Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Yardbarker
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Yardbarker
Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?
The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
Yardbarker
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Yardbarker
Astros Avoid Sweep Behind Urquidy, Altuve
The Houston Astros were smart to not trade José Urquidy. Entering his post-trade deadline start Wednesday, the 27-year-old possessed a 2.35 ERA across his previous seven starts with the best WHIP (0.80) and second-best opponent batting average (.157) in Major League Baseball since June 21. Urquidy carried that success...
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Yardbarker
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Yardbarker
Noah Syndergaard has funny reaction to Phillies trade: 'Well, this is awkward'
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Yardbarker
Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45
Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday of complications from cancer. She was 45. She had been fighting glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for more than two years. "Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion," the Hazen family...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
Astros Announced Minor League Players of the Month for July
The Houston Astros named Justin Dirden and Miguel Ullola minor league players of the month for July on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox News
The Guardians remain the only team playing better than anticipated, and that doesn’t bode well for Minny and Chicago We’ve been told all season long that the White Sox have an easy second-half schedule (they do) and will play better against lesser competition. Luis Robert Returns to a...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Royals News
My Dad owns a pretty popular baseball video game and plays it on a consistent basis. The game lets him acquire just about any past or present players and add them to his lineup. Kansas City Royals News / Royals Review / 6 hours ago. A look at Royals career...
Yordan Alvarez gets 4 strikes in AB during Astros win
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez doesn’t need any help at the plate. The All-Star got it anyway Wednesday in Houston’s 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox when he wasn’t called out after a third strike. Alvarez led off Houston’s third by taking...
Yardbarker
Report: Guardians Pursuit Of Deadline Target Fell Apart Over Prospects
Sometimes a team must discern a need from a want. The Guardians wanted to find ways to provide greater run support for their pitchers. But teams looking to trade with the Guardians needed some of Cleveland’s top prospects. And that’s how we got through a rather silent trade deadline...
Yardbarker
Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor
At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
Yardbarker
Grading the Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
The Houston Astros already have a commanding lead in the American League West, they sit not far behind the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL. Yet, they still went out and made shrewd moves to bolster their roster for a deep postseason run into October. The...
Yardbarker
Braves new-look roster set for series against the Mets
This year’s trade deadline wasn’t as exciting as last year’s, but the Braves roster didn’t need as much bolstering this season. The club still patched up the few holes they did have. Anthopolous started the fun by acquiring Ehire Adrianza for bench depth, and it continued with the additions of Jake Odorizzi, Robbie Grossman, and most notably, Raisel Iglesias.
Yardbarker
Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster
In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel hitting second in Houston's Thursday lineup
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel will take over first base after Trey Mancini was rested on Thursday night. In a matchup against right-hander Zach Plesac, our models project Gurriel to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
