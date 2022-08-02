Read on www.westcentralsbest.com
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Armed car jacking suspect captured in Vernon
The suspect involved in an armed carjacking out of Sabine Parish was apprehended in Vernon Parish on Wednesday following a multi-agency pursuit that ended dramatically just outside of Leesville. James A. Machado, Jr., 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire, is facing a slew of charges that includes five counts of resisting...
westcentralsbest.com
Vehicle Pursuit Beginning in Many Ends Just North of Leesville Involving Multiple Agencies UPDATED 08/04/2022
UPDATE (08/04/2022):. Following the chase yesterday morning of a car jacked vehicle from Many to just outside of Leesville, VP Sheriff Sam Craft has released further information. The driver has been identified as James A. Machado Jr., ag 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire. Machado initially refused to cooperate with law enforcement authorities and provided several names to law enforcement officers during booking. Machado eventually identified himself and his identity was confirmed with New Hampshire law enforcement authorities. Machado was arrested and booked in the VPSO jail on:
westcentralsbest.com
Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests from July 21-28, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot law •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Darryl Joseph, b/m, 57, simple assault, remaining. Diane Kennedy, b/f, 55, simple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beauregardnews.com
Beauregard Parish recent arrests
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reports the following felony arrests between July 25 and July 30. Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and use or possess to use drug paraphernalia. Crotwell was booked into the BPSO Jail with bond set at $21,500.
Natchitoches Times
Fire department searching for man wanted for aggravated arson
The Natchitoches Fire Department (NFD) is asking the public for assistance in locating, Billy Stephens Jr., b/m, 58, weighing 184 pounds, around 5’11” wanted for Aggravated Arson. On June 28 around 2:03 a.m., the Natchitoches Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments located...
Natchitoches Times
NPD Theft Report for July 17-21, 2022
2:18 p.m.: 911 caller on Prather Street advised an unknown subject took jewelry rom the residence. Owner advised $750 worth of items were taken. 10:57 a.m.: Caller on Jefferson Street reported a burglary. Advised three male subjects were seen vandalizing the property along the storage unit. Advised the apartment complex was broken into and caller witnessed suspects urinating on the floor.
L'Observateur
Pineville man dies in house fire
RAPIDES PARISH (August 4, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Pineville that claimed the life of a male resident. Around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Billy Stephens Jr. who is wanted for Aggravated Arson
The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking the public for assistance in locating, Billy Stephens Jr. (B/M, weighing 184 pounds, around 5’11” and 58 y.o.a.). On June 28, 2022, around 2:03 a.m., the Natchitoches Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments located at 500 North Street. While the Natchitoches Fire Department was fighting the fire a witness was able to tell investigators that Billy Stephens Jr. intentionally set a basket of blankets on fire after he was told to leave the apartment. Stephens then fled the area prior to the police and fire departments’ arrival.
Natchitoches Times
Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man
The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
kalb.com
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigating August 2 House Fire that Resulted in One Death
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigating August 2 House Fire that Resulted in One Death. Pineville, Louisiana – On August 2, 2022, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported that Fire Marshal deputies started investigating a fire in Pineville involving one death. According to LASFM, just before 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History. The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum is a building you have likely driven by dozens of times in downtown Alexandria and never realized just how much deep history it holds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This...
Pilot dead after crop duster nosedives on I-49
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Emma Harrison
Funeral services for Emma L. Harrison, 78, of Leesville, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Leesville with Rev. Joseph Garner officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories in Leesville. View the full obituary at Labby Memorial...
kalb.com
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - There was a fatal plane crash on the ramp of the Cheneyville exit on I-49 on Tuesday, August 2. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around noon time. They confirm that it was a crop duster and that it only had one occupant, who LSP said died as a result. The identity of the pilot is not being released at this time.
KPLC TV
Safety concerns arise for crop duster pilots after latest deadly crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The National Transportation Safety Board started it’s investigation into the crash that claimed the life of a pilot in Cheneyville on August 2nd. That deadly crop duster crash in Rapides Parish is just the latest crash involving a crop duster.. Using planes for agricultural...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Maurita Gail Brown Wallace
Maurita Gail Brown Wallace, 66, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. A private burial will be held at a later date.
theadvocate.com
Pilot killed after crop duster crashes on I-49 in Rapides Parish
The pilot of a small crop duster was killed when the plane went down on I-49 in Rapides Parish on Tuesday, KATC reports. Louisiana State Police officials reported that the crop duster was working near the Cheneyville exit of I-49 when the aircraft crashed on the interstate exit ramp. Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the plane’s engine shortly before the crash.
Comments / 0