kscbnews.net
Bee Jays Move on in Milestone Win
The Liberal Bee Jays won their NBC World record 200th game Thursday afternoon at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Liberal rallied past the Haysville Aviators 6-1 to advance to the semifinals at the NBC. It’s Liberal’s 53rd trip to the tournament which also tops the chart. Much like their...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
kmuw.org
Have plants, will travel: A Kansas woman takes her business on the road
A K-State graduate hopes to make homes in south-central Kansas look a bit greener. The wheels on the bus make south-central Kansas greener. What started as a way to save money for college is now a growing business for Renata Goosen — no pun intended. Goosen operates Renata's Garden,...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
Oklahoma man ejected from motorcycle, dies
A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when he was ejected from a motorcycle on Monday.
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Tractor trailer overturns in crash with train in Coffeyville, Kan.
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Early Wednesday morning reports of a tractor trailer crash involving a train on South Walnut alerted E-911. Coffeyville Police, EMS and Coffeyville Fire responded emergency. Complete details regarding the crash are unknown however police state in a release of information there are no injuries. For the...
KAKE TV
Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas on Monday. The accident happened at around 5 p.m. on a county road in western Montgomery County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Claude Secrest was heading north when his Harley-Davidson went off the roadway and struck the embankment of a dry creek bed.
kfdi.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
bartlesvilleradio.com
WCSO Looking for Female Suspect Involved in Stabbing
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your assistance in locating a female suspect involved in a stabbing on Monday. Kimbra Jane Taggart is believed to be involved in the incident that occurred on U.S. Highway 75, just south of West 3600 Rd. Taggart is a 5-7 white female weighing 180 pounds. The 23-year old has brown eyes and several tattoos, including some on or near or face. It is believed she may be in a pickup truck headed to Texas and she was most recently in the area of the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Bartlesville.
Woman arrested in Pittsburg after chase with 4-year-old in car
PARSONS, Kan. – A woman claims she’s going to be killed, then leads police on a car chase with her 4-year-old in the back. Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is situations like that this that unfold at alarming rates and are very fluid. It is a blessing that this individual was taken into custody, and nobody was injured. It is a great partnership with other agencies that make cases like this able to be resolved efficiently. I sincerely hope that the judicial branch of our government takes this opportunity to hold accountable the mother involved with endangering the life of her own child.”
Kansas mother’s promise to her war-injured son on life support comes true
He was killed while serving in Iraq, now the state is honoring him.
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Drug Arrest for Possession and Distribution
Caney Police Officers arrest a Caney man on drug charges after a lengthy investigation. Earlier today, Caney PD Officers arrested 30-year-old Spencer Houston Fahler on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and the distribution of methamphetamine. Caney PD says this was a culmination of a lot of...
Remains of Kansas World War II soldier positively identified
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says they have positively identified the remains of a Moline, Kansas, man who disappeared during combat in World War II.
Elk City woman killed in Montgomery County crash
An Elk City woman is dead following a crash in Montgomery County Sunday evening.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack
MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
KBI: Arrest made in Neosho County homicide case
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of a man. On Monday […]
bartlesvilleradio.com
Stabbing Suspect Appears in Court
A Wyoming woman who was listed as a wanted suspect on Wednesday has been taken in to custody. Kimbra Taggart is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Taggart had her bond set during a court appearance in Washington County on Thursday. Official charges could be presented against the defendant on Friday.
