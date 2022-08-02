Read on www.eurekaherald.com
3 people survive plane crash in Butler County
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
KBI: Arrest made in Neosho County homicide case
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of a man. On Monday […]
kfdi.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
Andover teenager dies in overnight car crash
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover teenager has died as a result of a crash that happened overnight on Friday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that around midnight on Aug. 5, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th St. southeast […]
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
Emporia gazette.com
Granado, Pecina waive right to speedy trial in Avila murder
Andrew John “AJ” Granado and Jovan Pecina waived their rights to a speedy trial, both statutorily and constitutionally, Wednesday morning at the Lyon County Courthouse. A status conference has been set for both Granado and Pecina for Nov. 18.
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
KVOE
Emporia Police searching for missing adult
Emporia Police are asking for help in finding a missing person. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers are looking for Brooke Lang, who was last seen July 21. Mattas says Lang was apparently leaving her house to go on a walk shortly before she disappeared. Mattas says there are no indications of suspicious activity at this time.
KAKE TV
Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas on Monday. The accident happened at around 5 p.m. on a county road in western Montgomery County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Claude Secrest was heading north when his Harley-Davidson went off the roadway and struck the embankment of a dry creek bed.
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
kmuw.org
Have plants, will travel: A Kansas woman takes her business on the road
A K-State graduate hopes to make homes in south-central Kansas look a bit greener. The wheels on the bus make south-central Kansas greener. What started as a way to save money for college is now a growing business for Renata Goosen — no pun intended. Goosen operates Renata's Garden,...
KVOE
‘He’s rounded third and headed home:’ Longtime Emporia realtor KB Thomas passes away
KB Thomas danced to his own beat throughout his life. Now he’s practicing his dance moves in the afterlife. Thomas died last week. Emporian Bobbi Mlynar — in the same class as Thomas at Emporia High — says Thomas was known for his love of baseball and certain conspiracy theories, but he was also a sharp realtor — and he was “unique in every way.”
KVOE
WEATHER: Heat advisories trimmed, but still in effect until Wednesday evening; marginal risk of severe weather in forecast
Hot temperatures went above expectations Tuesday, and more heat is expected Wednesday. Tuesday’s high temperature hit 105, above the projected high of 102, and the heat index went up to 110, above the expected peak of 105. The heat led to at least one person taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health for medical treatment.
Remains of Kansas World War II soldier positively identified
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says they have positively identified the remains of a Moline, Kansas, man who disappeared during combat in World War II.
fortscott.biz
Master Gardener Training Offered This Fall
Kansas State University’s Extension Master Gardener program will be offered this fall. Applications are being accepted until August 10th. The training class will begin September 1st and run through December 15th. Classes will be a combination of on-line and in-person sessions held on Thursday afternoon’s from 1-4 pm. The in-person classes will be held at the Extension office in Iola. The Master Gardener training consists of 50 hours of instruction in all aspects of horticulture. Instructors include state specialists from Kansas State University. Once certified as an Extension Master Gardener, participants are asked to donate time in their community to help others learn more about gardening and horticulture.
