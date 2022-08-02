Read on www.ucbjournal.com
newstalk941.com
127 Yard Sale Kicks Off Thursday At Several UC Locations
The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale will return to the Upper Cumberland Thursday. It covers 690 miles from Michigan to Alabama. Along the way, it will cross through Jamestown where Chamber of Commerce Tourism and Membership Director Seth Vaughn expects a large turnout. “Our businesses really prosper throughout this time...
ucbjournal.com
Council candidates share thoughts on CRMC
COOKEVILLE – Concerns about the ability of Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) to recruit and retain employees in the current labor market, along with concerns about financial issues, such as medical reimbursements, top the list of important issues that Cookeville City Council candidates feel now face CRMC. It is...
ucbjournal.com
Council candidates reflect on issues facing Cookeville
COOKEVILLE – What are the most important issues facing the city of Cookeville? For over half of the candidates running for a seat on the city council infrastructure and transportation issues are at the top of the list. With the increasing population of Cookeville, more automobiles and congestion on...
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County June 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – New business registrations were down slightly in July 2022. The following is a list of the 44 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of July 2022. Businesses with an “R” under type are listed as retail. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
wvlt.tv
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
wvlt.tv
Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship
Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
Tennessee schools begin new year amidst more open vaccine requirements
Religious exemptions now only require a parent's or guardian's signature, as opposed to a health care provider's.
wgnsradio.com
Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County
MURFREESBORO, TN – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
TVA takes step to build small modular reactor near Oak Ridge after reporting $8.4 billion in revenue
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority made around $1 billion more in the third quarter of 2022 than it did last year, according to a report released Thursday. As part of the report, they also announced that they entered an agreement with GE Hitachi to take steps toward deploying a BWRX-300 small modular reactor at the Clinch River Nuclear site, near Oak Ridge. The company develops small, modern nuclear reactors that use more modern technology compared to traditional reactors.
newstalk987.com
TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
Family-owned business forced out of Lebanon Outlet Mall
“To immediately terminate us like we are scum. It’s disrespectful and it’s hurtful what are supposed to do in the interim?” Tamikia White Seafood Sacs said.
wvlt.tv
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
WDEF
Local doctor gives Covid update: why the BA.5 variant will lead to more ‘long Covid’
The B-A 5 covid strain has been labeled as the most contagious variant so far by the C-D-C. Although the symptoms are reportedly more mild, health experts say this variant will lead to more cases of long covid. With back to school just around the corner around, we can expect...
Iconic Powell restaurant closing for business after 7-and-a-half years
POWELL, Tenn. — Families heading to the downtown Powell area, or up to the nearby elementary school, would often stop at a landmark restaurant known for homemade meals inspired by southern cuisine. But they may no longer have the chance to grab their favorite meals. The Front Porch announced...
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Powell homeowner pumps out water from backyard on a Sunday night
POWELL, Tenn. — It was Sunday night when Angela Holmberg, a Powell homeowner, had to pump out water that had flooded around her home because of the rain. It was not the first time and certainly not the worst. Still, Holmberg looked outside her window as the water was...
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
wvlt.tv
Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
