Fashionista! Katey Duggar Poses in Cute Jeans With Her and Husband Jed Duggar’s Son True: Photo

Stylish mama! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) looked cute wearing jeans with her and husband Jed Duggar ’s newborn son, Truett .

“My two favorite things in life!” Jed, 23, captioned a sweet photo of Katey, 24, smiling while holding baby True , 3 months, via their joint Instagram account on Tuesday, August 2. His wife’s pink T-shirt shirt read, “It’s the little things in life,” while their son’s said, “Little things.”

Katey and Jed, who are both pilots, got married on April 3, 2021, and welcomed baby No. 1 on May 2.

Similar to the Counting On alum’s family, Katey was also raised in the fundamentalist evangelical community, but her family seems a bit less traditional than the Duggars. For example, the Arizona native attended a brick and mortar school instead of being homeschooled, and Katey’s parents, Kory and Kim Nakatsu , are divorced.

The Duggar children, specifically the daughters of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar , had a strict dress code while growing up, which included long skirts and excluded pants. In their joint 2014 book, Growing Up Duggar , Jana , Jill , Jessa and Jinger Duggar explained why their parents enforced such strict fashion rules in their home.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband,” they explained. “We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping or bare-shouldered tops and, when needed, we wear an undershirt. We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hand when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peekaboo game with our neckline.”

Katey and Jed are forging their own paths as a family of three. “For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be,” Jed wrote while announcing his and his wife’s surprise wedding in 2021. “God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!”

He continued, “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife.”

After welcoming Truett, it was clear the new parents were crazy over their son. “So blessed to be his dad,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote via Instagram, adding a smiley face, for Father’s Day on June 19.