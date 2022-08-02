Read on www.letsbeardown.com
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Signing Pro Bowler Anthony Barr
Here inside The Star, sources have long acknowledged to us interest in Barr, and thinking that Barr qualifies as a Micah helper, or even as "Micah Lite.''
Cowboys: Tyler Smith looking like a first-round pick with the pads on
Cowboys first-round draft pick, offensive lineman, Tyler Smith, is looking the part in the first couple days of full practice. With the 24th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Smith, an offensive tackle from the University of Tulsa. So far in training camp, it is looking as if they made a great choice in doing so. The Cowboys threw on pads yesterday for the first time in training camp, and Smith didn’t hold anything back in his first opportunity to truly display his strength with his new team.
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Lists Top 5 NFL WRs: Where's CeeDee Lamb?
Diggs reveals his personal top-five receivers list on the I Am Athlete Podcast.
Cowboys Are Being Linked To Multiple Veteran Wide Receivers
With James Washington expected to miss 6-10 weeks due to a fractured foot, the Dallas Cowboys may need to bring in another wide receiver for training camp. Although a deal isn't imminent at this time, the Cowboys have been linked to veteran wideouts Will Fuller and Cole Beasley. Fuller, 28,...
McDaniel responds to question about NFL discipline of team, updates Byron Jones, Deiter
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel suggested that he didn’t have any discussion with his team about the NFL’s discipline of the Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 1, 2022 | Presented by the 2022 Hula Bowl
Bears removed CB Michael Joseph and WR Tajae Sharpe off the NFI list. Bears activated S Dane Cruikshank from the NFI list. Colts placed WR John Hurst and OL Carter O’Donnell on I/R. Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Jr. signed his franchise tag. Miami Dolphins. Dolphins released...
Report: Cowboys Signing Former Vikings Linebacker Anthony Barr
Dallas is taking a flier on a former Minnesota standout.
Nico Collins appreciates veterans in Texans' WR room
Nico Collins is still feeling his way in the NFL. The former third-round receiver from Michigan played 14 games for the Houston Texans last year, logging eight starts. In Collins’ 536 snaps on offense, he caught 33 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown. The 6-4, 215-pound wideout is...
QB Davis Mills describes how Pep Hamilton changed the Texans' offense
Some fo the Houston Texans’ offensive personnel may be the same as it was in 2021, but the offense is entirely different. So says quarterback Davis Mills, who joined “In The Loop” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] Aug. 1 to talk about the differences in last year’s offense and the new scheme under offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.
Texans NFL Draft: Davis Mills vs. Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud
Not everybody sees the QB situation the same way in a post-Deshaun Watson time.
NFL Draft Profile: David Ugwoegbu, Linebacker, Oklahoma Sooners
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Oklahoma LB David Ugwoegbu
'Correction is direction' for Seahawks' young offensive linemen
While Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sets the tone for the team, offensive line coach Andy Dickerson’s focus is on his men up front. Dickerson is in his first season at his new position after joining the team in 2021 as the run game coordinator. It was no surprise he...
AOL Corp
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on NFL title, not DeShaun Watson suspension
While the football world is looking at running back Ezekiel Elliott as a player on the downside of his career, the Dallas Cowboys running back has big goals and dreams left to accomplish before he walks away from the game. He says he is far from finished. The two-time NFL...
Yardbarker
Possible Reinforcements For The Cowboys At Wide Receiver
On Monday, Cowboys WR James Washington suffered a foot injury that put him out of work for 6-10 weeks. This loss is massive. The team will likely be without Micheal Gallup for at least the first few games of the regular season. With Washington going down, the team can look at free agency for some veteran help. They could also continue the trend of replacing a proven veteran with some youth.
