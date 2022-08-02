Brush fire near Grulla High School 90% contained, officials say

Read on www.krgv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Isidro brush fire burns 400 acres
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A brush fire in San Isidro burned 400 acres Wednesday afternoon. Wind conditions helped quickly spread a brush fire 8 miles north of Rio Grande City on FM 755 around 2 pm on Wednesday. It took fire departments from across the Rio Grande Valley over six hours to contain the fire, […]
KRGV
Firefighters on high alert after multiple fires break out in the Valley
The strong winds and dry conditions continue fueling the flames that have broken out around the Valley in the last few days, leaving firefighters on high alert. The Edinburg Fire Department says right now is the time for everyone to do their part after a fire in the city got close to a home that was caused by welding sparks.
Traffic advisory, additional closures taking place
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional closures will take place for the Interstate 2 and Interstate 69C interchange project. The I-69C southbound frontage road between State Highway 495 and I-2 will continue to be closed nightly. The closure will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, Aug 5. The left lane on the I-2 […]
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Monte Alto shooting identified, homeowner charged
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The man killed in the Wednesday morning shooting in Monte Alto has been identified; the homeowner received drug-related charges. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified Rodrigo Arjona, 29, as the man killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting at the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. According to a County […]
KRGV
Photos show the extent of low lake levels at Falcon State Park
New images from the U.S. National Weather Service in Brownsville shows the lake level at Falcon State Park is so dry that water wasn’t trickling out of the gates at Falcon Dam. The reservoir is the main source of water for the Rio Grande Valley. Water levels at the...
KRGV
City of Edinburg enters stage 2 water conservation restrictions
The city of Edinburg will begin implementing mandatory stage 2 water restrictions on Friday. Residents will be limited to watering their lawns, gardens and other landscaped areas to certain days and times. Residents will be also limited to washing of vehicles, trailers, boats and other mobile equipment to a certain time.
Mission, San Benito in stage 2 water restrictions
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Due to current drought conditions, Mission and San Benito will implement Stage 2 water conservation restrictions. Mission is now designating irrigation days to four sections of the city. The Northeast and Southwest sections of the city will be able to irrigate Sundays, Wednesday, and Fridays, from 8pm to 6am. The Northwest […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamo PD: Man falls off motorcycle, struck by vehicle
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at E. Frontage Road. Ozuna said that a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on the frontage road when a dog crossed in front of […]
megadoctornews.com
Breaking Ground On Its 4th ER 24/7 In Mission
MISSION, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital, an HCA Healthcare Affiliated Hospital, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its fourth 24/7 Emergency Room. Construction crews are out in full swing, preparing the area for the new site of Rio Grande Regional Hospital’s ER 24/7 in Mission. An...
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
Primera residents receive free water
PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Primera has been under a water boil notice for nearly a week. City officials distributed cases of water on Wednesday at Primera Park to aid residents during this time. The boil notice has been in place since last week due to low chlorine residuals in the water supply. Primera Police Chief Manuel Treviño says the boil notice […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 836 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 836 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Three women from Mercedes, Pharr and Weslaco, and a man from Donna died as a result of the virus. They were all in their...
KRGV
Sheriff: Monte Alto homeowner shoots man who displayed knife, investigation underway
A shooting is under investigation in Monte Alto after a homeowner allegedly shot a man who displayed a knife, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Wednesday morning. At about 7:11 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto regarding a shooting. Guerra says a homeowner...
Pharr PD: Several arrested for series of burglaries
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police arrested three men on unrelated burglary charges. Julio Vela, 21, Mark Medina, 17, and Tyrone Kilete, 22, were each arrested on unrelated burglary charges, a press release from the City of Pharr stated. Vela was arrested on charges of burglary of a vehicle and burglary of a habitation in […]
kurv.com
Authorities Order Autopsy In Edinburg Infant’s Death
An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of an Edinburg infant earlier this week. At around 5 in the morning Monday, police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers arrived to find emergency medical...
kurv.com
Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Filed Against Man In Deadly Palmview Wreck
A Mission man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunken driving death of a passenger in his vehicle. Palmview police say 43-year-old Jeffrey Stephens was drunk when he blew through a stop sign at Highway 83 and La Homa Road this past Sunday night. That resulted in a 3-vehicle crash which killed Victor Jesus Garcia who was riding in Stephens’ Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Harlingen CISD may have to create police department
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen CISD may have to create its own police department as the city will not be continuing an agreement to provide police officers for the school district. In a closed meeting at city hall, representatives from the City of Harlingen and the Harlingen school district met to discuss the details of […]
Comments / 0