Man arrested on murder charge in connection with deadly McAllen shooting

kurv.com
Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Filed Against Man In Deadly Palmview Wreck
A Mission man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunken driving death of a passenger in his vehicle. Palmview police say 43-year-old Jeffrey Stephens was drunk when he blew through a stop sign at Highway 83 and La Homa Road this past Sunday night. That resulted in a 3-vehicle crash which killed Victor Jesus Garcia who was riding in Stephens’ Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Donna PD arrests suspect in nightclub shooting
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Donna Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a nightclub shooting that left three people injured. Early Thursday morning, Donna investigators executed a search warrant at Yoshio Alejandro Martinez Gonzalez’s, 38, residence in Weslaco, according to a press release from the police department. Gonzalez was taken into custody […]
Man killed in Monte Alto shooting identified, homeowner charged
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The man killed in the Wednesday morning shooting in Monte Alto has been identified; the homeowner received drug-related charges. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified Rodrigo Arjona, 29, as the man killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting at the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. According to a County […]
Pharr PD: Several arrested for series of burglaries
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police arrested three men on unrelated burglary charges. Julio Vela, 21, Mark Medina, 17, and Tyrone Kilete, 22, were each arrested on unrelated burglary charges, a press release from the City of Pharr stated. Vela was arrested on charges of burglary of a vehicle and burglary of a habitation in […]
PD: Man accused of ramming Hummer into ex’s car at stoplight
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of ramming his vehicle into his ex’s car at a stoplight. Ingram Isael Ibarra was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), one count of stalking and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, on July 29, Ibarra […]
Suspect wanted in vehicle theft, additional suspect charged
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of vehicle theft; one arrest has already been made in the case. An arrest warrant has been issued at the McAllen Municipal Court for Eric Roberto Garza, 30, for auto theft as a state jail felony. […]
Alamo PD: Man falls off motorcycle, struck by vehicle
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at E. Frontage Road. Ozuna said that a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on the frontage road when a dog crossed in front of […]
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
Fourth suspect in Brownsville kidnapping case arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a fourth suspect in a kidnapping case from July 26. Michelle Lee Rubio was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Brownsville PD. Rubio was arrested in connection to an aggravated kidnapping that was initially reported on July 26. Police also […]
KRGV
Sheriff: Monte Alto homeowner shoots man who displayed knife, investigation underway
A shooting is under investigation in Monte Alto after a homeowner allegedly shot a man who displayed a knife, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Wednesday morning. At about 7:11 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto regarding a shooting. Guerra says a homeowner...
37-Year-Old Guillermo Moreno Correa Killed, 1 Person Injured In Single-Vehicle Accident In Donna (Donna, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety reported a one-vehicle fatal accident that took place on Sunday night. The report also detailed that the incident took place around 8:16 PM on Border Avenue in Donna.
HCSO: Morning shooting reported, one man dead
EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office news release said that around 7:11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. The homeowner called 911 and said he had shot a man after the man displayed a knife, said the news […]
kurv.com
Crash Kills Motorcyclist In Alamo
A motorcyclist was killed in an early-morning accident in Alamo. It happened on the I-2 eastbound frontage road near Tower Road where police say a preliminary investigation indicates the driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog crossing the road, but lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. The driver was then run over by a passing vehicle.
kurv.com
Authorities Order Autopsy In Edinburg Infant’s Death
An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of an Edinburg infant earlier this week. At around 5 in the morning Monday, police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers arrived to find emergency medical...
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Brownsville man located
UPDATE: Brownsville Police report that Eusebio Gonzalez has been located and has been reunited with his family. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old missing man. Eusebio Gonzalez was last seen at noon Monday by his residence on La Plaza Drive. According to Brownsville PD, Gonzalez […]
KRGV
Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg
Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg. Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg police investigating death of infant. The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the...
McAllen police investigates homicide
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are investigating an incident involving a man acting in self-defense and shooting another individual. Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave at about 3:35 p.m. According to a press release, the reporting person called McAllen PD stating “he shot a male … in self-defense.” […]
Brownsville PD searching for person of interest in car theft
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person of interest in a vehicle theft case. A 2020 gray Nissan Sentra was taken from the 2700 block of North Frontage Road on July 10, 2022. Surveillance footage from the Gateway International Bridge captured an image of the […]
McAllen warns of telephone scams
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of McAllen is warning residents about a telephone scam circulating the area. Through a false caller ID, the scam caller is attempting to represent themselves as the City of McAllen. The caller then tells the person in Spanish that the resident is delinquent on their electricity bill and to […]
