Charlotte, NC

Panthers Signing CB Devin Jones, Waiving WR Andrew Parchment

By Wyatt Grindley
 3 days ago
Yardbarker

Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'

Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texans CB Derek Stingley intercepts goal line pass in training camp

Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley gave a glimpse into his lockdown talents Wednesday on the fifth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Working on goal line drills, Stingley completely shadowed his receiver and wasn’t affected by any of the attempts to create separation. Stingley read the route perfectly and was able to grab an interception to end the rep.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Panthers cut 2021 sixth-rounder Thomas Fletcher

The Panthers parted ways with a member of their 2021 draft class on Thursday. The team announced that sixth-round long snapper Thomas Fletcher has been waived. They did not announce a move to fill the roster spot, but may be looking for a cornerback as they deal with a number of injuries at the position.
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers Signing CB Tae Hayes

He’s the latest former USFL player to catch on with an NFL team, though he’s also played for a few other NFL teams. He had a stint with Carolina to end last season. Hayes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring

For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Cardinals Sign WR Marcell Ateman, Waive OT Eric Smith

Ateman, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.55 million contract, but was waived by the Raiders coming out of the preseason a year later. The Raiders later signed Ateman to their practice squad and he’s been on and off...
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers Waive Former 6th Round Pick

Just one year after being selected in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, long snapper Thomas Fletcher has been waived by the Carolina Panthers. The veteran, J.J. Jansen, will man down the long snapping duties once again. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has talked at length about adding another...
NFL

