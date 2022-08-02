Sean Murphy went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a 2-run homer along with a RBI single, and striking out once as the A's went on to beat the Angels in a 3-1 game. Murphy's home run Wednesday night was his 12th of the season, he also brought his RBI total to 42 along the way which brings both of those numbers above league average. The Athletics' catcher is batting .242 on the season with an OPS of .746, he is also creating the most offense on his team with a wRC+ of 115. The 27 year old has managed to maintain a WAR of 2.9 despite playing for one of the worst teams in the league.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO