Pottery Barn’s New Collection Proves That a Forever Home Is an Accessible One
When the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) was established in 1990, setting design requirements that public and commercial spaces have wheelchair lifts, curb ramps, and handrails, among other elements, it sparked a new conversation about what it means for a space to be accessible. But somewhere along the way, our personal homes largely got left out of the conversation. For many in the disabled community, or those who are injured or aging in place, adaptive design has translated to multiple trips to specialty furniture stores, pricey custom orders, and settling for hospital-looking interiors. Pottery Barn is out to make accessible design, well, more accessible. Its newest collection dropped today and offers items like grab bars and pivot mirrors that are not only chic but make everyone’s life better. Ahead, a look at four of the standout ADA-compliant pieces from the launch.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Loyal Dog Waited Months For His Owner To Return After He Was Dumped, Then A Miracle Happened
There is no one more devoted to their family than a dog! So it’s always heartbreaking when I hear that a dog has been abandoned by their family and left to fend for himself. When I first heard this loyal dog’s story I feared the worst. But I learned later gave me hope!
See Inside This Experimental Off-Grid Cabin With No Bedrooms or Doors
What does it look like when a home’s interior is more important than its exterior? Steven Holl Architects, a New York–based firm, provided one answer to that question through their design of a secluded cabin, in Rhinebeck, New York. Completed in 2016, the home was recently featured in the newest episode of Unique Spaces, a YouTube series for AD. “We were interested in the interiors, and we called the projects ‘Explorations of In,’’’ Steven Holl, principal architect, says of the project in the video.
What Is a Wet Room Bathroom?
If you’re a fan of spacious open concept kitchens and dining rooms, consider incorporating the same aesthetic into your bathroom. A wet room bathroom essentially blends the shower and bathroom into a single space, combining the convenient, watertight construction of a shower with the sophisticated feel of an open concept floor plan.
How to paint baseboards easily: even on carpet
Learn how to paint baseboards like a pro, even with the carpet down, for a quick room refresh
A Single Slab of Marble Is Used 5 Different Ways in This Teen Bathroom
When kids hit their teenage years, suddenly half their time is spent in the bathroom. So this space ultimately needs to be hardworking, as Emily Brown of Emily Lauren Interiors recently learned on a project for a client in Austin who has two teens sharing one formerly teeny (and formerly very 1980s) bathroom. “Having multiple people in there was so tricky,” recalls Brown.
Best cooling mattress topper: 6 cooling pads for a sweat-free sleep
Find the best cooling mattress topper to keep you cool and comfortable through hot nights and heatwaves
This transparent birchwood cabin in the Italian Alps provides the ultimate glamping experience
Located in the alpine village of Usseaux in Italy’s Piedmont region is the beautiful little ‘Immerso’ glamping cabin. Designed by Italian architects Fabio Vignolo and Francesca Turnaturi this mesmerizing cabin allows guests to leave behind the hectic city life, go off-grid, and unwind in the calmness of nature. You can lay under the stars, gaze at them for hours, and reconnect with nature in this transparent cabin!
Inside a $4.5 Million New York Home That’s Like Living in a Stylish Treehouse
Click here to read the full article. This mid-century modern retreat is a natural wonder. A hilltop property in Bedford, New York sitting on 12 wooded acres has just hit the market for $4.5 million. The secluded Westchester County estate features a 2,258-square-foot main residence with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The grounds also include a one-bedroom guest house, a 60-foot gunite pool, outdoor entertainment area and several ponds. Originally built in 1983 by Bert Brosmith, the architect took cues from the natural landscape and constructed the abode from cypress wood. The rare material is wrapped around the exterior of the home, lending a contemporary...
Why You Shouldn't Wash Sheets And Towels Together
It's that time of the week again — laundry day. Some of us dread it, while others can't wait to load up their washer. No matter which side of the scale you fall on, we can all agree that we get a little lazy with our laundry sometimes. Who wants to actually take the time to sift through their hamper and separate towels from sheets? They're essentially the same thing ... right? Unfortunately, for those who dislike sorting, it's not a good idea to wash your sheets and towels at the same time.
Where Does the No-Tip Trend Go From Here? An SF Restaurant Vet Weighs In.
Tipping is far from a global practice, just ask any shell-shocked server handling a six-top of visiting Europeans. In many other countries, service is folded right into the menu price, rendering any tips truly gratuitous gratuities. American servers, of course, have long made the better part of their wages at the mercy of the diner. But many S.F. restaurants shifted to another model: one in which a service surcharge is included in the bill, and no “tip” is required or, in some cases, even allowed.
SylvanSport Loft Rooftop Tent Turns A Car Into A Camper In 30 Seconds
There are endless choices when deciding how you should camp. Customers have their pick of trailers, camper vans, overland vehicles, and full-blown motorhomes, but there are even simpler solutions. Rooftop tents provide a nice place to sleep without breaking the bank, and a new offering from SylvanSport called the Loft looks to turn just about any car into a camper.
Custom Camper Van Is Wheelchair Accessible And Ready For Adventure
Building a wheelchair-accessible camper van isn’t easy. There are many things one must consider to ensure a camper van can fit a wheelchair and remain functional. Lisa Franks, a Canadian paralympic athlete, built her camper in two phases, living in it without any cabinets before deciding on the van’s final layout.
