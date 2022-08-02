Start Growing That Lip Grass! National Beard & Mustache Championship Coming to Casper

Read on jackfmcasper.com
FOODIES GET READY for Localicious by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project
K2radio news sat down with Jamie Purcell, the director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and Chef Maggie King to talk about the annual event. Localicious will be held at 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper; the event showcases the variety and beauty of locally grown food by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
Do You Know Any Good Places To Ride Off-Road Vehicles In Wyoming?
If you haven't noticed, ATV's, side by sides, motorcycles and other off-road vehicles are very popular in Wyoming. With my recent purchase of a trail riding side by side from Casper Mountain Motorsports, finding cool places to explore has really changed for me. I like getting into nature and being able to hike, camp and enjoy the fresh air. The problem I see is, wanting to get deep into the Wyoming woods on a limited time schedule.
Old Town Family Fun Hosting Car Show to Benefit Casper AeroLab
If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause. Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.
Casper’s CY Taco John’s has Closed, But Big Plans In The Works
If you're like me and love Wyoming based West-Mex franchise, Taco John's, you may have noticed driving down C.Y. Avenue in Casper looks different. The Taco John's that has been a fixture at 766 C.Y. Ave since the 1970's is no longer there. Yep, if you haven't driven by there...
New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper
If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season
It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
VIDEO: Chancey Williams Plays George Strait Hit with Dierks Bentley at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days has come and gone for another year and what an event it was!. The concert/rodeo/parade/carnival was as explosive as ever this year, and it featured tons of national recording artists, such as Jason Aldean. Kid Rock, Brooks and Dunn, and more!. But it also featured some local...
12 Things To Bring To Beartrap Summer Music Festival
Beartrap Summer Festival is coming up, and I am so excited!. My entire family will be heading up to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine, and fabulous live music. A bit of planning goes into taking five kids up on Casper Mountain for a two-day music festival, and I thought I would share with you a few of my must-have items.
What’s Better Than Wings, Beer And Helping Casper Shrine Club?
This summer has been a big summer for the Shriners Hospital thanks to the work that the Casper Shrine Club has been doing, and they're not finished yet. If you didn't know, Shriners Hospital is a non-profit children's hospital that treats kids from all over the world that qualify, with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal chord issues and cleft palate. The amazing thing is, they treat the kids for free and even take care of the families travel, lodging and other accommodations.
100 years ago TODAY–Natrona County’s Teapot Dome Scandal
If you live in Casper for long enough you’ll probably hear about the Teapot Dome Scandal of the 1920s involving “ornery oil tycoons, poker-playing politicians, illegal liquor sales, a murder-suicide, a womanizing president and a bagful of bribery cash delivered on the sly” (History.com). The Scandal revealed...
Do Wyoming Cities Have A Sound? If So, What Would Casper’s Be?
Leave it to TikTok to come up with a trend that is totally ridiculous yet highly entertaining. Tiktokers are creating videos where they show a screenshot of a city and play the sound (or song) that they think goes with it. And recently, one young creator did a multipart series...
These Adorable Casper Dogs Will Make Your Day Better
For "National Dog Photography Day", which took place on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, we asked local residents to share their favorite pics of their pooches, and the results were cuter than anyone could ever expect. According to a recent study posted to American news magazine, Time, there are proven scientific...
It’s Time To Sign Up For Casper’s August 13th Pink Ribbon Run/Walk
Registration is NOW open for the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Pink Ribbon Run. The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is an organization dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness and prevention across Wyoming. Money raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming and goes towards helping Wyoming women and their families. One of...
The ‘Casper Balloon Roundup’ Returns This Weekend
Calling all hot air balloon fans. The Casper Balloon Roundup is back and bigger than ever, starting on Friday, July 29th and going throughout the weekend. The official Casper Balloon Roundup Facebook event page states:. We’re back, and we’ve missed you. The Casper Balloon Roundup is Central Wyoming's...
Dear City of Casper: Thank You for Fixing ‘Outer Drive’
I know it is your job to keep our streets and roads up to par, but lately it seems like you've been reading my mind. Which is to say, you awesome folks have been fixing things before I've even had a chance to complain about them and I am indeed grateful for your hard work.
HELP Douglas Wyoming Family Begs For The Return Of Their German Shepherd Dogs
It's a scenario that tugs at the heartstrings of anyone that owns a dog. Boone (male two years old) and Karma (female eight months) first went missing on July 14 and were last seen in their kennel at their home on Ross Road in Douglas. Despite their family immediately posting...
Single in Casper? ‘Mix and Mingle’ Event Happening This Week
The biggest complaint I hear about Casper is the lack of singles events. What is there for singles to do? Where can I go to meet other singles? Here is your answer. Coming up on Thursday, July 28th, 2022, it's the first ever Mix and Mingle event taking place at The Office Bar and Grill.
‘Buckle’ Is Getting a New Casper Location Outside the Eastridge Mall
Yet another store is leaving the Eastridge Mall. This time, it will be clothing retailer, Buckle. Buckle is set to move into the old Pier 1 Imports location in the Blackmore Marketplace, that closed back in the first quarter of 2020. I spoke with Buckle store manager, Tanesha Davis, who...
Save Hotel Fees In Casper By Parking Your Camper On The Street
Finding enough room when friends and family visit is sometimes hard to do. Not enough room in the house, don't want them to have to be in a hotel across town or stay at a campground outside of town. So what do you do?. The City Of Casper says it's...
What is Your Wyoming Spirit Animal?
Now I am not some kind of medium or fortune teller, but it is no secret that we as humans share character traits with animals. From basic survival to our personalities, it’s easy to see things you have in common. Many of these traits I pulled from different types of mythologies, superstitions, and how these animals interact with the rest of the animal kingdom.
