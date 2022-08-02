Man dies in garage explosion

Read on wdez.com
Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash
LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
‘National Night Out’ observed
KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Police officers and their communities all across the country came together Tuesday to celebration National Night Out. The Village of Kronenwetter hosted one of many National Night Out events at Towering Pines Park. The event aims to build relationships between law enforcement and the public.
Park Falls Awarded $3.75 Million Grant for Water Utility
PARK FALLS, WI (WSAU) — Residents in Park Falls are no longer looking at a significant hike in their water rates following the closure of their paper mill. Governor Tony Evers has awarded the utility a $3.75 million grant for improvements at the utility including new water mains, upgrades to the water tower, and measures to help prevent the freezing of pipes in the winter.
City of Merrill Announces Interim Administration Team
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Leaders in Merrill have voted to name co-administrators to guide the city after current Administrator David Johnson retires in October. Police Chief Corey A. Bennett and City Engineer/Public Works Director Rod Akey will share the duties while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted. In a news release, Mayor Steve Hass says that the two will work as a team to fill the role.
Wisconsin Valley Fair Day 2: Animals arrive, Carly Pearce performs tonight
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Country singer-songwriter Carly Pearce headlines the grandstand Wednesday night at the Wisconsin Valley Fair in Wausau. She’s the female artist of the year from the Country Music Association. Her concert, which is free with fair general admission, begins at 7pm. .38 Special performs Thursday...
Lo Officially Resigned From Wausau School Board
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board has accepted Ka Lo’s resignation letter to the media as her formal resignation to the board, meaning there is now officially a vacancy to be filled. District Clerk Cassie Peck confirmed to WSAU that the board gave Lo until July...
Former Governor Walker Discusses Kleefisch Endorsement in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker spent part of his Wednesday campaigning with Rebecca Kleefisch in Wausau at the Wisconsin Valley Fair ahead of next week’s primary election. “When she ran for the very first time in 2010 and joined our ticket, she was a...
Woodchucks Win, Rafters Stay Hot
MEQUON, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks rallied back to take the win against the Lakeshore Chinooks 8-5. The Woodchucks scored four runs in the eighth inning to take the lead. Tyler Cox (Eckerd College) reached base three times with two hits, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base. Jc Ng (Pomona-Pitzer) also had two hits with a walk scoring twice as he reached base.
