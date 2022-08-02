ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 3-7

Held inside Mission Valley’s historic Town and Country Resort, Tiki Oasis promises a “Trip to the Tropics”' with four days and five nights of art, music, and fashion shows. Highlights for ticket holders include three nights of burlesque shows, educational seminars and plenty of live musical performances. Those without a ticket can still attend the Tiki Oasis pop-up art show featuring exhibits from 40+ artists (Thursday-Sunday) and a marketplace with more than 100 vendors selling Tiki glassware, accessories, ceramics and clothing (Saturday and Sunday). Explore ticket options for the event here. | 500 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley.
10 Local Brews With Low to No Alcohol That Will Still Satisfy Your Craving

From spirits to beer, wine, and beyond, the low-to-no alcohol space is booming. San Diego’s robust craft beer scene has taken notice, offering a number of alcohol-free products as well as plenty of options below 5 percent ABV. For those looking to avoid a buzz (or at least a wicked hangover), here are a few local options to enjoy.
