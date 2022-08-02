Read on entrepreneursbreak.com
Can Rochester weather a recession?
Six months ago, the U.S. economy was full speed ahead. It finished 2021 with a growth rate of 5.7 percent, the fastest pace in nearly 40 years. It was a stunning turnaround from the year before, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and gross domestic product declined by 2.3 percent. The...
Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup
The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
Rochester farm wins 200k ‘Hometown Proud’ contest
Homestead for Hope is an inclusive community farm for workers both with and without disabilities.
Will Canandaigua lakefront bring state money to city?
CANANDAIGUA — In an attempt to secure more state grant money for improvements in the city, Canandaigua officials appear willing to shift their focus from downtown to the lakefront. The change in strategy is a hope of obtaining $10 million in what’s called Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, which in...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Nationally gas fell 64 cents in a month—So why only 33 cents in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the price at the pump is going down, filling up is still painful. Today, the average price is $4.60 in Rochester—that's down 33 cents from a month ago. But that doesn't compare to the rate at which prices are dropping nationally. The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas national fell 64 cents in one month. But here in Rochester, it fell at about half that rate.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
‘It’s like Airbnb but for boats’: Finger Lakes boaters increase use of rental service
He says chartering is a solution meant for folks who can’t undertake the cost of owning a boat and all the maintenance that comes with it.
WHEC TV-10
When will healthcare workers see NYS bonuses?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where’s the money? That’s what healthcare workers across New York want to know. They were promised bonuses when the NYS budget passed several months ago but the checks still haven’t arrived. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke has asked all of our local...
westsidenewsny.com
Greece Historical Society Event
The ROC – The Story of Rochester’s 100-Year-Old Airport. In this newly shared tale of Rochester, New York’s airport, discover why the City originally purchased Britton Field in 1921, how Charles Lindbergh’s 1927 visit impacted community leaders, and why Monroe County became involved in 1948. Read about some of Rochester’s flying pioneers and how the center of activity relocated from Scottsville Road to Brooks Avenue in 1953.
New Pepper Palace location opening at Greece Ridge Mall
This will be the second Pepper Palace location opened in the Greater Rochester Area — the first opening at Eastview Mall.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Community safety commissioner being considered by city council
On July 21, 2022, Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Cedric Alexander for Community Safety Commissioner was formally received by the city council, who is expected to vote on the appointment on Aug. 4 following a public hearing on Aug. 2. The creation of this position was approved on June...
WHEC TV-10
New York State REAL ID deadline
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
WHEC TV-10
Governor Hochul announces $682 million in financing for affordable housing
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - On Monday Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $682 million in bonds and subsidies were awarded to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state. "We are working tirelessly to expand much-needed affordable housing across New York State, and these new...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County will review feedback for $144 million American Rescue Plan spending
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County is about to start reviewing public feedback for spending $144 million in American Rescue Plan money. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Wednesday announced the deadline has expired for the county to receive Request for Proposals (RFPs) for federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding opportunities. ARPA funding will affect positive change in the community in high-priority areas: workforce development, economic recovery, public health, public safety, infrastructure and sustainability.
WHEC TV-10
Where do the guns come from? Special unit of NYSP tracking them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With the number of shootings and killings in Rochester over the past two years, we at News10NBC have tried to have a laser focus on illegal guns. The questions we ask are: where did they come from? And how did they get here?. Today got...
WHEC TV-10
Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he may have been in Amherst by 7:30 p.m. Gugino has dementia and may […]
Waterfront project in Henrietta aims to transform recreation by the Erie Canal
It's not just in Henrietta, either. There are other projects being planned in Brighton and other townships, and it's all part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
Affordable housing project to renovate historic Hickey Freeman building in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 100 apartments are coming to the historic manufacturing building which houses Hickey Freeman on Avenue D in Rochester. Governor Kathy Hochul made that announcement Monday, in a statement laying out how $682 million in funding would go toward financing affordable housing projects across the state. According to the governor’s […]
