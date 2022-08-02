Read on www.fantasypros.com
The Ringer
The Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline
MLB trade deadline season is almost always one of the most exciting periods on the baseball calendar, and this year’s feels like a trip to Disney World. Everyone is having a good time—but that crash from five days of walking in the heat, eating nothing but junk food, and hearing the screams of overjoyed children is coming. And it’s gonna be brutal.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
Farhan Zaidi, Giants caught in no-man's land after MLB Trade Deadline
Farhan Zaidi and the Giants made three trades on the verge of the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday, but held on to Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson. Where do they go from here?
Miguel Cabrera to only play ever other game, IL possible
Miguel Cabrera is going to play every other game during the Tigers’ current home stand as he deals with a right knee issue. A stint on the IL is possible. (Evan Woodbery on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Cabrera definitely has not been himself at the plate over his last seven...
Shohei Ohtani dealing with mild cramp in forearm
Shohei Ohtani stated he is dealing with mild cramping in his right forearm. Manager Phil Nevin said it is not considered serious and Ohtani will DH Thursday. (Sam Blum on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Based on the initial reaction of the Angels’ skipper, it does not sound like Ohtani is in...
Miguel Vargas drives in two in debut performance Wednesday night
Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a ground rule double for an RBI along with a RBI single as the Dodgers went on to beat the Giants in a 3-0 game. Vargas played his first game in the big leagues Wednesday and came through big as he drove in two of the teams three runs in the win. The Dodgers prospect will take the next few games to show what he is made of while Justin Turner is on the IL, for now though he should remain on waivers until a bigger sample size is available.
Adam Wainwright strong on mound in Tuesday's win over Cubs
Adam Wainwright was strong on the mound for the Cardinals Tuesday, allowing zero runs on six hits while also striking out four in seven innings pitched in the Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Wainwright has allowed less than four runs in four of his last six starts...
Tarik Skubal (arm fatigue) placed on IL
Skubal was removed from his last start with this same issue, so it isn't surprising to see him land on the IL. He could very well be out longer than 15 days given the inflammation and the likelihood that the Tigers will play it extra cautious with their young starter. He had not given up a run in the last 17 innings before this injury.
Sean Murphy hits dinger and collects three RBI in A's win Wednesday night
Sean Murphy went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a 2-run homer along with a RBI single, and striking out once as the A's went on to beat the Angels in a 3-1 game. Murphy's home run Wednesday night was his 12th of the season, he also brought his RBI total to 42 along the way which brings both of those numbers above league average. The Athletics' catcher is batting .242 on the season with an OPS of .746, he is also creating the most offense on his team with a wRC+ of 115. The 27 year old has managed to maintain a WAR of 2.9 despite playing for one of the worst teams in the league.
Jorge Lopez dealt to the Twins Tuesday
Lopez was the lone All-Star for the Orioles and was having a breakout season as the closer. In 44 games, Lopez registered a 1.68 ERA, .174 OBA, a 10.06 K/9 ratio, and is 19-for-23 in save chances. This is an excellent get for the Twins as it will give them another option, along with Jhoan Duran, to close out games. Look for Felix Bautista to take over the closer role in Baltimore.
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
Odubel Herrera designated for assignment Tuesday
Herrera’s time in Philadelphia comes to an end after parts of seven season with the team. He is slashing .238/.279/.378 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Fantasy managers can safely move on from Herrera as he likely will not land a starting role elsewhere.
10 Burning Questions: Juan Soto, Raisel Iglesias, Frankie Montas (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Every week, I’ll address 10 burning questions that I’m looking for answers to during the week or questions that may help fantasy managers navigate the week-to-week grind of their team. This week, I’m going to do a post-trade deadline reaction piece. Let’s get to it. Thoughts...
Video: 12 Players to Buy Low in Dynasty Leagues (2022 Fantasy Football)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
Tyler Mahle draws interest from Twins and Phillies
After Cincinnati traded their ace in Luis Castillo over the weekend, the rotation may not remain untouched as Tyler Mahle has been noted as a target for the Twins and Phillies. The 27-year-old is 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA while on a one-year deal with the Reds. The two teams mentioned are the only ones called by name, though others could be in the mix as the 6pm ET deadline nears.
Whit Merrifield tells reporters he is vaccinated
There was no confirmation of Merrifield being vaccinated, but you assumed the Blue Jays expected him to get it when they traded for him. Merrifield could not make the trip earlier in the season when the Royals visited Toronto due to his vaccination status. He is hitting No. 8 in the lineup and starting in centerfield in his Toronto debut Thursday in Minnesota.
Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first game with Padres Wednesday
Brandon Drury sure came out of the gates hot for his new team. In his first at-bat with the Padres, he hit a grand slam in the first inning. He finished 1-for-3 with the grand slam during a 9-1 win. Fantasy Impact:. Drury was already having a great season, albeit...
Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Wednesday 8/3/22
It's obvious that Shohei Ohtani is the top pitching option on Wednesday's main daily fantasy baseball slate. Which pitchers should we rank behind him, though? numberFire's Jim Sannes previews the slate, discussing how to handle Ohtani, which other pitchers have a path to upside, and the top stacking options for FanDuel lineups.
Willson Contreras price would have to come down 'a lot' for Mets to trade
The price that the Cubs are asking for Willson Contreras would reportedly need to come down "a lot" for the Mets to acquire him before the deadline. (Andy Martino on Twitter) Early reports said that the Mets were one of the teams in on Contreras, but now rumors are saying that the asking price is a bit too high for New York. The catcher is one of the most coveted pieces that could be moved on deadline day, and the Cubs are factoring that into their possible return.
Statcast Review: Harrison Bader, Jorge Lopez, Noah Syndergaard (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
The MLB trade deadline rarely disappoints, but 2022’s iteration will be long remembered because of one name: Juan Soto. Indeed, Soto wasn’t the only popular fantasy asset dealt at the deadline, but he was the headliner everyone expected to see. We now enter a new period for this...
