KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
Kansas officer recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
An Osawatomie Police officer is recovering after being exposed to an unknown substance, believed to be fentanyl.
KAKE TV
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
Murder suspect was also wanted for violent Kansas armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas woman arrested on Monday in Allen County in connection with the July 25 murder of a man in Chanute was also wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery on July 16. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Nicole Pike is being held in...
KBI: Arrest made in Neosho County homicide case
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of a man. On Monday […]
KVOE
Emporia Police searching for missing adult
Emporia Police are asking for help in finding a missing person. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers are looking for Brooke Lang, who was last seen July 21. Mattas says Lang was apparently leaving her house to go on a walk shortly before she disappeared. Mattas says there are no indications of suspicious activity at this time.
KWCH.com
Father bonds out, girlfriend charged in Wichita baby’s death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is charged with murder, child abuse and child endangerment in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s one-year-old son. Xjohnna Roman Hannah appeared in court on Tuesday to hear the charges against her in the death of Lasiah Williams. Police arrested Hannah,...
kfdi.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
3 people survive plane crash in Butler County
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
KWCH.com
Wichita man drowns in Missouri
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Mo., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Dee Hodges, 48, went missing while floating in the Current River at Cave Spring overnight. His body was located downriver Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.
derbyweb.com
Wichita Animal Action League Community Pet Day
Community pet event presented by the Wichita Animal Action League, Derby Police Department Animal Control and Petco Love. Bring your dogs or cats to High Park for $15 microchips and $10 toenail trims. Thanks to a generous donation by Petco Love there will also be free parvo/distemper vaccines available. Protect your dog today.
KAKE TV
Emporia gazette.com
Granado, Pecina waive right to speedy trial in Avila murder
Andrew John “AJ” Granado and Jovan Pecina waived their rights to a speedy trial, both statutorily and constitutionally, Wednesday morning at the Lyon County Courthouse. A status conference has been set for both Granado and Pecina for Nov. 18.
houstonherald.com
Woman charged in death of 1-year-old boy
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Xjohnna Hannah, 25, has been charged with the death of 1-year-old Lasiah Williams. Hannah appeared before a judge Tuesday, to the charges against her, including murder in the first degree in the commission of a felony, abuse of a child and aggravated endangering a child. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said that Williams was […]
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
ozarkradionews.com
Oklahoma man ejected from motorcycle, dies
A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when he was ejected from a motorcycle on Monday.
