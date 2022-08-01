ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 2

Related
Defense One

Can a Fitness App Ease the Military’s Recruitment Crisis?

Amid a major recruiting shortage across the military, a Navy pilot program would allow sailors who join the delayed entry program to better track their fitness goals as they prepare for boot camp. Some early indicators suggest it could make a big difference getting people who express interest in service into active duty.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War

The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Defense Industry
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
digg.com

How Much Land The US Military Controls In Each State, Visualized

There are only eight American states where the military owns less than 10,000 acres. Visual Capitalist mapped out how much land the US military controls in each state using data from the US Department of Defense, Department of Energy and Britannica. This year, the Dept. of Defense’s discretionary budget authority...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
MILITARY
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
Interesting Engineering

Hellfire R9X: The rarely known missile that took down Al Qaeda's top leader

More than 100,00 Hellfire missiles have been sold to date. Hellfire missiles can break through bunkers, bridges, and urban structures. U.S. officials have claimed that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) carried out the strike that took down Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the terrorist group Al Qaeda. Although not much is known about how the operation was carried out, experts suggest that it may have involved a kinetic weapon fired from a drone, Reuters reported.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

Every Airplane in the Chinese Military

The People’s Republic of China intensified its military activity around Taiwan ahead of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governed island on July 2, the first visit there by a high-level U.S. official in 25 years -and one that has rankled Beijing.  “Several Chinese fighter jets flew close to the median line that […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
protocol.com

The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software

The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US and Indonesia begin largest ever ‘Garuda Shield’ military exercise

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Indonesia and the United States, with additional participation from Australia, Japan and Singapore, kicked off a joint military exercise on Monday in a show of defense partnership amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. The annual...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy