Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
Recap: Insulet Q2 Earnings
Insulet PODD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet missed estimated earnings by 127.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last...
Recap: Ruth's Hospitality Group Q2 Earnings
Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ruth's Hospitality Group beat estimated earnings by 41.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $17.74 million from...
Benzinga
Aptiv Cuts FY22 Forecast On Q2 Earnings Miss
Aptiv PLC APTV reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $4.06 billion, missing the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue rose 9% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements. Revenue in North America rose 21%, South America fell 30%, Europe grew 4%, and Asia increased 2%, which includes a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings
Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
Recap: Health Catalyst Q2 Earnings
Health Catalyst HCAT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Health Catalyst beat estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $11.01 million from the same...
Earnings Outlook For OPKO Health
OPKO Health OPK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OPKO Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. OPKO Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Choice Hotels Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Choice Hotels Intl missed estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $89.63 million from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NuStar Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
NuStar Energy NS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NuStar Energy missed estimated earnings by 44.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $3.06 million from the same...
Recap: Rocket Companies Q2 Earnings
Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $1.40 billion from the same...
Atlassian Corporation: Q4 Earnings Insights
Atlassian Corporation TEAM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atlassian Corporation beat estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $200.30 million from the same...
Recap: Insight Enterprises Q2 Earnings
Insight Enterprises NSIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insight Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 32.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.78 versus an estimate of $2.1. Revenue was up $513.00 million from the same...
Recap: Lifetime Brands Q2 Earnings
Lifetime Brands LCUT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lifetime Brands missed estimated earnings by 380.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was down $35.32 million from the same...
SeaWorld Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Insights
SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SeaWorld Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 5.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $65.03 million from the same...
Recap: Diversey Holdings Q2 Earnings
Diversey Hldgs DSEY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diversey Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $65.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Digi International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Digi International DGII reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Digi International beat estimated earnings by 21.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $24.44 million from the same...
Benzinga
Block Inc Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Shares Fall On Outlook And Bitcoin Impact
Financial company Block Inc SQ reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights for investors and details on how Bitcoin BTC/USD impacted the results. What Happened: Block Inc, which changed its name from Square in December, reported second-quarter revenue of $4.4 billion, down 6%...
Thryv Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Thryv Holdings THRY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Thryv Holdings beat estimated earnings by 85.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $0.87. Revenue was up $42.91 million from the same...
Restaurant Brands Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 14% year-on-year to $1.64 billion, beating the consensus of $1.56 billion. Comparable Sales for Tim Horton rose 12.2%, Burger King increased 10%, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen grew 1.4%. Revenue for Tim Horton's climbed 16.4% Y/Y, Burger King rose 3.1%,...
Royalty Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights
Royalty Pharma RPRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Royalty Pharma missed estimated earnings by 10.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was down $19.05 million from the same...
Comments / 0