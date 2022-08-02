ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

Woke voters know fluff from substance

When Congresswoman Cori Bush was recently arrested following an abortion rights protest at the U.S. Supreme Court Building conservative critics called her out. “Stop being a protestor and concentrate on being a legislator,” was the right-wing story line. First, the two aren’t mutually exclusive. Two, woke voters want...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ballotpedia News

Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2

On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
themissouritimes.com

2022 Election Coverage by the Missouri Times

The Missouri Times is bringing you statewide election coverage all night, starting once the first results are called and locked in. Check back throughout the night as we keep you updated on all the races. 7:51 P.M. Update. State Senate District 22. Dan Shaul- 22.16%. Shane Roden- 15.33%. Mary Elizabeth...
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

In Cori Bush's Rout of Steve Roberts, St. Louis Voters Said Yes to Activism

In the summer of 1963 a series of protests erupted against Jefferson Bank in St. Louis. Black activists and political leaders called for the bank and major companies in St. Louis to employ more people of color during a year of civil unrest in the U.S. Several protestors were arrested as demonstrations in front of the bank continued for over a month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Former top police official writes in support of indicted ex-St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad

ST. LOUIS — John Collins-Muhammad has a friend in former police leader Lawrence O'Toole. O'Toole is a former assistant police chief who also had previously served as interim chief before he retired in May as part of a deal to settle a discrimination lawsuit against the city. On July 22, he weighed in on the high-profile corruption case involving Collins-Muhammad, a former city alderman.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
empowerwisconsin.org

GOP Chair: Madison aims to intimidate poll watchers

MADISON — A new Madison City Council ordinance, ostensibly to “protect election officials from harassment and threats,” is just a vehicle to threaten and intimidate conservative poll watchers, Dane County Republicans say. Republican Party of Dane County Chairman Scott Grabins tells Empower Wisconsin he’s very concerned the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages

The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors

A Missouri man on Thursday admitted bilking investors out of at least $1.1 million with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport. From Sept. 2, 2020, through at least Nov. 16, 2021, Harish Sunkara of Fenton, falsely told potential investors that he had won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
West Newsmagazine

Coyotes become a problem for residents

Over the last few months, many Manchester residents have expressed concern over coyotes becoming a nuisance and even a threat to their families and pets. Therefore, the city is planning to meet with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation to discuss ways to lessen the chance of residents finding themselves in a dangerous situation.
MANCHESTER, MO
5 On Your Side

Downtown violence, 12-hour shifts, dwindling roster stressing St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of shots fired, two innocent people caught in the crossfire, bullet holes in multiple cars and buildings downtown this past weekend. All of it comes at a time when the city is forcing officers to work 12-hour overtime shifts, which have led to impassioned memos from commanders scrambling to fill cars as the police union estimates 102 officers have left the force so far this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.

