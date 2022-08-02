Man dies in garage explosion

PARK FALLS, WI (WSAU) — Residents in Park Falls are no longer looking at a significant hike in their water rates following the closure of their paper mill. Governor Tony Evers has awarded the utility a $3.75 million grant for improvements at the utility including new water mains, upgrades to the water tower, and measures to help prevent the freezing of pipes in the winter.

PARK FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO