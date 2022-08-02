ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

California court overturns 3 deputies' murder conviction

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvO5t_0h29KKon00

An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Northern California deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.

In 2017, former Santa Clara County Sheriff deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Tyree. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

On Monday, Thomas Goethals, associate justice of the Fourth District court’s third division, noted in his ruling that Senate Bill 1437, passed in 2018, declared invalid the natural and probable consequences theory. That meant that while the jury instruction was proper at the time of the trial, it no longer is. And, Goethals said, the impact of the law is retroactive, the Mercury News reported Monday.

During the deputies' trial, the judge told the jury it could consider a legal theory known as “natural and probable consequences,” which would allow it to find a defendant guilty of murder even if the person may not have committed the killing, because the victim’s death was a natural consequence of the defendant’s actions. In the Tyree case, this meant that the jury did not need to consider each defendant’s individual responsibility or awareness in order to find all three guilty of second-degree murder, the newspaper reported.

Prosecutors said Lubrin, Farris and Rodriguez severely beat Tyree, 31, in his cell. He died hours later from internal bleeding and suffered significant liver and spleen damage. Tyree was serving time for misdemeanor theft and drug possession. He had been housed by himself in a section of the jail reserved for inmates who are in protective custody or have special needs.

The state Attorney General’s Office said Monday it was reviewing the ruling. Unless the office appeals, Goethals’ conclusion will stand, and per his ruling, “the prosecution may elect to retry defendants on a valid theory or theories of homicide with a properly instructed jury.”

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office was not prepared to announce whether it will refile the case, also saying in a brief statement, “We’re reviewing the court’s decision.”

Rebecca Jones, the attorney who represented Rodriguez, lauded the court’s ruling.

“Prosecutors should not have been allowed to consider the NPC theory, and the appellate court could not find it was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt,” Jones said. “I think (the court) did the right thing.”

Attorneys for Lubrin and Farris did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 5

Related
kingcityrustler.com

Gang member pleads guilty to King City murders

KING CITY — Raul Lucas of Salinas has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder while personally using a firearm for the benefit of the Sureno criminal street gang. On Dec. 26, 2021, 21-year-old Lucas and three other Sureno gang members met up in King City and drove...
KING CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pellet gun victim's father grateful SJPD arrested suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thursday, Santa Clara County prosecutors and San Jose police revealed more details in the arrest of a man charged in multiple pellet gun attacks in the South Bay. Officials said Nicholas Montoya, 38, targeted is victims in what they called domestic terrorism. "What he did was...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina man sentenced to 9 years for scamming elderly out of more than $761,000

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 64-year-old man was sentenced to 9 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming elderly people on top of other fraudulent crimes Thursday, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannie. John Lloyd Osborne IV, of Marina, was found guilty on four counts of theft from an elder, one count of theft from The post Marina man sentenced to 9 years for scamming elderly out of more than $761,000 appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drug Possession#Appellate Court#Attorneys#Prison#Violent Crime#Senate#Mercury News
KRON4 News

SF DA strips plea deals from suspected drug dealers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new district attorney announced on Wednesday that she has revoked more than 30 pending plea deals offered to suspected fentanyl drug dealers by her controversial predecessor. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is enforcing new policies that are a far cry from the city’s recalled district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Jenkins said […]
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman

ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun

(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS News

Prison officials investigate 3rd inmate slaying within a week in Northern California

SACRAMENTO — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked...
berkeleyside.org

Student charged in Berkeley High mass shooting plot sentenced to rehab facility

A 16-year-old Berkeley High student has been sentenced to “a program of rehabilitation” after being arrested on suspicion of plotting a mass shooting and bombing at the school, according to an Alameda County assistant district attorney. The teen will not attend Berkeley High or any other BUSD school...
svdaily.com

San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI

San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday. On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. During the investigation it was revealed that...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Murder convictions overturned for Santa Clara County deputies who beat Michael Tyree

SAN JOSE, Calif. - An appellate court has reversed the convictions of the three deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate. The infamous fatal beating of Michael Tyree had resulted in second-degree murder convictions for Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez four years ago when they were given prison sentences of 15 years to life.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week

California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked fellow inmate Uriel Otero in a dayroom. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
KRON4 News

Man sentenced to 15 years after unprovoked attack on homeless man

(BCN) — A Salinas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempted murder, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office announced. Mark Sandoval, 30, also pleaded no contest to personally inflicting great bodily injury on another, using a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm. On December […]
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said the man in the photo above is wanted for shoplifting from several businesses. Salinas Police said he is wanted for his "felony activities." If you have any information, contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or at 831-801-3549. The post Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect appeared first on KION546.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy