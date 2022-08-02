ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

UNI professor in discipline case accused of ‘long-standing pattern’ of research misconduct

The University of Northern Iowa is defending its decision to discipline a professor who had previously been sanctioned for plagiarism. Gayle Pohl, an associate professor and public relations instructor at UNI, is seeking judicial review of the school’s decision last year to discipline her for allegedly violating school policies on research. According to newly filed […] The post UNI professor in discipline case accused of ‘long-standing pattern’ of research misconduct appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?

Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
FARLEY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship

The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Decorah Public Opinion

For the Record: City Manager discusses proposed Kwik Star on College Drive, Decorah

(For the Record is the second of a series of informational articles aimed at helping clarify some of the hot-topic issues facing the City of Decorah currently.) In this edition, Decorah City Manager Travis Goedken helps clarify and define the stance of the City of Decorah and the role of its associated boards, councils and commissions on the proposed private sale of commercial property on College Drive to Kwik Star for the construction of a third store within the city limits.
DECORAH, IA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Western Iowa Today

Employees Of Cedar Rapids Company Go On Strike

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The 127 employees of a grain processing plant in Cedar Rapids are now on strike. Ingredion Incorporated has been in negotiations since June with its union on a four-year contract. The existing contract with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International ended Monday morning and union members voted to strike. The local union president was on the picket line and says they’re prepared to go as long as it takes to get a contract his members can agree to. A spokesperson at Ingredion’s corporate office in Westchester, Illinois said there may be temporary facility stoppages, but the company plans to continue operating the facility and fulfilling orders.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Iowa school district

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Leaked screenshots show the Linn-Mar School District is dealing with a ransomware attack much more severe than the “technical difficulties” the district has described to staff and parents, KCRG reports. A staff member shared screenshots with KCRG from district computers showing a...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:11 pm Thursday, Cedar Rapids Police say the Check into Cash financial institution on the 5400 block of Blairs Forest Way NE was robbed. Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits1027.com

Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl

MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

