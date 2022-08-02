‘CMA Fest’: Elle King on Working With Dierks Bentley & the Can’t-Miss Lineup

Read on www.tvinsider.com
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
TODAY.com
Wynonna Judd offers powerful piece of advice 2 months after her mom died: ‘I’m a Judd, not a judge’
Wynonna Judd is keeping her mother’s memory alive. More than two months after her mother Naomi Judd died on April 30 at age 76, the eldest of the two Judd siblings joined Brandi Carlile onstage in Nashville on Friday, July 8. Carlile, who is in the midst of her...
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, found dead in her Nashville apartment
"Elvis" actress Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thorton in the film, was found dead Thursday in a bedroom at her apartment in Nashville, police confirmed. She was 44. The Metro Nashville Police Department said there were no signs of foul play. Autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.
NASCAR Driver Bobby East Dead at 37 After Stabbing at Gas Station
NASCAR driver Bobby East, a three-time US Auto Club champion, has died at the age of 37. Deadline reports that East died on Wednesday (July 13) after a transient man stabbed him during an altercation at a gas station in Westminster, Calif. According to Deadline's report, 27-year-old Trent William Millsap...
The Song By Lynyrd Skynyrd That Ronnie Van Zant Regretted Writing
The American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd had its beginnings in Jacksonville, Florida during the summer of 1964, which is when high schoolers Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington met while playing on opposing baseball teams. Oddly enough, they became friends when Burns got injured from a ball hit...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”
Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Says Returning to the Show With Husband Blake Shelton Is ‘Surreal’
The new season of The Voice is currently filming, and it will see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for the first time since their wedding. It brings back a lot of memories for Stefani, who spoke about the experience with NBC Insider. “Stepping back on the set of The...
WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree in Tim McGraw’s household. McGraw and his… The post WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’ appeared first on Outsider.
Scotty McCreery can’t wipe the smile off his face after getting approval from George Strait
Scotty McCreery talks his single, ‘Damn Strait,’ climbing the charts, how he’s readying for fatherhood and more with Katie Neal on the Superstar Power Hour
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
‘American Idol’ Winner Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tour
The crossover between “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer” continued this weekend as one former “Idol” winner was unmasked on a national tour. “The Masked Singer” Tour started on May 28 and stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8. At each location of the tour, a celebrity guest performs as “Boom Boom Box,” with clues about the celebrity posted to the tour’s Instagram page.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
‘American Idol’ Winner Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Return to Social Media After Arrest: VIDEO
American Idol alum Laine Hardy is nearly unrecognizable to his fans as he returns to social media to premiere a new song titled Party I Can Play. In this recent Instagram post, the American Idol star gives us a glimpse of his new look, after a three-month hiatus from the platform.
Wynonna Judd Wept As Joni Mitchell Performed "Both Sides Now" And So Did We TBH
In 2015, Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm that forced her to relearn how to play the guitar. Sunday's surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival left many in tears.
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
CMT
Kenny Chesney is Mourning Fan Who Died at His Saturday Night Concert
Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of one of his fans at his Empower Field concert in Denver, Colorado, Saturday night. The Denver Post reported a woman died Saturday night when she fell from an escalator at the end of Chesney’s concert. The Denver Post attributes its news to Denver police and the stadium.
