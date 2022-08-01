Read on www.defenseone.com
The US procures agricultural taildragger model-based aircraft for Armed Overwatch program
The new contract has a cost ceiling of $3 billion. The aircraft will be used in irregular warfare operations. The planes will be tailorable for a variety of mission requirements. In a rather unexpected move, the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has chosen L3Harris Technologies and Air Tractor, Inc.’s AT-802U...
Phys.org
Six ways governments drive innovation, and how they can help post-pandemic resilience
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on the global economy, with the total cost likely to exceed US$12.5 trillion dollars according to International Monetary Fund estimates. At the same time, the crisis has accelerated huge changes in the way we live and work, and the adoption and invention...
Defense One
Can a Fitness App Ease the Military’s Recruitment Crisis?
Amid a major recruiting shortage across the military, a Navy pilot program would allow sailors who join the delayed entry program to better track their fitness goals as they prepare for boot camp. Some early indicators suggest it could make a big difference getting people who express interest in service into active duty.
nationalinterest.org
Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War
The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep
The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
americanmilitarynews.com
China shows off ‘carrier killer’ nuclear missiles ahead of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
As China continues to make threats and demands for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to refrain from visiting Taiwan, Chinese missile forces upped the ante by posting photos of their nuclear Dongfeng DF-17 “Carrier Killer” missiles on Monday. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Forces shared a photo...
digg.com
How Much Land The US Military Controls In Each State, Visualized
There are only eight American states where the military owns less than 10,000 acres. Visual Capitalist mapped out how much land the US military controls in each state using data from the US Department of Defense, Department of Energy and Britannica. This year, the Dept. of Defense’s discretionary budget authority...
Famed Psychic Warns Putin: 'Mind Power' Will Block Nuclear Weapons
Uri Geller, who is well known for spoon bending, said he would use his abilities to prevent the Russian president from using nukes.
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
Goodbye blackouts! China’s power grid can now be reset in three seconds thanks to AI
The new AI-powered grid can fix a blackout in three seconds as opposed to 10 hours. There are plans to make the system operational throughout China. The system, like all AIs, learns as it goes along. Is it possible to eliminate blackouts and all power-related issues in seconds? Apparently, yes....
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Hellfire R9X: The rarely known missile that took down Al Qaeda's top leader
More than 100,00 Hellfire missiles have been sold to date. Hellfire missiles can break through bunkers, bridges, and urban structures. U.S. officials have claimed that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) carried out the strike that took down Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the terrorist group Al Qaeda. Although not much is known about how the operation was carried out, experts suggest that it may have involved a kinetic weapon fired from a drone, Reuters reported.
Every Airplane in the Chinese Military
The People’s Republic of China intensified its military activity around Taiwan ahead of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governed island on July 2, the first visit there by a high-level U.S. official in 25 years -and one that has rankled Beijing. “Several Chinese fighter jets flew close to the median line that […]
protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
China military operations 'concerning' says Japan gov't spokesperson
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan called China's military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan 'concerning' on Wednesday, but refrained from commenting on Pelosi's visit to Asia.
americanmilitarynews.com
US and Indonesia begin largest ever ‘Garuda Shield’ military exercise
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Indonesia and the United States, with additional participation from Australia, Japan and Singapore, kicked off a joint military exercise on Monday in a show of defense partnership amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. The annual...
Leading expert warns North Korea's development of nuclear missiles looks 'unstoppable'
He added that North Korea is making progress on its programs "faster" than the US is modernizing its missile defense systems.
