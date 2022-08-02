ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Daily Mail

'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.
BBC

M&S stops selling disposable barbecues across UK

Marks & Spencer has stopped selling disposable barbecues in its stores across the UK. The supermarket said it wanted "to help protect open spaces and reduce the risk of fires". London Fire Brigade, which has been calling for a ban on the sale of disposable barbecues, said the move was...
ECONOMY
BBC

Sutton Fields: Dramatic pictures show Hull wind turbine on fire

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the top of a wind turbine in Hull, with smoke being seen across the city. Pictures showed the gearbox section on fire, with the blades also affected. Eyewitnesses described seeing burning debris falling to the ground. The 410ft (125m) tall turbine is on...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Chicken the cat scoops national award for helping autistic boy

A cat named Chicken, who is an anxiety-battling companion to an 11-year-old autistic boy, has scooped a national award. The 10-year-old moggy brings comfort and support to Elliot Abery from Thatcham in Berkshire. Chicken came top in the "Furr-ever Friends" category after being picked by a panel of judges, which...
PETS
The Guardian

Arsenal, expectation and the trouble with being champions of pre-season

It’s back! The best league in the world at saying it’s the best league in the world returns to our orbit on Friday night, and The Fiver is ready. We’ve lined up the essentials – tin hat, Tin – and will be foregoing the not inconsiderable pleasure of George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations on 4Seven so that we can watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal. There’s been a remarkable renovation – pick that segue out – at Arsenal. According to our chirpy and occasionally decipherable nephew #5r, they’ve already won pre-season. We think he’s referring to the bargain buys of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, though he also swears by Fábio Vieira’s Fifa ratings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted

The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.
BBC

RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning

Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
ANIMALS
ESPN

Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel slam Qatar World Cup over player concerns

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed their discontent with the midseason World Cup in Qatar over concerns of the demands on their players. Tuchel said that players could be affected in the months before and after the World Cup in Qatar, adding that the emotions and demands of soccer's showpiece tournament could leave footballers drained. Klopp said it makes him "angry" and that football's governing bodies could do more to protect the players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping

Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall

A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat

A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Aaron Ramsey: Norwich sign Aston Villa prospect on season-long loan

Norwich City have signed Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut a year ago when Canaries boss Dean Smith was in charge at Villa Park. He later went on loan to League One side Cheltenham Town, playing 15 games and scoring his...
UEFA
BBC

Langholm Moor community buyout to double in size

Slide 1 of 4, Langholm Moor, The south of Scotland's largest community buyout is to double in size. The south of Scotland's largest community buyout is to double in size following a successful community fundraising campaign. The Langholm Initiative completed a £3.8m deal with landowner Buccleuch last year for more...
U.K.
BBC

Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents

A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Marc Cucurella: Chelsea sign Brighton defender for £60m

Chelsea have signed Spain defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a deal worth more than £60m. The 24-year-old left-back, who scored one goal in 38 games in his only season for the Seagulls, has signed a six-year contract. "I'm really happy. It's a big opportunity for me to join...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tory leadership: Labour calls for inquiry into Liz Truss event

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss should be investigated over allegations she did not declare thousands of pounds spent on wooing MPs at a dinner event, Labour has said. Labour says a so-called "Fizz with Liz" event at a London club last year may have breached spending rules for MPs. The...
WORLD

