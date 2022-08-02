ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London shares open lower as energy stocks weigh

- UK shares opened slightly lower on Friday, with energy stocks leading the declines, a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years. The FTSE 100 index ended flat on Thursday after the British central bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised its Bank Rate by half percentage point to 1.75% - the highest level since late-2008.
tipranks.com

Ahead of Q2 Numbers, Insiders Are Buoyant about Ring Energy

Ring Energy is all set to deliver second-quarter numbers today. Insiders as well as hedge funds are showing confidence in the stock already. A major insider has just bought shares in oil and gas explorer and producer Ring Energy (REI), which is set to report second-quarter numbers after the market closes today.
blockchain.news

Digihost Plans to Move Mining Rigs from NY to Alabama, Expand Energy to 55 MW in 2023

U.S.-based crypto miner Digihost Technology Inc. plans to move drilling rigs from New York to Alabama, expanding energy capacity to 55 MW in the second quarter of 2023. Bitcoin miners are on track to have energy capacity at their Alabama facility in Q4 2022 after the company completes construction of its 55 megawatts (MW) facility in Alabama to host some of its crypto miners from New York with 28 MW hash capacity,
Reuters

APA Corp, Marathon Oil and Ovintiv boost returns as oil prices surge

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer APA Corp (APA.O) reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled on Wednesday, bolstered by surging crude prices. Houston, Texas based APA is the latest oil and gas producer to post sharply higher profits, benefiting from surging oil prices after demand rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and sanctions on major energy producer Russia dented global supply.
Benzinga

Where GXO Logistics Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for GXO Logistics GXO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GXO Logistics has an average price target of $63.75 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $52.00.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Eni E - P/E: 4.76. Hoegh LNG Partners has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.49, which has increased by 32.43% compared to Q4, which was 0.37. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.44%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 0.57% in the previous quarter. Eni saw an increase...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
tipranks.com

Hess Stock: Q2 Earnings Provide Evidence of Stellar Year Ahead

Hess has a strong track record of delivering shareholder value and is committed to responsible operations and sustainable development. The company has a long history of success, dating back to its founding in 1933. Recent price surges in oil, new discoveries, and improving financials set Hess up well for the rest of this year.
Reuters

European shares fall as energy stocks weigh; focus on U.S. jobs data

Aug 5 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Friday as crude prices continued to weigh on energy stocks, with all eyes on U.S. jobs data expected later in the day. The pan-European index STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was down 0.1% amid worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive pace of rate hikes would slow economic growth in the world's largest economy. read more.
rigzone.com

UKCS Oil And Gas Decommissioning Cost Estimate Drops By 25 Pct

The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates. — The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates.
Bloomberg

Stock Gains Cool in Asia as US Equity Futures Dip: Markets Wrap

A rally in stocks cooled in Asia on Thursday as investors assessed the corporate profit outlook, while wagers on further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes supported Treasury yields. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge added about 0.5%, helped by a climb in Chinese tech companies propelled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ahead...
