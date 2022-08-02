For the second straight summer, a Seward softball coach is leaving the school to coach the softball program at Northwestern Oklahoma State. Casady Webb leaves Seward after one season after Ryan Wondrasek left Seward for the division 2 program in Alva last year. Webb’s Saints were 26-27 and took fifth in the Jayhawk with a 14-18 conference record. Seward made a run in the Region 6 Softball Tournament in Dodge City and finished as the runner up to Butler. The next Seward coach will be the program’s fifth in the past seven years. Andrea Gustafson finished her SCCC run in 2017, Abby Bolton coached in 2018, Wondrasek in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and Webb coached in 2022. Webb is a native of Davis, Oklahoma and was an assistant at Seminole State before coming to Liberal. Here is SCCC’s media release followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State’s media release.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO