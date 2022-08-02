ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Undocumented Workers Feed Us. However You Feel About Immigration, They Deserve Health Care.

Here’s the question I’m wrestling with: Should my home state of California give subsidized health-care coverage to undocumented immigrants?No need to weigh in. The question is moot. California will soon become the first state to offer universal access to health coverage.The historic change was part of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s next state budget allocation, which includes a plan to expand the state’s Medi-Cal program.That program ensures that low-income residents have state-funded access to health care, and it already offers coverage to undocumented immigrants who are younger than 26 or older than 50. But, previously, the program left out the people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
City
Buffalo, KS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Behind the candidates running for Arizona governor; Development in north Phoenix; Missing AZ jaguar 'El Jefe' found alive in Mexico

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. How much will 2020 enter this 2022 race? Where will independents land? Can Lake win over Republicans and can Hobbs overcome past scandals? One developer is preparing to build nearly 600 rental homes in two developments in...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy