southwest 20th Street sometime overnight was reported. Other Theft. •...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, July 29, 2022
On 07/29/22 at 3:34 p.m. in the 4500 block of Trenton Lp SE, Sheriff' deputies arrested Kevin Liao, 18, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 07/29/22 at 8:35 a.m. in the 5600 block of Corporate Center Ln SE, police arrested Jacob James Forsyth, 27, on a Lacey warrant. On 07/29/22...
q13fox.com
Felon accused of stealing car with 6-month-old baby inside has nearly 30 criminal convictions
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County prosecutors on Thursday charged a man accused of stealing a car with a 6-month-old baby inside with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. Charging documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that Johnathan Mamel Cruz has nearly 30 criminal convictions. Cruz currently has 16 charges pending trial in 11 different cases across four different jurisdictions.
Chronicle
$11K Worth of Beehives Dumped on U.S. Highway 12 After Vehicle Is Stolen
Roughly $11,000 worth of empty beehives were dumped on Frogner Road in Adna on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day. The reporting party, Kevin Mills, who co-owns both Hive 5 Bees and All Star Rent...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake Police seek help identifying suspect who broke into a home, stole 2 cars
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who broke into a home, grabbed multiple sets of car keys and used them to steal two cars out of the driveway Thursday morning. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), the suspect burglarized an...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater man allegedly runs over skateboard, narrowly misses skater
A Tumwater man allegedly became upset at a drive-thru customer on an electric skateboard and then ran over the device, narrowly missing the skater. Douglas Daryl Nedrow Jr., 55, was arrested on July 28, a day after police received a report of a malicious mischief incident at Capitol Perks Espresso on Capitol Boulevard.
thejoltnews.com
'Allow ... us to book offenders on probable cause charges and warrants' again
The following was presented to Thurston County's Board of County Commissioners yesterday. I’m coming before you today as a member and president of the Thurston County Deputy Sheriff Association. Our association is comprised of commissioned Deputies, Sgt’s, Lt’s and civilian legal assistants and other civilian roles. We, amongst many...
thejoltnews.com
Oly man allegedly mugs woman, threatens to throw her in ice box
An Olympia man was arrested after he allegedly demanded money and threatened to throw a woman in a gas station ice box. Olympia police arrested Casey Jay Arbogast, 51, on July 29 after a reported attempted robbery at the Safeway gas station on Harrison Avenue NW. The reporting party told...
1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting
Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
Chronicle
Randle Man Accused of Kidnapping Child, Threatening to Drive Off a Cliff
A Randle man accused of kidnapping and threatening to kill the child of a woman who wanted to break up with him in June is now facing felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The child’s mother contacted law enforcement on June 12 to report Zachary Hall, 39, had taken...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Breaking Into Occupied Winlock Residence on Friday
Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia woman accused of breaking into an occupied residence in Winlock on Friday and stealing items from a truck on the property. The resident told law enforcement that she “was sitting in her living room when she heard someone in her house” and thought it was “a friend who occasionally stops by,” according to court documents. When she went to investigate, however, she found the person in her home was a stranger, later identified as Amey F. Markel, 48.
westsideseattle.com
Shoplifting suspect gets violent and makes racially biased comments; Arrested and booked for hate crime and assault
On 08-02-2022 at 1:12pm, a store manager in West Seattle called 911 requesting police assistance for a previous shoplifter who had returned and was causing a disturbance. Loss Prevention contacted the subject and requested he leave the store. The subject made racially biased comments and indicated he intended to fight with someone.
q13fox.com
Inmate dies at hospital 5 days after being transferred from King County Jail
SEATTLE - Authorities are investigating after an inmate from the King County Correctional facility died five days after being taken to the hospital. On Thursday, July 28 at around 1:45 p.m., corrections and medical staff responded to an emergency involving an inmate. Staff members provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the 59-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
q13fox.com
2-year-old ingests fentanyl pill found while playing at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
Gas Station Clerk Shoots At Alleged Armed Robber In Auburn
Officials don't know if the suspect pulled out a weapon first.
