NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
Saints Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Tight End
The New Orleans Saints already have a crowded tight end room, but that won't stop them from adding more talent to that position group. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to sign tight end Chris Herndon IV. Herndon spent the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings,...
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker gets 1st NFL sack
The Jacksonville Jaguars raised more than a few eyebrows when they spent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Georgia edge defender Travon Walker, a high-upside pass-rusher who seemed to skyrocket up the board in a matter of days. Walker’s rare combination of size, athleticism and...
Saints safety Mathieu rejoins team after 1-week absence
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and was practicing Wednesday after initially being excused to attend to what the team described as a personal matter. Mathieu returned Wednesday after he missed the first six practices of camp. The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints’ secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans, where Mathieu grew up and played in high school before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May. Mathieu was raised by his grandparents in New Orleans, then became a star football player and track athlete for St. Augustine High School. He maintained deep ties to the city, enhanced through his charitable endeavors and football camps in the area.
Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints
Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
Where does the Vikings' roster rank among NFC contenders?
Over the last several weeks, Pro Football Focus has been releasing position group rankings, putting each team’s group in a tier list. On their own, it’s a useful and easy way to get re-introduced to each team’s roster. We can combine them to give us a sense...
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Ja’Marr Chase must think he’s better than Cooper Kupp with bold Justin Jefferson claim
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase exploded last year during his rookie campaign. He finished the season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Those numbers earned him All-Pro Second Team honors. Chase was joined by former fellow LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the All-Pro Second Team. The Minnesota Vikings wideout was in his second year in the NFL. He posted 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns after 1,400 his rookie year.
Allen Robinson’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Can wide receiver Allen Robinson help the Los Angeles Rams defend their crown in 2022?. Allen Robinson had his worst season in the NFL last year. He hopes to bounce back by receiving a significant workload increase in Los Angeles’ offense and a much better quarterback in 2022. The per-game use of previous Rams wide receivers, especially Odell Beckham’s, offers a pattern for how Fantasy-friendly the No. 2 role can be in Sean McVay’s offense. That’s good for Robinson since he’s unlikely to earn the top target share on a team with Cooper Kupp.
Tyrann Mathieu Selects Official Jersey Number
New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu finally ended the suspense for Saints fans. No, not his return to Saints Camp. But, his the selection of his jersey number. Mathieu will stay wearing the No. 32 as he did with the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals before signing with the Saints as a free-agent acquisition this offseason.
Cardinals Working Out WR Willie Snead
He adds Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley is going to be out a couple of weeks with a hip injury, so Arizona needed more depth at wideout. Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.
Titans' Kevin Byard on Kristian Fulton: A Pro-Bowl year 'has to be the standard'
Through the first two weeks of training camp, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard has taken some of the younger defensive backs under his wing. Earlier this week, the almost 29-year-old spoke with Caleb Farley after the latter was beaten in one-on-one drills by wide receiver Racey McMath. Byard, who learned...
Eagles Activate TE Richard Rodgers From PUP List
Rodgers, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2014 out of California. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,761,016 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2018. The Eagles re-signed Rodgers to a two-year, $1.9 million...
