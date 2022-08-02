PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Consistent with its commitment to deliver the highest quality produce, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced it has implemented new technologies and processes to enable the Company to shorten certain delivery times by over a day and harness the full potential of UNFI data points to deliver fresher produce to its customers. These efforts have proven successful as UNFI has grown its produce sales ahead of industry growth even as retail produce industry numbers move with inflation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804006034/en/ UNFI is leveraging its deep expertise to provide a broad catalog of organic produce in an easily recognized and trusted brand, Wild Harvest. Wild Harvest produce is already available in hundreds of retailers across the country and the newly launched Wild Harvest organic bananas have performed well, with dozens of additional key items will be introduced throughout the remainder of 2022. The bold purple branding makes it easier for both shoppers and store associates to recognize which products are organic, while offering the trust of the Wild Harvest label. (Photo: Business Wire)

