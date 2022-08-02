New St. John principal ignites love of learning, outgoing principal to be associate superintendent

FARMINGTON—On Sunday afternoon, Utahn Tony Finau was front and center on the nation’s professional golf stage, being interviewed by CBS’ Amanda Renner moments after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. Less than 18 hours later, he stood on the driving range of the Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, conducting a clinic before golfers teed off for his foundation pro-am that’s tied to the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship being played this week at Oakridge.

FARMINGTON, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO