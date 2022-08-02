ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears will play starters in preseason opener vs. Chiefs

It's become commonplace for NFL teams to routinely sit starting players for much, if not all, of preseasons to avoid costly injury setbacks. However, the Chicago Bears hit a figurative reset button this past winter and have a new head coach in ex-Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Eberflus, along with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and defensive coordinator Alan Williams, are installing their systems and schemes, and they don't want to wait until September to see first-team players in action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on pace to start for Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Tar Heel Mitchell Trubisky is looking to bounce back into a starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As training camps across the NFL continue, early reports have it that UNC fan favorite Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge in becoming the starting quarterback for the Steelers. The Steelers, for the first time since 2004, are looking for their next franchise quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired this past season. Despite spending a first round draft pick on Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, all signs point to Trubisky leading the huddle this upcoming season with the starting job reportedly being “his to lose.” Many were shocked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Bears work out CB Vernon Hargreaves, four others

The Bears worked out a trio of cornerbacks Thursday. Per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com, the team auditioned Vernon Hargreaves III, Davontae Harris and Isaiah Johnson. The team also hosted defensive lineman Trevon Coley and Josh Mauro. Hargreaves inked an extension with the Texans last offseason and entered the 2022 campaign...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
State
Tennessee State
City
Downs, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Tennessee, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley

The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Uncut with Jay Cutler: Brian Urlacher Talks About Life After Football, Their Physical and Mental Health, The Deshaun Watson Suspension and the Bears Leaving Soldier Field

In this week’s episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler, fellow Chicago Bears veteran Brian Urlacher sat down to chat about where he, Cutler and the League are today. And for as many changes as the former linebacker and quarterback have seen in their retirement, it seems that life in the NFL has shifted just as much.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy