T.J. Finley is competing for a starting quarterback job at Auburn heading into the 2022 season, but training camp did not get off to the best start for him this week. Finley was arrested on Thursday after a warrant was issued stemming from two alleged incidents last month. The 20-year-old turned himself in and was booked at the Lee County Detention Center on a charge of attempt to elude police.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO