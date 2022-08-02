ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
127 Yard Sale Kicks Off Thursday At Several UC Locations

The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale will return to the Upper Cumberland Thursday. It covers 690 miles from Michigan to Alabama. Along the way, it will cross through Jamestown where Chamber of Commerce Tourism and Membership Director Seth Vaughn expects a large turnout. “Our businesses really prosper throughout this time...
JAMESTOWN, TN
ucbjournal.com

Council candidates share thoughts on CRMC

COOKEVILLE – Concerns about the ability of Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) to recruit and retain employees in the current labor market, along with concerns about financial issues, such as medical reimbursements, top the list of important issues that Cookeville City Council candidates feel now face CRMC. It is...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Council candidates reflect on issues facing Cookeville

COOKEVILLE – What are the most important issues facing the city of Cookeville? For over half of the candidates running for a seat on the city council infrastructure and transportation issues are at the top of the list. With the increasing population of Cookeville, more automobiles and congestion on...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County June 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – New business registrations were down slightly in July 2022. The following is a list of the 44 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of July 2022. Businesses with an “R” under type are listed as retail. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fullservice Barbeque closing for business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
FARRAGUT, TN
wvlt.tv

Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship

Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, TN  – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TVA takes step to build small modular reactor near Oak Ridge after reporting $8.4 billion in revenue

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority made around $1 billion more in the third quarter of 2022 than it did last year, according to a report released Thursday. As part of the report, they also announced that they entered an agreement with GE Hitachi to take steps toward deploying a BWRX-300 small modular reactor at the Clinch River Nuclear site, near Oak Ridge. The company develops small, modern nuclear reactors that use more modern technology compared to traditional reactors.
OAK RIDGE, TN
newstalk987.com

TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake

The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
LOUDON, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
LOUDON, TN
wvlt.tv

Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

