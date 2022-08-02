ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, KS

KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder

NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police searching for missing adult

Emporia Police are asking for help in finding a missing person. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers are looking for Brooke Lang, who was last seen July 21. Mattas says Lang was apparently leaving her house to go on a walk shortly before she disappeared. Mattas says there are no indications of suspicious activity at this time.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Father bonds out, girlfriend charged in Wichita baby’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is charged with murder, child abuse and child endangerment in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s one-year-old son. Xjohnna Roman Hannah appeared in court on Tuesday to hear the charges against her in the death of Lasiah Williams. Police arrested Hannah,...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder

A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man drowns in Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Mo., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Dee Hodges, 48, went missing while floating in the Current River at Cave Spring overnight. His body was located downriver Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.
WICHITA, KS
derbyweb.com

Wichita Animal Action League Community Pet Day

Community pet event presented by the Wichita Animal Action League, Derby Police Department Animal Control and Petco Love. Bring your dogs or cats to High Park for $15 microchips and $10 toenail trims. Thanks to a generous donation by Petco Love there will also be free parvo/distemper vaccines available. Protect your dog today.
DERBY, KS
Community Policy