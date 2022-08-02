ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

New St. John principal ignites love of learning, outgoing principal to be associate superintendent

 3 days ago
kslnewsradio.com

SLC board member and former state senator ask residents to support former superintendent who allegedly faced racial discrimination

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents are being asked by SLC School Board member Mohamed Baayd and former State Senator James Evans to support former Superintendent Timothy Gadson in a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The board meetings’ purpose comes from alleged racial harassment Gadson endured forcing his resignation. Gadson only held his position for around a year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

Finau gives thanks to his family for PGA successes

FARMINGTON—On Sunday afternoon, Utahn Tony Finau was front and center on the nation’s professional golf stage, being interviewed by CBS’ Amanda Renner moments after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. Less than 18 hours later, he stood on the driving range of the Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, conducting a clinic before golfers teed off for his foundation pro-am that’s tied to the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship being played this week at Oakridge.
FARMINGTON, UT
kuer.org

New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah

The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Bountiful man dies in rollover near Green River

GREEN RIVER, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Wednesday released information on a fatal rollover that happened a week earlier near Green River. “On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at about 6:10 p.m., a green 1996 Toyota 4Runner was traveling westbound on I-70 near...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KUTV

Police release unseen footage of Missionary Training Center shooting on 2nd anniversary

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released never-before-seen surveillance footage of a drive-by shooting that happened in Provo in 2020, according to a statement from the BYU Police Department. Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center, when...
davisjournal.com

School district approves CRA with Centerville for Powersports Mall

Construction is underway for an 80,000 square foot Young Powersports Mall on frontage road in Centerville. They sell ATVs, trailers, snowmobiles and other outdoor equipment and the business is expected to bring in 60 new jobs. Photo by Tom Haraldsen. CENTERVILLE—The Davis School District Board of Education approved a CRA...
CENTERVILLE, UT
ABC4

UTA: Several closures due to police activity

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item. Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Layton home destroyed after birthday party meal reportedly catches fire

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
LAYTON, UT
AthlonSports.com

Coaches Talk Anonymously About BYU for 2022

It's not easy getting college football coaches to honestly comment on another coach, player or team. Most coaches don't want to give opposing teams bulletin board material, which is why there is a lot of coach speak or overused cliches used throughout the offseason or regular season. In order to...
PROVO, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid

SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Search and rescue workers were hungry, exhausted when this Utah restaurant stepped in

HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
HEBER CITY, UT

