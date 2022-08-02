Read on www.wartburg.edu
UNI professor in discipline case accused of ‘long-standing pattern’ of research misconduct
The University of Northern Iowa is defending its decision to discipline a professor who had previously been sanctioned for plagiarism. Gayle Pohl, an associate professor and public relations instructor at UNI, is seeking judicial review of the school’s decision last year to discipline her for allegedly violating school policies on research. According to newly filed […] The post UNI professor in discipline case accused of ‘long-standing pattern’ of research misconduct appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cedar Rapids Sizzlers named National Granny Basketball champions
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Sizzlers took home the championship for Granny Basketball after winning all six of their games during the league’s national tournament held back on July 30th and 31st. “I am so happy, so proud, and so honored to be part of a...
An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available. Number of abortions in Iowa fall over last year. Updated:...
Parents' rights group suing Linn-Mar in federal court over gender support plan
MARION, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has obtained a lawsuit filed against Linn-Mar Schools in Marion over the district's gender support plan, approved by the school board earlier this year. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Parents Defending Education, a group opposed to gender identity causes and education. Linn-Mar's...
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
For the Record: City Manager discusses proposed Kwik Star on College Drive, Decorah
(For the Record is the second of a series of informational articles aimed at helping clarify some of the hot-topic issues facing the City of Decorah currently.) In this edition, Decorah City Manager Travis Goedken helps clarify and define the stance of the City of Decorah and the role of its associated boards, councils and commissions on the proposed private sale of commercial property on College Drive to Kwik Star for the construction of a third store within the city limits.
Iowa school district sued by parent group over secrecy in gender transition policy
A parent activist organization has filed a federal lawsuit against an Iowa school district over its policy of facilitating gender transitions for students without parental notice or approval. Parents Defending Education sued Linn-Mar Community School District near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of...
Employees Of Cedar Rapids Company Go On Strike
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The 127 employees of a grain processing plant in Cedar Rapids are now on strike. Ingredion Incorporated has been in negotiations since June with its union on a four-year contract. The existing contract with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International ended Monday morning and union members voted to strike. The local union president was on the picket line and says they’re prepared to go as long as it takes to get a contract his members can agree to. A spokesperson at Ingredion’s corporate office in Westchester, Illinois said there may be temporary facility stoppages, but the company plans to continue operating the facility and fulfilling orders.
Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Iowa school district
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Leaked screenshots show the Linn-Mar School District is dealing with a ransomware attack much more severe than the “technical difficulties” the district has described to staff and parents, KCRG reports. A staff member shared screenshots with KCRG from district computers showing a...
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:11 pm Thursday, Cedar Rapids Police say the Check into Cash financial institution on the 5400 block of Blairs Forest Way NE was robbed. Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
State OKs $225K settlement with Black Iowa judge who asserted she was fired because of her race
DES MOINES — A Black administrative judge in Iowa who asserted she was fired in 2017 because of her race — and after successfully suing the state is in the process of being reinstated — has also agreed to a $225,000 settlement with the state. The State...
Autopsies reveal Maquoketa Caves State Park homicide victims’ causes of death
IOWA – The causes of death for three members of a Cedar Falls family who were murdered at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in July have been released, along with the cause of death for the man believed to have killed them. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed information from the autopsies of […]
Extreme weather causing an Iowa farmer to stop selling, growing sweet corn
ELY, Iowa — One farmer in eastern Iowa just stopped selling his sweet corn because of the weather. Butch Wieneke has been farming for over 30 years in the town of Ely – just south of Cedar Rapids. He says the quality of sweet corn can change very...
