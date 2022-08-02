Read on www.letsbeardown.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick
With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
Bears will play starters in preseason opener vs. Chiefs
It's become commonplace for NFL teams to routinely sit starting players for much, if not all, of preseasons to avoid costly injury setbacks. However, the Chicago Bears hit a figurative reset button this past winter and have a new head coach in ex-Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Eberflus, along with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and defensive coordinator Alan Williams, are installing their systems and schemes, and they don't want to wait until September to see first-team players in action.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on pace to start for Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Tar Heel Mitchell Trubisky is looking to bounce back into a starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As training camps across the NFL continue, early reports have it that UNC fan favorite Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge in becoming the starting quarterback for the Steelers. The Steelers, for the first time since 2004, are looking for their next franchise quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired this past season. Despite spending a first round draft pick on Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, all signs point to Trubisky leading the huddle this upcoming season with the starting job reportedly being “his to lose.” Many were shocked...
Bears work out CB Vernon Hargreaves, four others
The Bears worked out a trio of cornerbacks Thursday. Per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com, the team auditioned Vernon Hargreaves III, Davontae Harris and Isaiah Johnson. The team also hosted defensive lineman Trevon Coley and Josh Mauro. Hargreaves inked an extension with the Texans last offseason and entered the 2022 campaign...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Get a glimpse into Rams practice with a mic'd-up Sean McVay
Sean McVay isn’t a coach who just stands on the sidelines and watches practice, delegating to his assistant coaches and coordinators. He gets right in the action and takes the field with his players. He runs coverage against receivers, coaches up his defensive backs and shows some fire at...
NFL・
Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley
The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
Uncut with Jay Cutler: Brian Urlacher Talks About Life After Football, Their Physical and Mental Health, The Deshaun Watson Suspension and the Bears Leaving Soldier Field
In this week’s episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler, fellow Chicago Bears veteran Brian Urlacher sat down to chat about where he, Cutler and the League are today. And for as many changes as the former linebacker and quarterback have seen in their retirement, it seems that life in the NFL has shifted just as much.
Comments / 0