Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (August 2, 2022)

Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-KindTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the CatskillsTravel Maven
Walkway over the Hudson Group Ebike Ride Set for SundayChris CrossedHopewell Junction, NY
The Linda to Celebrate 40 Years of “The Hudson River Sampler” Show, October 8th
ALBANY – “The Hudson River Sampler,” a show that began four decades ago on September 18th, 1982 —three days after the first edition of USA Today came off the presses — continues strong to this day. Presented by WAMC with the same, original host, Wanda Fischer, the show features folk and acoustic music from 8:00 to 10:00 pm. Celebrating the show’s longevity, The Linda will be hosting a show on Saturday, October 8th, featuring several prominent national and local folk music acts.
nippertown.com
In Session: Tara Rule
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Local filmmaker Tara Rule, to put it simply, has been on a creative tear. Fueled by events in life outside of her control, Rule has fostered an artistic integrity, and drive, that is impressive to say the least. Creating a litany of films in a short period of time, most recently the short, Ridicule, which is set to debut at the Madison Theatre in Albany on August 26th as part of a “Female Filmmaker Showcase,” her resume continues to flourish. Honesty. Integrity. Drive. All things that make for a great creative, Rule embodies, and her openness with her art can easily be seen as refreshing.
Monster Truckz Chaos Tour Coming to Ulster County
I’m not sure when they became so big, but monster trucks are huge, and in more ways than one. They’re big in size, but they’re also a huge draw. Everyone seems to love the whole monster truck thing, from small kids to fully grown adults. Let’s face it, monster trucks are fun to see and watch, and we’ve got a great chance to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley later this month.
TikTok Video Shows Sad State of The Newburgh Mall
Indoor malls are often the pulse of a city's social life. Most malls become extremely busy in the afternoons and are usually swamped on the weekends and holidays. However, there's one mall in the Hudson Valley that seems like it is on life support. I hate be rude but if...
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
nippertown.com
Stunning 2016 Headliners DakhaBrakha Return to Music Haven Thursday, August 4
SCHENECTADY – Such a hit with Music Haven aficionados in 2016, DakhaBrakha returns to Central Park under tragically different circumstances, performing its music now for its home country, as a Tribute to Ukraine. With its second visit, “traveling the world one concert at a time” becomes “not just a...
New ice cream flavor created by children at Astor Learning Center
Rhinebeck-based Del’s Dairy Farm & Ice Cream Co. has teamed with the nonprofit Astor Services for Children & Families in the creation of a new ice cream flavor called “A Scoop of Joy.”. The new product was created in collaboration with the children of Astor Learning Center, who...
Celebrate National Night Out in the Hudson Valley
Tonight is National Night Out. What is National Night Out? According to the website, National Night Out “Enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community”. Sounds like a great concept, doesn’t it? And tonight happens to be National Night Out 2022. If you live here in the Hudson Valley, there are a couple of places to celebrate National Night Out.
Grand Opening Set For Brand-New Jersey Mike's Subs Location In Middletown
Jersey Mike's Subs announced plans for the grand opening of its new sandwich shop in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the restaurant chain will open a location in Orange County at 444 Route 211 East in Middletown, representatives announced. The grand opening will include a fundraiser through Sunday,...
5 Awesome Dutchess County Stores You May Not Know About
One of my favorite pastimes is shopping, and the Hudson Valley is full of cool little stores. I’ve discovered that there are some awesome stores right here in Dutchess County, and I’m not talking about expensive boutiques. I’m talking about locally owned stores that fit just about everybody’s budget. Stores with local products, fun stuff, treasures, and even food.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Cornwall’s Azul Agave Holds Re-Opening Ceremony
CORNWALL – On Saturday, July 23, Azul Agave reopened their doors after being forced close a few months prior. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate their new beginnings at their location 2576 US – 9W in Cornwall and was attended by local, county and state officials from across Orange County as well as family and patrons.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
1 Hudson Valley restaurant closes, another changes ownership
Unwined Kitchen in Baldwin Place, near Somers, is shutting down and Dvine Bar in Sparkill is changing ownership.
Have a Dog? Ready to Have Your Life Changed Like me?
I had no idea that this was a thing but it has changed my life!. Every once and a while a quick conversation with a stranger can change your life in unexpected ways. That's exactly what happened to me last weekend while I was out with my son and dog. Every day I do what I can to make sure that my now 2-year-old dog Smalls gets outside and is able to run and play, it's the least I can do for him.
Pizza Driver in Upstate NY Greeted by Man with a Loaded Gun!
We like our pizza loaded with toppings, perhaps even loaded with cheese - but NOT loaded with bullets!. This could have been a very tragic delivery for a pizza man in Upstate, NY who was just doing his job - and here's what we know so far. According to a...
Japanese Beetle Grubs Damaging the Hudson Valley, Here’s How to Handle Them
If you have a garden, you might need some help dealing with the one thing you don't want to see in it. Just about everyone has that one person they turn to when they have a question or problem with their gardens. You know that one person who seems to have the best garden every year! Well, that person is not me but I do have some friends that do the garden thing every year, and just the other day we had a conversation about the most random thing ever.
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place closes ‘until further notice’
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place says it's closed “until further notice.”
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Five Cars Stolen in Rhinebeck Area, All Have One Thing in Common
Be aware that car thieves are making their way through the Hudson Valley. If you live in the Rhinebeck or Clinton areas of Dutchess county the New York State Police are warning car owners that car thieves are targeting cars in the area. Police have confirmed that three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton and another two vehicles were stolen in the town of Rhinebeck this past weekend.
Devastating Crash Disrupts Commute on Rte 9 in Wappingers Falls
Commuting in the Hudson Valley isn't always easy. Congestion builds quickly and drivers can get more aggressive and even careless on the way home from work. It seems like the warm weather in the summer months only adds to the reckless driving. You could be the most cautious driver in...
