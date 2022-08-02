Read on www.fantasypros.com
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
Miguel Vargas drives in two in debut performance Wednesday night
Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a ground rule double for an RBI along with a RBI single as the Dodgers went on to beat the Giants in a 3-0 game. Vargas played his first game in the big leagues Wednesday and came through big as he drove in two of the teams three runs in the win. The Dodgers prospect will take the next few games to show what he is made of while Justin Turner is on the IL, for now though he should remain on waivers until a bigger sample size is available.
4 Fantasy Football Sleepers (2022)
When looking for possible sleepers this year, I made sure they checked four boxes. They possess a lot of talent, they’re in a good environment (pieces around them should elevate their efficiency and not worsen it), they have a lot of opportunities (should see lots of touches), and most importantly, they’re being drafted too low.
Spencer Strider whiffs 13 in win on Tuesday
Spencer Strider pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 13 during Atlanta's win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. Strider dominated the Phillies on Tuesday, only allowing a Darick Hall RBI double in the second inning before settling in and striking out a career-high 13 batters. The 6 2/3 innings were also a career-high for the younger hurler who has been going deeper into games as the season progresses. He produced an excellent 20 swinging strikes, an elite 42 percent CSW and struck out double-digit batters for the fourth time in his last nine starts. Strider is now 6-3 on the season with a 2.79 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 133:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 23 appearances. He'll next take the mound in a matchup against the Mets on Saturday.
Miguel Cabrera to only play ever other game, IL possible
Miguel Cabrera is going to play every other game during the Tigers’ current home stand as he deals with a right knee issue. A stint on the IL is possible. (Evan Woodbery on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Cabrera definitely has not been himself at the plate over his last seven...
Adam Wainwright strong on mound in Tuesday's win over Cubs
Adam Wainwright was strong on the mound for the Cardinals Tuesday, allowing zero runs on six hits while also striking out four in seven innings pitched in the Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Wainwright has allowed less than four runs in four of his last six starts...
Shohei Ohtani dealing with mild cramp in forearm
Shohei Ohtani stated he is dealing with mild cramping in his right forearm. Manager Phil Nevin said it is not considered serious and Ohtani will DH Thursday. (Sam Blum on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Based on the initial reaction of the Angels’ skipper, it does not sound like Ohtani is in...
Jorge Lopez dealt to the Twins Tuesday
Lopez was the lone All-Star for the Orioles and was having a breakout season as the closer. In 44 games, Lopez registered a 1.68 ERA, .174 OBA, a 10.06 K/9 ratio, and is 19-for-23 in save chances. This is an excellent get for the Twins as it will give them another option, along with Jhoan Duran, to close out games. Look for Felix Bautista to take over the closer role in Baltimore.
Sean Murphy hits dinger and collects three RBI in A's win Wednesday night
Sean Murphy went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a 2-run homer along with a RBI single, and striking out once as the A's went on to beat the Angels in a 3-1 game. Murphy's home run Wednesday night was his 12th of the season, he also brought his RBI total to 42 along the way which brings both of those numbers above league average. The Athletics' catcher is batting .242 on the season with an OPS of .746, he is also creating the most offense on his team with a wRC+ of 115. The 27 year old has managed to maintain a WAR of 2.9 despite playing for one of the worst teams in the league.
Tarik Skubal (arm fatigue) placed on IL
Skubal was removed from his last start with this same issue, so it isn't surprising to see him land on the IL. He could very well be out longer than 15 days given the inflammation and the likelihood that the Tigers will play it extra cautious with their young starter. He had not given up a run in the last 17 innings before this injury.
Harrison Bader traded to Yankees
Bader is sent to New York in exchange for starting left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The 28-year-old outfielder is currently on the IL recovering from plantar fasciitis but is expected to return before the end of the season. The New York native has been out since June 26th, posting a .256 batting average with five homers and 27 RBI in 72 games.
MLB odds: Royals vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
The Chicago White Sox are set to host the Kansas City Royals today in the final matchup of a three-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Royals-White Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below.
Tyler Mahle draws interest from Twins and Phillies
After Cincinnati traded their ace in Luis Castillo over the weekend, the rotation may not remain untouched as Tyler Mahle has been noted as a target for the Twins and Phillies. The 27-year-old is 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA while on a one-year deal with the Reds. The two teams mentioned are the only ones called by name, though others could be in the mix as the 6pm ET deadline nears.
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
Whit Merrifield tells reporters he is vaccinated
There was no confirmation of Merrifield being vaccinated, but you assumed the Blue Jays expected him to get it when they traded for him. Merrifield could not make the trip earlier in the season when the Royals visited Toronto due to his vaccination status. He is hitting No. 8 in the lineup and starting in centerfield in his Toronto debut Thursday in Minnesota.
Matt Vierling idle for Phillies on Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Brandon Marsh will replace Vierling in center field and hit ninth. The Phillies appear to be giving Vierling a routine breather. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on...
Veteran MLB Shortstop Released On Thursday Afternoon
With the MLB trade deadline now behind us, some teams are trimming the fat off their rosters ahead of this final stretch of games. That trimming has led to the release of one notable veteran shortstop. According to Philadelphia Phillies insider Matt Gelb, the Phillies have released 11-year veteran Didi...
How to Approach Preseason NFL DFS (2022 Fantasy Football)
Preseason DFS is gawd’s game. A true degen hobby that can be highly lucrative if you’re following our news desk feed and team beat writers. While even the casual fantasy gamer is moderately familiar with regular season DFS, preseason action is a different beast. With these pointers and the help of our Discord, where I’m answering questions 24/7, let’s have a great start to the NFL DFS season.
