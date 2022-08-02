Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
Oil prices have dropped below a key threshold for the first time in 7 months but it doesn't spell the end for growth in energy stocks, research firm says
West Texas Intermediate crude has fallen below its 200-day moving average for the first in seven months. WTI oil had been above that average for 152 trading days before falling sharply in the previous session. But the move doesn't mean a downturn is in store for the S&P 500 energy...
Glencore shareholders get $4.5 billion windfall as coal prices soar
LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Glencore (GLEN.L) reaped a multi-billion dollar windfall on Thursday, as the company's adherence to thermal coal mining at a time of soaring prices of the material generated record profits for the mining and commodity trading group.
biztoc.com
London shares open lower as energy stocks weigh
- UK shares opened slightly lower on Friday, with energy stocks leading the declines, a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years. The FTSE 100 index ended flat on Thursday after the British central bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised its Bank Rate by half percentage point to 1.75% - the highest level since late-2008.
Conoco sweetens shareholder returns by $5 billion as profit jumps
Aug 4 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N) on Thursday raised its shareholder payout target by 50% after the largest U.S. independent oil producer beat Wall Street's earnings estimates on surging energy prices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Ahead of Q2 Numbers, Insiders Are Buoyant about Ring Energy
Ring Energy is all set to deliver second-quarter numbers today. Insiders as well as hedge funds are showing confidence in the stock already. A major insider has just bought shares in oil and gas explorer and producer Ring Energy (REI), which is set to report second-quarter numbers after the market closes today.
blockchain.news
Digihost Plans to Move Mining Rigs from NY to Alabama, Expand Energy to 55 MW in 2023
U.S.-based crypto miner Digihost Technology Inc. plans to move drilling rigs from New York to Alabama, expanding energy capacity to 55 MW in the second quarter of 2023. Bitcoin miners are on track to have energy capacity at their Alabama facility in Q4 2022 after the company completes construction of its 55 megawatts (MW) facility in Alabama to host some of its crypto miners from New York with 28 MW hash capacity,
APA Corp, Marathon Oil and Ovintiv boost returns as oil prices surge
Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer APA Corp (APA.O) reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled on Wednesday, bolstered by surging crude prices. Houston, Texas based APA is the latest oil and gas producer to post sharply higher profits, benefiting from surging oil prices after demand rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and sanctions on major energy producer Russia dented global supply.
Where GXO Logistics Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for GXO Logistics GXO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GXO Logistics has an average price target of $63.75 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $52.00.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
Eni E - P/E: 4.76. Hoegh LNG Partners has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.49, which has increased by 32.43% compared to Q4, which was 0.37. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.44%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 0.57% in the previous quarter. Eni saw an increase...
Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
tipranks.com
Hess Stock: Q2 Earnings Provide Evidence of Stellar Year Ahead
Hess has a strong track record of delivering shareholder value and is committed to responsible operations and sustainable development. The company has a long history of success, dating back to its founding in 1933. Recent price surges in oil, new discoveries, and improving financials set Hess up well for the rest of this year.
Why Ramit Sethi Believes Crypto Investors 'Get Quiet' When the Market Slows
Has Bitcoin become part of your identity?
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
European shares fall as energy stocks weigh; focus on U.S. jobs data
Aug 5 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Friday as crude prices continued to weigh on energy stocks, with all eyes on U.S. jobs data expected later in the day. The pan-European index STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was down 0.1% amid worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive pace of rate hikes would slow economic growth in the world's largest economy. read more.
Zoetis's Clocks Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers FY22 Profit Outlook
Zoetis Inc ZTS has reported Q2 FY22 revenue of $2.05 billion, an increase of 5% Y/Y, almost in line with the consensus of $2.04. Adjusted EPS was $1.20, +1% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $1.22. Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.09 billion, +9%. Sales of companion animal products increased...
rigzone.com
UKCS Oil And Gas Decommissioning Cost Estimate Drops By 25 Pct
The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates. — The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates.
CNBC
Trucking CEOs expect higher prices, potential disruptions in second half of the year
Trucking CEOs see elevated prices continuing in the second half of 2022. "Spot" rates for trucking are down 11% year over year, but more freight is moving to contract deals. Trucking stocks are up double digits in July compared with a 7% rise for the S&P 500. U.S. trucking CEOs...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
MP Materials profit more than doubles on higher rare earths prices
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Rare earths miner MP Materials Inc (MP.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday due to rising demand and prices for the materials used to make electric vehicles and a range of consumer goods.
Bloomberg
Stock Gains Cool in Asia as US Equity Futures Dip: Markets Wrap
A rally in stocks cooled in Asia on Thursday as investors assessed the corporate profit outlook, while wagers on further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes supported Treasury yields. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge added about 0.5%, helped by a climb in Chinese tech companies propelled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ahead...
Comments / 0