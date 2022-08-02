Kansas State University’s Extension Master Gardener program will be offered this fall. Applications are being accepted until August 10th. The training class will begin September 1st and run through December 15th. Classes will be a combination of on-line and in-person sessions held on Thursday afternoon’s from 1-4 pm. The in-person classes will be held at the Extension office in Iola. The Master Gardener training consists of 50 hours of instruction in all aspects of horticulture. Instructors include state specialists from Kansas State University. Once certified as an Extension Master Gardener, participants are asked to donate time in their community to help others learn more about gardening and horticulture.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO