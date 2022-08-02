Race, Insurance Status Linked to Poor Outcomes in Hospitalized UC Patients

Read on www.medpagetoday.com
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
MedicalXpress
Women are more likely to die or require repeat surgery five years after abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
Women are more likely to die within five years of having elective surgery to repair a weakening in the wall of the aorta or need repeat surgery, according to a recent Rutgers study. Writing in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, Rutgers researchers said the disparity between men and women who...
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
World's first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant performed at NYC hospital
A New York City hospital performed the world's first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant. The patient, a woman in her 60s, suffered from advanced heart failure and received the donation, along with a simultaneous kidney transplant, in early Spring at Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, according to a news release.
MedicalXpress
Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation
Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
MedicalXpress
New study shows hope, options for older patients with liver cancer
Physicians and researchers from UK HealthCare's Transplant Center and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center conducted a study of patients over the age of 70 with a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and how the outcomes of ablative treatments compare to liver transplants. The findings were published in the May 2022 issue of the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
healio.com
HbA1c self-testing deemed feasible for Black adults with type 2 diabetes
HbA1c self-testing was deemed feasible in a cohort of Black adults with type 2 diabetes, though HbA1c values are slightly lower with self-testing compared with use of a DCA laboratory device, according to study data. In findings from the Texas Strength Through Resilience in Diabetes Education (TX STRIDE) clinical trial,...
consultant360.com
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
tctmd.com
Women With Early Menopause See Higher Heart Failure, AF Risks
Early onset of menopause may be linked with increased risk of both heart failure and atrial fibrillation (AF), according to new Korean data. “The misconception that heart disease primarily affects men has meant that sex-specific risk factors have been largely ignored,” said senior author Ga Eun Nam, MD (Korea University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea), in a press release. “Evidence is accumulating that undergoing menopause before the age of 40 may increase the likelihood of heart disease later in life. Our study indicates that reproductive history should be routinely considered in addition to traditional risk factors such as smoking when evaluating the future likelihood of heart failure and atrial fibrillation.”
renalandurologynews.com
Higher Fluoroquinolone Doses May Be Toxic in Advanced CKD
Health care providers commonly prescribe fluoroquinolones at higher than recommended doses to patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD), increasing their risk for serious adverse events, according to a recent study. Using a 2008-2020 database of Ontario residents with universal health care coverage, investigators identified 11,917 adults aged 66 years...
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Nature.com
Heart rate variability is associated with encephalopathy and outcomes in pediatric acute liver failure
More than half of children with pediatric acute liver failure (PALF) experience hepatic encephalopathy (HE), which is related to poor outcomes; however, HE is difficult to diagnose in children. The objective of this study was to evaluate if heart rate variability (HRV), a continuous measure of autonomic nervous system function, was related to the presence and severity of HE as well as clinical outcomes in children with PALF.
renalandurologynews.com
Novel Frailty Index Developed for Older Patients on Dialysis
A newly developed frailty index predicts hospitalization and mortality among older adults receiving dialysis. Using the United States Renal Data System data, investigators identified 53 health deficits among 20,974 community-dwelling adults aged 65 years or older who survived at least 6 months on dialysis during 2013. The deficits comprised disabilities, diseases, equipment, procedures, signs, tests, and unclassified factors.
pharmacytimes.com
Black Individuals Have Higher Risk of Advanced Vision Loss After Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Diagnosis
Study is the first to use an artificial intelligence algorithm to break down visual field loss in new-onset glaucoma cases among population groups in the United States. Black individuals have a dramatically higher risk of advanced vision loss after a new diagnosis of primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) compared to white individuals, according to results of a study from New York Eye and Ear (NYEE) Infirmary of Mount Sinai. The findings, published in Translational Vision Science and Technology, show that African heritage is an independent risk factor for this decline in vision and should prompt more eye screening for early glaucoma detection.
Medical News Today
How does sickle cell anemia affect hemoglobin?
Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetic disorder that causes red blood cells to take the shape of a sickle or a letter “C.” Levels of hemoglobin, a protein that helps carry oxygen on red blood cells, are also typically low. Red blood cells. typically round. When a...
Healthline
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
MedPage Today
What's the Best New Drug for Luminal Crohn's Disease?
The top ranking drug to treat luminal Crohn's disease depended on the patient's disease status, according to a network meta-analysis. In a pooled analysis of 40 trials involving 12,736 patients with luminal Crohn's disease, a dose of 5 mg/kg of infliximab (Remicade) ranked first in lowering the risk for clinical remission failure for all, while 600 mg of risankizumab (Skyrizi) came in second, and 45 mg of once daily upadacitinib (Rinvoq) ranked third compared to placebo:
Nursing Times
Gout flare-ups ‘linked’ to transient rise in heart attack and stroke risk
The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases during the four months following a gout flare-up, according to UK researchers. They found that gout patients who experienced a heart attack or stroke were twice as likely to have had a flare-up in the 60 days prior to the event.
cancertherapyadvisor.com
Childhood Cancer Survivors Have Increased Risk of Inpatient Infections
Survivors of childhood cancer have an increased risk of infections related to hospitalization, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. When compared with patients who did not have cancer, childhood cancer survivors had a greater risk of inpatient infections 5 years or more after their cancer diagnosis.
physiciansweekly.com
Role of Inflammasome Signaling in Glomerular Hyperfiltration in Severe Obesity
Glomerular hyperfiltration, which is linked to obesity, may occur before overt renal damage manifests itself. However, only a few research examined the relationship between hyperfiltration and inflammasome signaling. For a study, researchers sought to assess, both before and after weight reduction in people with extreme obesity, the association between IL1-β/Caspase-1, insulin sensitivity, and hyperfiltration.
