Detroit, August 5, 2022: “DOPE IS DEATH” Film & Discussion- Free Mutulu Shakur NOW!

Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Man Accused of Killing Jam Master Jay Also Suspected Of Killing Tupac Shakur’s Associate In 1995
Run D.M.C.‘s third group member, DJ Jam Master Jay, was killed 20 years ago in his hometown neighborhood. According to a report by VladTV, one of the two men accused of killing the popular hip-hop artist was previously suspected of killing Randy “Stretch” Walker back in 1995.
BET
Tupac’s Sister Alleges Music Executive Is ‘Refusing To Comply’ in Ongoing Battle Over Rapper’s Estate
Things are not looking good for Tupac Shakur’s estate as his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, told a Los Angeles judge on Monday (July 25th) that music executive Tom Whalley, who is the current owner of Tupac’s estate, has refused to fully comply with a key court order in their ongoing legal battle according to Billboard. Sekyiwa called out the music executive for having a “disregard for transparency” and “false sense of entitlement.”
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kurupt On Snoop Dogg Buying Death Row: "Shows You How Great God Is"
Kurupt says that he couldn't believe the news when he heard Snoop Dogg had purchased Death Row Records, earlier this year. The veteran rapper discussed the business move during a recent interview with VladTV. "Somebody hit me about it. I was like, 'Serious? He did what? Like no way.' It...
blavity.com
Rick Ross Baffled After Learning His Ranking Among Top Rappers In Resurfaced Interview
Social media users have resurfaced an old interview that involved a debate about Rick Ross‘ ranking among the all-time rappers. In an interview from 2019, Joe Budden said one of his friends ranked Ross as the 13th greatest rapper of all time. The “Hustlin'” rapper then wondered how Budden...
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records
Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
Billboard
Grammy-Nominated Duo Nova Wav Talks Working on Eight Out of the 16 Songs From Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’
With the arrival of Beyoncé‘s highly anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, on Friday (July 29) via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records, the superstars mentioned in the writing and producing credits have not gone unnoticed. Industry veterans like Drake, No I.D., Mike Dean, Honey Dijon, Syd and of course her husband...
hotnewhiphop.com
MoneyBagg Yo Brings NYT Reporter To Walker Homes In Memphis: Watch
Before he was the rap sensation that we know and love him as today, MoneyBagg Yo was a young man in the Walker Holmes neighbourhood of South Memphis, Tennessee with a dream. The 30-year-old began issuing mixtapes like From Da Block 2 Da Booth and October 20th as early as 2012, and now, he looks to be taking the New York Times back to where it all began.
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: Snoop Dogg Released His Third Solo LP ‘Da Game Is To Be Sold, Not To Be Told’ 24 Years Ago
On this day in Hip Hop history, Snoop Dogg released his third LP Da Game Is To Be Sold, Not To Be Told, his first release on No Limit Records. Although met with mixed reviews from critics, this #1 album may very well be the most important project of Snoop’s career.
BET
Mase Feels Diddy Never Paid Him What He Was Worth
Through the years, former Bad Boys Records superstar Mase has expressed his disdain for Diddy. Appearing on the latest episode of Wallo and Gillie’s Million Dollars Worth Of Game podcast, the Harlem World rapper provides another breakdown into what he feels was Puff hindering his growth and never giving him the money he deserves.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lloyd Banks Names His Top 5 Rappers With The Best Punchlines In Hip Hop History
Get ready for another debate centering on "Top" list courtesy of Lloyd Banks. When it comes to lyrical prowess, Banks is no stranger to penning witty rhymes that leave his fans impressed. The accomplished New York City rapper has been promoting his latest album The Course of the Inevitable 2 which was released just weeks ago, and he recently sat down with the Jalen & Jacoby podcast for a wide-ranging, yet sports-centered interview.
BBC
Beyoncé removes Kelis sample and ableist slur on Renaissance
Beyoncé has updated her latest album, Renaissance, in response to criticism from fans and the pop star Kelis. The song Heated has received a lyrical update, removing a slur that is often used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy. In place of the so-called "s-word", Beyoncé now sings...
George Clooney’s Tequila Is Taking Over Rap
In the beginning, there was Hennessy. “The Genesis,” the first track on Nas’s 1994 debut studio album, Illmatic, packs in four mentions of the cognac brand. “Take this Hennessy,” Nas says. “Pass that henrock, pass that henrock,” says Nas’s younger brother, Jungle. “We drinkin’ this straight up with no chaser,” replies the rapper AZ.
Kim Kardashian Models Ex Kanye West’s New Yeezy Glasses With North, 9, & Chicago, 4, In Fierce Photos
Kim Kardashian, 41, showed some not-so subtle support for Kanye West‘s business in her latest Instagram post. The reality star shared a carousel of new photos that featured herself, as well as her daughters North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, wearing new glasses from her estranged husband’s brand, Yeezy. Kim doubled down on her shoutout to Kanye, 45, by mentioning the sunglasses line in her caption, writing, “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ.”
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko, with baby on the way, close out Mo Pop Festival in Detroit
For his long-awaited return to a hometown stage, Big Sean decided to make Sunday night a triumphant family affair. Closing out the two-day Mo Pop Festival at Hart Plaza, the multiplatinum Detroit rapper welcomed out his pregnant girlfriend, singer Jhené Aiko, patting the white dress ruffles at her belly. “This is a special moment...
This award-winning San Diego pizzaiolo team is bringing a taste of Milan to Biltmore
The team behind San Diego's "best pizza of 2020" is bringing a fine dining Milanese concept to Phoenix. Ambrogio15 was opened by two friends from Milan when Giacomo Pizzigoni and Andrea Burrone decided to "leave the corporate world to begin a new adventure made up of passion, friendship and a bit of foolishness." The duo introduced the West Coast...
Trav’s New Album P.I.T.S. Is an Insightful Reflection of Pain and Perseverance in Rap
As an 11th-grade student attending Jamaica High School, rapper and producer Travis Lashley was preparing to leave for his first tour with 50 Cent and embark on a fast track to music and maturity. Raised by a hardworking West Indian mother in Queens, Trav grew up listening to reggae and waking up to get ready and get himself to school on his own while his mother worked early morning hours.
