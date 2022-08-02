Panthers Signing CB Devin Jones, Waiving WR Andrew Parchment

Read on nfltraderumors.co
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Kids Activities in Charlotte That Will Keep Them EntertainedCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Places in Charlotte to Take PicturesCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Related
Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'
Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
Yardbarker
HC Kevin Stefanski: Browns have 'got to get' Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett ready to play
The NFL confirmed on Thursday that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey will hear the league's appeal of the ruling from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that said Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended only for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
AOL Corp
NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Chris Godwin practices after ACL injury, Tom Brady gets excused absence
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin took a major step Friday in his return from an ACL injury. Godwin, who tore his ACL in Week 15 last season, took part in his first practice with the team. The move signals Godwin has made immense progress since his ACL tear....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Texans CB Derek Stingley intercepts goal line pass in training camp
Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley gave a glimpse into his lockdown talents Wednesday on the fifth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Working on goal line drills, Stingley completely shadowed his receiver and wasn’t affected by any of the attempts to create separation. Stingley read the route perfectly and was able to grab an interception to end the rep.
NBC Sports
Panthers cut 2021 sixth-rounder Thomas Fletcher
The Panthers parted ways with a member of their 2021 draft class on Thursday. The team announced that sixth-round long snapper Thomas Fletcher has been waived. They did not announce a move to fill the roster spot, but may be looking for a cornerback as they deal with a number of injuries at the position.
Yardbarker
Panthers Signing CB Tae Hayes
He’s the latest former USFL player to catch on with an NFL team, though he’s also played for a few other NFL teams. He had a stint with Carolina to end last season. Hayes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring
For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Cardinals Sign WR Marcell Ateman, Waive OT Eric Smith
Ateman, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.55 million contract, but was waived by the Raiders coming out of the preseason a year later. The Raiders later signed Ateman to their practice squad and he’s been on and off...
Baker Mayfield Takes Big Step In Panthers' Quarterback Competition
It appears Baker Mayfield is beginning to take control of the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition. This Friday morning, Mayfield worked with the No. 1 offense during team drills, surpassing both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral on the depth chart. This was always the expected result. However, Matt Rhule kept the...
Yardbarker
Panthers Waive Former 6th Round Pick
Just one year after being selected in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, long snapper Thomas Fletcher has been waived by the Carolina Panthers. The veteran, J.J. Jansen, will man down the long snapping duties once again. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has talked at length about adding another...
Comments / 0