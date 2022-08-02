Fort Pierre to host 51st Annual South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo August 19-21

Read on pureoldies1035.com
This Just In: Lady A Cancels Show At South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair in Huron is known for bringing some of the biggest acts to headline its Grandstand stage. Powerhouse country music group Lady A was set to perform on Sunday, September 4th. Unfortunately, this highly-anticipated show is cancelled along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
Grasshoppers take over South Dakota corn field
As farmers hope for rain, there is another threat they may be dealing with. At first glance it might look like hail damage, but it's actually from grasshoppers.
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
gonomad.com
Drive-In Movie Theaters Are Alive and Well in South Dakota
The Joys of South Dakota’s Drive-in Movie Theaters. A light breeze stirred the air around in the sky, helping me cool down as the sun went down. Excitement was gushing out of me as I waited patiently for it to become dark enough for the movie to begin at the drive-in movie theater.
dakotanewsnow.com
Transferring between SDSU & STC will be easier for nursing students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials at Southeast Technical College and South Dakota State University (SDSU) are celebrating strengthening their partnership with a signing ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m., at The HUB, on the STC campus, 2001 N. Career Ave. Officials...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
drgnews.com
South Dakota Tribes get federal grant to train members in construction and associated trades
South Dakota’s nine Tribal Reservations have received a $5 million federal grant to address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands. The Building Jobs, Buildings Homes for All grant application says the Indigenous home building industry cannot grow and provide much-needed housing to Tribal communities without a skilled workforce. As the lead for the Building Jobs, Building Homes project, Lakota Funds will address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands by training Indigenous people in construction trades and as certified appraisers and inspectors. The application says in partnership with South Dakota State University, Lakota Funds will implement a certified appraiser program, addressing a significant barrier to housing construction on Tribal lands. To support this underserved population, Lakota Funds will provide a variety of wraparound services during training.
kotatv.com
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Seven dead, high-spread, hospitalizations up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, seven people have died since last week, and active cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as more than half of the U.S....
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
This South Dakota Restaurant Is Known For A Single Menu Item
When you think of all the types of restaurants in South Dakota there isn't a category we miss out on. From fine dining to family. Fast food to the buffet. Casual to take-n-bake. But there is one restaurant in the state that does a knock-out job on ONE thing. Steak!...
West Nile cases confirmed in two South Dakota counties
The first two human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in South Dakota.
oilcity.news
South Dakota governor Noem endorses Mark Gordon’s reelection bid in Wyoming primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon’s reelection bid has received an endorsement from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s statement says that Wyoming has “a solid leader at the helm.” Noem says Republican states are “outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota’s Tuesday temps among hottest in the U.S.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is surely the kind of day for which air conditioning must have been invented, as temperatures across the state have pushed well above 100 degrees, Fahrenheit. But nowhere in the state has hit a higher temperature than in Winner, a small community in...
pureoldies1035.com
SDSU Extension encourages producers to prepare for extreme heat temperatures
Brookings, S.D. – SDSU Extension provides resources to help livestock producers across the state prepare for extreme temperatures, and with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 90s over the next week, it is important for producers to prepare and have proper mitigation strategies in place to reduce heat stress on livestock.
ktwb.com
Sioux Falls needs more homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Multi-Housing Association found the July 2022 vacancy report confirmed a vacancy rate of. They surveyed their Sioux Falls area members for its 50th biannual vacancy survey. From the reported data, the 3.72% rate is up slightly from the January 2022 reported vacancy rate of 3.12%. Jill Madsen, Chair of South Dakota Multi Housing Association says “The data shows, evident in this vacancy report, there is a shortage of housing and more building is needed to meet future demand.”
KELOLAND TV
225 teacher openings in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Elementary teachers, special education, language art, and social sciences. These are the areas of highest demand within K-12 public education in South Dakota, at least as far as educators are concerned. This data comes from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD), a...
ktwb.com
California man gets 10 years for mailing meth to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A California man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced earlier this month. Michael Alberti will serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Alberti pleaded guilty to sending methamphetamine from California to South Dakota through the U.S. Postal Service. He received money for the meth via money wires and cash. Once it arrived in South Dakota, the methamphetamine was then dispersed to others for use and further distribution.
dakotafreepress.com
Kristi Pawn, Open at 18th and Minnesota
Somehow I doubt chess of any dimension is taking place in that building. But “pawn” is probably a better assessment of the South Dakota governor’s power on the national political chessboard than her former title of Snow Queen. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to.
drgnews.com
Hughes County and Fort Pierre each approve resolution creating Central South Dakota Ambulance District; Pierre and Stanley County to discuss during meetings this evening
The Hughes County Commission and the Fort Pierre City Council have unanimously approved resolutions supporting the creation of the Central South Dakota Ambulance District. It could include Hughes and Stanley counties and the towns included within those boundaries. Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple says to continue providing service in the...
