'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
BBC
M&S stops selling disposable barbecues across UK
Marks & Spencer has stopped selling disposable barbecues in its stores across the UK. The supermarket said it wanted "to help protect open spaces and reduce the risk of fires". London Fire Brigade, which has been calling for a ban on the sale of disposable barbecues, said the move was...
BBC
Sutton Fields: Dramatic pictures show Hull wind turbine on fire
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the top of a wind turbine in Hull, with smoke being seen across the city. Pictures showed the gearbox section on fire, with the blades also affected. Eyewitnesses described seeing burning debris falling to the ground. The 410ft (125m) tall turbine is on...
BBC
Chicken the cat scoops national award for helping autistic boy
A cat named Chicken, who is an anxiety-battling companion to an 11-year-old autistic boy, has scooped a national award. The 10-year-old moggy brings comfort and support to Elliot Abery from Thatcham in Berkshire. Chicken came top in the "Furr-ever Friends" category after being picked by a panel of judges, which...
PETS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Arsenal, expectation and the trouble with being champions of pre-season
It’s back! The best league in the world at saying it’s the best league in the world returns to our orbit on Friday night, and The Fiver is ready. We’ve lined up the essentials – tin hat, Tin – and will be foregoing the not inconsiderable pleasure of George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations on 4Seven so that we can watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal. There’s been a remarkable renovation – pick that segue out – at Arsenal. According to our chirpy and occasionally decipherable nephew #5r, they’ve already won pre-season. We think he’s referring to the bargain buys of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, though he also swears by Fábio Vieira’s Fifa ratings.
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
BBC
RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning
Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
ESPN
Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel slam Qatar World Cup over player concerns
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed their discontent with the midseason World Cup in Qatar over concerns of the demands on their players. Tuchel said that players could be affected in the months before and after the World Cup in Qatar, adding that the emotions and demands of soccer's showpiece tournament could leave footballers drained. Klopp said it makes him "angry" and that football's governing bodies could do more to protect the players.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall
A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
BBC
Death threat is sobering reminder of dangers faced, MP Ian Byrne says
A death threat by a "far-right extremist" who was photographed outside a constituency office was a "sobering reminder" of the dangers faced by those in public life, an MP has said. Ian Byrne, MP for West Derby, Liverpool, said he was informed in June of a "possible threat" to his...
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Norwich sign Aston Villa prospect on season-long loan
Norwich City have signed Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut a year ago when Canaries boss Dean Smith was in charge at Villa Park. He later went on loan to League One side Cheltenham Town, playing 15 games and scoring his...
UEFA・
BBC
Langholm Moor community buyout to double in size
Slide 1 of 4, Langholm Moor, The south of Scotland's largest community buyout is to double in size. The south of Scotland's largest community buyout is to double in size following a successful community fundraising campaign. The Langholm Initiative completed a £3.8m deal with landowner Buccleuch last year for more...
BBC
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
Steven Gerrard urges Aston Villa players to start ‘walking the walk’ in top flight
Steven Gerrard has said Aston Villa must start “walking the walk” if they are to achieve a top-half finish after being backed by the club’s billionaire owners to revamp the spine of his team. Villa have made five signings, including Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal, and...
BBC
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
Report: Newcastle Interested In Late Swoop For Chelsea Star Armando Broja
The 20-year-old could be headed to St James Park if reports are to believed.
BBC
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea sign Brighton defender for £60m
Chelsea have signed Spain defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a deal worth more than £60m. The 24-year-old left-back, who scored one goal in 38 games in his only season for the Seagulls, has signed a six-year contract. "I'm really happy. It's a big opportunity for me to join...
BBC
Tory leadership: Labour calls for inquiry into Liz Truss event
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss should be investigated over allegations she did not declare thousands of pounds spent on wooing MPs at a dinner event, Labour has said. Labour says a so-called "Fizz with Liz" event at a London club last year may have breached spending rules for MPs. The...
