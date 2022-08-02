Here’s the question I’m wrestling with: Should my home state of California give subsidized health-care coverage to undocumented immigrants?No need to weigh in. The question is moot. California will soon become the first state to offer universal access to health coverage.The historic change was part of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s next state budget allocation, which includes a plan to expand the state’s Medi-Cal program.That program ensures that low-income residents have state-funded access to health care, and it already offers coverage to undocumented immigrants who are younger than 26 or older than 50. But, previously, the program left out the people...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO