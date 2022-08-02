Read on liberalfirst.com
Related
Liberal First
Soon it will be time to have FUN at the FAIR
August is here, which means before too long, people in Seward County and the surrounding areas will soon be making their way to Liberal for the annual 5-State Fair and all the different festivities. As 5-State Fair Board President Ty Lewick tells it, there is plenty to be excited about...
Liberal First
Mosaic continues to serve clients with One Mosaic Day
It is often said finding something good in a difficult situation is like finding a silver lining amongst dark clouds. Like others coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mosaic officials believe they have found that silver lining, when officials from the agency’s 13-state network began to learn about working together.
Liberal First
Seward County Community College updates drug and alcohol response plan
Like colleges and universities nationwide, Seward County Community College students arrive on campus with more prior exposure to drug and alcohol use than ever before. The college’s drug and alcohol policy has not changed — but starting in fall 2022, its response plan has. “We are a zero-tolerance...
Liberal First
Fuller first African-American woman elected to county commission
For the first time in Seward County history, an African American woman has been elected to the Seward County Commission. Presephoni Fuller won a close contest against Liberal Vice Mayor Chris Linenbroker in District 2 with Fuller earning 86 votes to Linenbroker’s 74. There are still provisional votes, but it is unlikely they will change the outcome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberal First
Abortion amendment wins in Seward County, fails statewide
While the Value Them Both Amendment failed in the statewide election, it was supported by a thin margin in Seward County. The amendment received 1,328 votes in favor, while 1,318 Seward County voters rejected the proposed amendment, which would have prevented the Kansas Supreme Court from establishing abortion as a constitutional right.
Liberal First
Golf tourney helps raise funds for Shop With a Cop
While Christmas is not for a few months yet, the Liberal Police Department is already making plans to help make the holiday a little brighter for local children. With that in mind, the LPD will be hosting its annual Shop With a Cop golf tournament Saturday at Willow Tree Golf Course, with tee-off time set for 8 a.m. As LPD Community Police Coordinator Dalanie Underwood tells it, there is a lot to be excited for with this year’s event.
Liberal First
City of Liberal warns of poly cart pick-up delays
The City of Liberal Sanitation Department is experiencing delays to equipment and personnel issues. The poly cart pick-ups may be delayed. The City is diligently working to remedy the problems. The City of Liberal appreciates the public’s understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
Liberal First
LANA CALDWELL
She was born Aug. 8, 1965 to Dianna (Jacobs) Caldwell and Don Caldwell. She grew up in Liberal for most of her life, where she ran Bob’s Diner with her mother for more than 25 years. She enjoyed cooking for her friends and family, making crafts for her niece...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liberal First
SHIRLEY KEENER
SATANTA – Shirley Jean Keener, 80, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Satanta. She was born Jan. 22, 1942 to Oscar and Irene Woolery (Inman). She married John Edward Keener June 25, 1960. He preceded her in death June 19, 2014. She was a member of the United Methodist...
Liberal First
Man injured in Texas County accident
One Perryton, Texas, male is in stable condition in an Amarillo, Texas, hospital, while another male, also from Perryton, was treated and released. This came after an accident Tuesday morning in Texas County, Okla., involving a pickup and a semi. Around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a...
kscbnews.net
Seward Coach Leaves for Northwestern Oklahoma State
For the second straight summer, a Seward softball coach is leaving the school to coach the softball program at Northwestern Oklahoma State. Casady Webb leaves Seward after one season after Ryan Wondrasek left Seward for the division 2 program in Alva last year. Webb’s Saints were 26-27 and took fifth in the Jayhawk with a 14-18 conference record. Seward made a run in the Region 6 Softball Tournament in Dodge City and finished as the runner up to Butler. The next Seward coach will be the program’s fifth in the past seven years. Andrea Gustafson finished her SCCC run in 2017, Abby Bolton coached in 2018, Wondrasek in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and Webb coached in 2022. Webb is a native of Davis, Oklahoma and was an assistant at Seminole State before coming to Liberal. Here is SCCC’s media release followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State’s media release.
Comments / 0