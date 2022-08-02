Neat Burger has Leonardo DiCaprio’s nod of approval

Read on www.nrn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
AOL Corp
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
insideedition.com
3 Women Seen Trashing Fast Food Restaurant After Reportedly Being Charged $1.75 for Extra Sauce
Three women were caught on camera completely trashing a fast food restaurant in New York City, reportedly because they were charged $1.75 for extra sauce. The violent episode happened at Bel Fries around 4:10 a.m. Sunday on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Shocking video shows the three women hurling glass...
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckinghamshirelive.com
KFC reveals new summer deals including return of 80-piece Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket
KFC has released a feast of summer deals including the return of its Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket. But fried chicken fans will have to be quick as the four discounts will only be available until September 4. The giant buckets of popcorn chicken aren't usually available to buy from the...
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Popculture
McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years
That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza, for good this time
After a three-month hiatus, the fan favorite Mexican Pizza will be making its permanent return to the Taco Bell menu next month, which is quicker than the chain expected.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chipotle: The rich are buying more burritos, and the poorest customers are pulling back
CEO Brian Niccol says high income customers are increasing Chipotle trips in place of more expensive dining, while low income customers are cutting back.
TODAY.com
Choco Tacos are officially being discontinued by Klondike and people are not happy
Klondike has officially discontinued the famous Choco Taco, and fans of the sweet treat are not happy. Here’s the scoop: In a series of tweets on Monday, the ice cream brand confirmed that it would no longer be making its taco-shaped dessert. “Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued...
12tomatoes.com
How A Model Spent $1800 On A Subway Sandwich
If you’ve never had the opportunity to eat a Subway sandwich before, it really is worth trying. The motto of the food chain, “Eat Fresh,” puts them somewhere between a fast food restaurant and a healthy food option. It also seems as if their sandwiches may come...
Klondike to stop selling Choco Tacos after nearly 40 years
Klondike has released a statement on its website announcing that it is halting production of the Choco Taco, a taco-shaped ice cream snack that has been sold on ice-cream trucks for nearly 40 years, NBC News reports. "Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," the company said in a statement. "A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taco Bell Menu Adds an Upscale Offering
Dessert has, traditionally, been many a fast food company's weak point — while favorites like the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McFlurry and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report's Frosty do exist, most fast food menus are small in scope and rarely move beyond milkshakes or the occasional pie or donut hole.
Should You Buy Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock After HBO Max and Discovery+ Merger News?
In his first earnings report since an April merger created one of the largest media companies in the U.S., on Aug. 4 Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav announced plans to combine HBO Max...
Subway Offers Free Sandwiches for Life If a Superfan Gets a Footlong Tattoo
Superfans can get free sandwiches for a month, or a year, depending on the tattoo they get.
Mexican Pizza gave Taco Bell an enormous sales boost
Taco Bell can thank Mexican Pizza for a boost in sales last quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kylie Brakeman review – Hollywood’s hypocrisies lampooned
The US comic plays a fast-talking agent, a straight-talking sex therapist and a six-year-old divorcee in this confident, high-energy hour
Diplo just comped the meals of 100 people at Chipotle using his Chipotle Celebrity Card. Here's what that is and how to get one.
The Chipotle Celebrity Card grants unlimited Chipotle for a year to a select group of members selected by the company, and can be renewed annually.
thebrag.com
A beloved Maccas burger is back on the menu
If you cast your memory back to pre-pandemic times, you may remember a very popular Maccas burger called the Quarter Pounder with bacon. While the highly sought-after burger was removed from the chain’s menu in 2019, it has finally returned. And, not only is the Quarter Pounder with bacon...
Comments / 0