More than 100,00 Hellfire missiles have been sold to date. Hellfire missiles can break through bunkers, bridges, and urban structures. U.S. officials have claimed that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) carried out the strike that took down Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the terrorist group Al Qaeda. Although not much is known about how the operation was carried out, experts suggest that it may have involved a kinetic weapon fired from a drone, Reuters reported.

