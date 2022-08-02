Read on showmeinstitute.org
St. Louis American
Woke voters know fluff from substance
When Congresswoman Cori Bush was recently arrested following an abortion rights protest at the U.S. Supreme Court Building conservative critics called her out. “Stop being a protestor and concentrate on being a legislator,” was the right-wing story line. First, the two aren’t mutually exclusive. Two, woke voters want...
Verify: Will federally indicted St. Louis alderman still get a pension?
ST. LOUIS — It has been more than two months since scandal rocked the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. On June 2, Federal prosecutors revealed explosive allegations of bribery, theft and corruption reaching the highest levels of St. Louis City Hall in a 66-page indictment. The charging documents allege...
Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2
On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
'A bold-faced LIE': St. Louis mayor blasts Black police officer group’s criticism of oversight bill
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones accused the Ethical Society of Police of lying on its Facebook page after the membership group issued a statement accusing her administration of excluding them from discussions about a controversial civilian oversight bill. Jones signed Board Bill 47 Wednesday, which she...
fox5ny.com
Man who pointed AR-15 at BLM protesters heavily defeated in Missouri primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who gained notoriety after he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home was defeated handily Tuesday night in Missouri’s Republican primary for the senate, according to media reports. Mark McCloskey trailed in fifth place in the race with...
themissouritimes.com
2022 Election Coverage by the Missouri Times
The Missouri Times is bringing you statewide election coverage all night, starting once the first results are called and locked in. Check back throughout the night as we keep you updated on all the races. 7:51 P.M. Update. State Senate District 22. Dan Shaul- 22.16%. Shane Roden- 15.33%. Mary Elizabeth...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
In Cori Bush's Rout of Steve Roberts, St. Louis Voters Said Yes to Activism
In the summer of 1963 a series of protests erupted against Jefferson Bank in St. Louis. Black activists and political leaders called for the bank and major companies in St. Louis to employ more people of color during a year of civil unrest in the U.S. Several protestors were arrested as demonstrations in front of the bank continued for over a month.
Former top police official writes in support of indicted ex-St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad
ST. LOUIS — John Collins-Muhammad has a friend in former police leader Lawrence O'Toole. O'Toole is a former assistant police chief who also had previously served as interim chief before he retired in May as part of a deal to settle a discrimination lawsuit against the city. On July 22, he weighed in on the high-profile corruption case involving Collins-Muhammad, a former city alderman.
empowerwisconsin.org
GOP Chair: Madison aims to intimidate poll watchers
MADISON — A new Madison City Council ordinance, ostensibly to “protect election officials from harassment and threats,” is just a vehicle to threaten and intimidate conservative poll watchers, Dane County Republicans say. Republican Party of Dane County Chairman Scott Grabins tells Empower Wisconsin he’s very concerned the...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages
The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
KMOV
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Moss was close with her cousin, Jessica Kelly. They grew up in Festus in eastern Jefferson County, a town of about 12,000 people. “She was my older cousin,” Moss said, “so I of course looked up to her. Any time she was coming to pick me up, I was ecstatic.”
kttn.com
Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors
A Missouri man on Thursday admitted bilking investors out of at least $1.1 million with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport. From Sept. 2, 2020, through at least Nov. 16, 2021, Harish Sunkara of Fenton, falsely told potential investors that he had won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
West Newsmagazine
Coyotes become a problem for residents
Over the last few months, many Manchester residents have expressed concern over coyotes becoming a nuisance and even a threat to their families and pets. Therefore, the city is planning to meet with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation to discuss ways to lessen the chance of residents finding themselves in a dangerous situation.
Bush and Jones win nominations in Missouri's 1st Congressional District Primary election
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush fended off a primary challenger and will be the Democrat on the ballot in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, a district that leans heavily to her party. Bush was one of two members of the Squad in Congress facing primary challenges on Tuesday. Bush, making...
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
KMOV
Units condemned & hearing scheduled after action taken against Downtown West condo board members
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s been several days since another outburst of crime took place in downtown St. Louis. This past weekend, several shootings left property damaged and people injured. Now, St. Louis City leaders are taking action against a Downtown West problem property, Ely Walker Lofts. That legal...
'It was spiritual' | Accused transit station killer speaks at court hearing
ST. LOUIS — Montrel Alexander questioned a judge Wednesday who said she believed he was a danger to society. "I am not a threat to society, I've been followed by people, I've been trying to leave town," the 21-year-old told Judge Calea Stovall-Reid. She then summarized some of the...
Downtown violence, 12-hour shifts, dwindling roster stressing St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of shots fired, two innocent people caught in the crossfire, bullet holes in multiple cars and buildings downtown this past weekend. All of it comes at a time when the city is forcing officers to work 12-hour overtime shifts, which have led to impassioned memos from commanders scrambling to fill cars as the police union estimates 102 officers have left the force so far this year.
tncontentexchange.com
Ted Drewes to get median, crosswalk after two killed in traffic, alderman says
ST. LOUIS — The city is planning to make changes to the road in front of the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street after two pedestrians were killed by traffic this summer, the area’s alderman said. Alderman Tom Oldenburg said police are increasing traffic enforcement...
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
