Oneida County, WI

Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash

LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
Trial Ordered for Man Accused of Shooting at Sheriff’s Deputy

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man accused of shooting at a Marathon County sheriff’s deputy was ordered to stand trial after a court appearance on Wednesday. Zachary Schwartz of Merrill was in a Marathon County courtroom on Wednesday, accused of eluding Lincoln County deputies during an attempted traffic stop last August. The chase that followed reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. He attempted to hide his car in a used vehicle lot in Brokaw. Deputy Nathan Olig then ordered him out of the car, and Schwartz fired at Olig. Deputy Olig returned fire, injuring Schwartz and a female passenger in the vehicle.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Two Wausau Pools to Close This Weekend

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — It’s another sign of the end of the summer. Two of Wausau’s outdoor swimming pools will close this weekend. Memorial Pool will shut down on Saturday, and Schulenburg Pool’s last day is Sunday. The closure will leave just one pool open, Kaiser...
WAUSAU, WI
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WAUSAU, WI
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan

An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter

A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
WAUSAU, WI
Lo Officially Resigned From Wausau School Board

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board has accepted Ka Lo’s resignation letter to the media as her formal resignation to the board, meaning there is now officially a vacancy to be filled. District Clerk Cassie Peck confirmed to WSAU that the board gave Lo until July...
WAUSAU, WI

