Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
BNPL Provider Tabby Gets $150M Loan to Expand in MENA
United Arab Emirates-based online payments provider Tabby has secured $150 million in debt financing to support its growth and product expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The credit facility came from from Atalaya Capital Management and existing investor Partners for Growth (PFG), according to a press...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin focused MicroStrategy Announces Separation of Chairman, CEO Roles, Second Q2 2022 Financial Results
MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), which claims to be the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, announced that, as of August 8, 2022, Michael Saylor will “assume the new role of Executive Chairman” and Phong Le, the Company’s President, will also serve as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors.”
americanmilitarynews.com
Northrop Grumman CEO: We can build a next-generation fighter
Northrop Grumman should not be discounted as a possible builder of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. Speaking during a quarterly earnings call with investment analysts, Kathy Warden touted Northrop’s work building a new Air Force stealth bomber as a reason why the company should be considered a contender.
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KuCoin Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in sKCS.io, a Liquidity-Staking Protocol on KCC
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that its venture capital arm – KuCoin Ventures, has made a strategic investment in sKCS.io, the first liquidity-staking protocol based on the KuCoin Community Chain ( KCC ). The KCS Management Foundation, a governing structure responsible for the development of the KCS ecosystem, joined the investment round. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005053/en/ KuCoin Ventures Invests in SKCS (Graphic: Business Wire)
Why Ramit Sethi Believes Crypto Investors 'Get Quiet' When the Market Slows
Has Bitcoin become part of your identity?
South Africa, the Startup Hub With a Record for Launching Global Businesses
In April this year, South African startup TallOrder, a developer of cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced that it was expanding beyond its home market. But rather than targeting other African countries as one might expect, the company has set its sights on expansion to Europe and the U.S.
Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch ‘The North’ Platform With Grant Initiative
Click here to read the full article. Rebecca Minkoff and Alison Wyatt, cofounders of the Female Founder Collective, have launched The North, a new platform in partnership with Cisco that facilitates mentorship sessions with female thought leaders and experts in their field. In addition, FFC and Cisco have started a joint business grant initiative for female entrepreneurs that will culminate with a virtual event and opportunity to receive a $20,000 grant from FFC Foundation. Both the virtual mentorship sessions and the grant event will be hosted on Webex by Cisco.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aqua’s Brian Gresehover Promoted to Vice President of Engineering to Advance Company Excellence Initiatives
Brian Gresehover.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.
beMarketing Shortlisted for Four 2022 Global Digital Excellence Awards
beMarketing is in the running for a number of industry awards this fall.mage via the Global Digital Excellence Awards. beMarketing, the Philadelphia-based marketing and advertising agency, announces its shortlist in the esteemed Global Digital Excellence Award. This annual recognition program acknowledges outstanding digital websites, campaigns, tools, and teams from across the globe.
Credit Suisse Brasil names Chilov as CEO
SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) has named Marcello Chilov as its new CEO, the bank said on Friday. Ivan Monteiro, who had been appointed as Credit Suisse interim co-CEO with Chilov in January, will become chairman of the wealth and investment banking operations in the country, according to a statement.
Selecta: Strong H1 Results Drive Shift From Vending Machines to NextGen Autonomous FoodTech
Swiss FoodTech company Selecta used the presentation of its first half (H1) 2022 results Wednesday (Aug. 3) to announce its new ESG targets, built around the four pillars of protecting the environment, creating healthy and sustainable products, maintaining a sustainable supply chain, and being a responsible employer. The announcement came...
SoundCloud Confirms Layoffs Impacting Nearly 20% of Its Workforce
Click here to read the full article. SoundCloud will be laying off approximately 20% of its global workforce citing “a significant company transformation” and the current economic and financial landscape. “During this difficult time, we are focused on providing the support and resources to those transitioning while reinforcing our commitment to executing our mission to lead what’s next in music,” reads a statement by a rep for SoundCloud. Earlier this year, SoundCloud began detailing changes to the company with the aim of providing increased levels of artist-focused support by incrementally upping monetization and providing additional distribution tools for artists at all levels...
TechCrunch
Hyundai Motor eyes acquisition of Korean lidar-free self-driving startup 42dot
A spokesperson of 42dot told TechCrunch that the startup is in talks with Hyundai Motor, but cautioned that terms, including stake size and deal valuation, hadn’t materialized yet. Hyundai Motor did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Hyundai currently owns a 20.4% stake in the three-year-old startup, whereas...
thebossmagazine.com
Why Your Business Should Source from Diverse Suppliers
A lot of considerations go into choosing who to procure materials crucial to your business from. There’s price, there’s logistics, there’s sustainability. Chief procurement officers all over are rethinking their supply chains in attempts to avoid the kinds of headaches the COVID pandemic brought. If you haven’t explored adding diverse suppliers to your process, you really should. It’s not as difficult as you might think, given how many categories of diverse supplier there are. A diverse supplier can be anything from minority-owned to women-owned to LGBTQ+-owned to simply a small business. Sending business their way obviously helps them out, but it benefits the businesses working with them and the overall economy as well. Here’s how.
pymnts.com
Attentive Partners With Shopify to Advance Buying by Text
Conversational commerce firm Attentive is partnering with eCommerce platform Shopify to make it easier for shoppers to make direct purchases after receiving a text message from a brand. Built with Shopify’s Shop Pay checkout flow, Attentive’s text-to-buy solution enables consumers to purchase items directly through text message conversations with brands...
Hr Morning
CEOs & CFOs tightening belts: Salary raises for A players
Inflation is hitting the workforce hard. But Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) aren’t reacting by raising all salaries even during the Great Resignation. A June 2022 Gartner survey found that out of the 130 CFOs and CEOs surveyed 28% plan to give all employees a...
UNFI Produce Implements New Technologies and Processes; Expands Private Label Options
PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Consistent with its commitment to deliver the highest quality produce, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced it has implemented new technologies and processes to enable the Company to shorten certain delivery times by over a day and harness the full potential of UNFI data points to deliver fresher produce to its customers. These efforts have proven successful as UNFI has grown its produce sales ahead of industry growth even as retail produce industry numbers move with inflation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804006034/en/ UNFI is leveraging its deep expertise to provide a broad catalog of organic produce in an easily recognized and trusted brand, Wild Harvest. Wild Harvest produce is already available in hundreds of retailers across the country and the newly launched Wild Harvest organic bananas have performed well, with dozens of additional key items will be introduced throughout the remainder of 2022. The bold purple branding makes it easier for both shoppers and store associates to recognize which products are organic, while offering the trust of the Wild Harvest label. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Shopify makes $100M strategic investment in marketing automation startup Klaviyo
“We’ve been working closely with Shopify for years and this is a great next step,” Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki told TechCrunch via email. “I’ve talked with their product team and CEO many times — they’re big believers in our mission of empowering creators and they have a lot of respect for the products we’ve built and our customer-first, product-led culture. Shopify’s been key to our growth and a great team to work with and we’re excited that this will help us go faster in helping more of their customers.”
dronedj.com
REGENT deepens Siemens ties in AAM seaglider development
Creator of an electric-powered seaglider within the bustling advanced air mobility (AAM) sector, REGENT, is reinforcing its relationship with tech partner Siemens to speed and strengthen the digital development of its innovative craft toward prototype, certification, and production phases. REGENT said the deepening of the partnership will both provide accentuated...
Comments / 0