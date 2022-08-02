New St. John principal ignites love of learning, outgoing principal to be associate superintendent

Read on www.draperjournal.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Layton family receives community support after daughter given grim diagnosis
Parents of a seven-year-old Layton girl were given news that is any parent is terrified to receive; their daughter was given just nine to eighteen months to live.
kslnewsradio.com
SLC board member and former state senator ask residents to support former superintendent who allegedly faced racial discrimination
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents are being asked by SLC School Board member Mohamed Baayd and former State Senator James Evans to support former Superintendent Timothy Gadson in a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The board meetings’ purpose comes from alleged racial harassment Gadson endured forcing his resignation. Gadson only held his position for around a year.
davisjournal.com
Finau gives thanks to his family for PGA successes
FARMINGTON—On Sunday afternoon, Utahn Tony Finau was front and center on the nation’s professional golf stage, being interviewed by CBS’ Amanda Renner moments after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. Less than 18 hours later, he stood on the driving range of the Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, conducting a clinic before golfers teed off for his foundation pro-am that’s tied to the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship being played this week at Oakridge.
kuer.org
New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah
The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
kjzz.com
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson says he's running for office again
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Roughly 200,000 people live in Salt Lake City and Rocky Anderson wants to be their mayor for a third time. “I have decided I'm going to run for mayor,” Anderson said during an interview at his home Thursday evening. Anderson served as the...
Gephardt Daily
Bountiful man dies in rollover near Green River
GREEN RIVER, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Wednesday released information on a fatal rollover that happened a week earlier near Green River. “On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at about 6:10 p.m., a green 1996 Toyota 4Runner was traveling westbound on I-70 near...
KUTV
Police release unseen footage of Missionary Training Center shooting on 2nd anniversary
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released never-before-seen surveillance footage of a drive-by shooting that happened in Provo in 2020, according to a statement from the BYU Police Department. Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center, when...
All the colors of the rainbow at Gateway art installation
Even if there's no rain in sight, the umbrellas will be out at The Gateway in Salt Lake City to provide shade and a great background for the 'gram
davisjournal.com
School district approves CRA with Centerville for Powersports Mall
Construction is underway for an 80,000 square foot Young Powersports Mall on frontage road in Centerville. They sell ATVs, trailers, snowmobiles and other outdoor equipment and the business is expected to bring in 60 new jobs. Photo by Tom Haraldsen. CENTERVILLE—The Davis School District Board of Education approved a CRA...
UTA: Several closures due to police activity
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item. Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was […]
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
kjzz.com
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
KUTV
'They said it was because we are gay': Victims of Sandy hate-crime investigation speak out
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — What started as a simple goodnight hug outside a Sandy home has now led to a hate-crime investigation. Police arrested a juvenile who is accused of physically attacking two men who reported they were targeted by a group of people yelling homophobic slurs at them.
kjzz.com
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
kjzz.com
Layton home destroyed after birthday party meal reportedly catches fire
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
AthlonSports.com
Coaches Talk Anonymously About BYU for 2022
It's not easy getting college football coaches to honestly comment on another coach, player or team. Most coaches don't want to give opposing teams bulletin board material, which is why there is a lot of coach speak or overused cliches used throughout the offseason or regular season. In order to...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid
SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
ksl.com
Search and rescue workers were hungry, exhausted when this Utah restaurant stepped in
HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
Truck rollover causes magnesium chloride spill in Rockport
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, Park City Fire District, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit County Health Department assisted North Summit Fire District […]
