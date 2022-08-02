Senator Ron Johnson: Speaker Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit Has Been Bungled From The Start

Read on radio.foxnews.com
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is gay, says she confronted Marco Rubio in an elevator after he said a same-sex marriage vote was a 'stupid waste of time'
Sen. Marco Rubio called a vote on a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law a "stupid waste of time," CNN reported. He made the comments in front of openly gay Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Baldwin told CNN that she confronted Rubio in an elevator over his remarks.
Liz Cheney blasts Sen. Tom Cotton for attacking the January 6 hearings after admitting he has not watched the proceedings
Rep. Liz Cheney called out Tom Cotton for his criticism of Jan. 6 hearings that he hasn't watched. The Wyoming lawmaker tweeted that Cotton should view the hearings "before rendering judgment." Republicans, most of whom opposed the creation of the committee, have largely dismissed the panel's work. Rep. Liz Cheney...
Adam Kinzinger says Kevin McCarthy was 'scared and begging for help' from Trump and his family members on January 6
Rep. Adam Kinzinger said House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was "scared and begging for help" on Jan. 6. Jared Kushner also told the House panel McCarthy called him. He got the sense the lawmaker was "scared." The comments came during the committee's eighth hearing on Thursday evening.
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was forced to retire from law enforcement after he was badly beaten during the siege.
'Oh boy': Kinzinger reacts to GOP Sen. Tom Cotton's Jan. 6 hearing remarks
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) discusses fellow GOP Sen. Tom Cotton’s remarks on the January 6 hearings, and Democratic groups supporting election deniers in hopes of improving their chances in the upcoming midterm elections.
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he doesn't 'trust a thing Kevin McCarthy says' and accuses the GOP leader of 'siding with insurrectionists' to become House speaker
"Sometime about a year or two ago, he made the decision that his only goal was to become Speaker of the House," Kinzinger said of McCarthy.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Christian nationalism comments to the 'American Taliban'
Rep. Adam Kinzinger has often called out his Republican colleagues for supporting Christian nationalism, comparing it to the "American Taliban."
Liz Cheney says Jan. 6 work is worth losing her House seat; committee may subpoena Ginni Thomas
Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that she is working hard to win reelection this year and beat back a Donald Trump-endorsed primary challenger — but if her time investigating the former president for the House Jan. 6 committee leads to her defeat, "there's no question" it will have been worth it.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger's staffer says the office temporarily turned off its phones amid 'overwhelming' threats
Rep. Adam Kinzinger has recieved threats for his work on the House January 6 panel. His DC office receives thousands of angry phone calls a day. Since releasing a video clip of these voicemails, they have received a lot of support, said one staffer.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he felt 'dirty' voting for Trump in 2020, but at the time he wanted to 'have credit with the base'
Kinzinger, who has become a vocal Trump critic, said he was thinking about his district at the time."It's not something I can square away in my soul fully," he recently told The Washington Post. Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Friday said he felt "dirty" after voting for former President Donald Trump...
Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury
HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters
Within the same week that the U.S. military killed al Qaeda leader and Usama bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah said he views former President Trump’s supporters as no different than people who supported bin Laden after the Sept. 11 attacks. Obeidallah...
I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022
One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz
Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
Gen Keane rips 'outrageous' US handling of China threat: 'You'd think we would have learned our lesson'
The decision by the United States to delay a scheduled test of an intercontinental ballistic missile due to China's deployment of dozens of military aircraft and missiles in the Taiwan Strait is a mistake, Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said Thursday, warning that the move will portend weakness at a critical moment amid escalating tensions.
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) Reacts To Killing Of Al Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri: ‘It Couldn’t Have Happened To A Nicer Person’
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the killing of Al Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan. “It couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. You know, that guy got what he deserved. And so I, I am so, so thrilled about the planning and execution of this mission. Highly successful. We have the most advanced and lethal military and covert operations forces in the world, and they demonstrated that with the killing of Al-Zawahiri.”
Who is Nancy Pelosi, the 82-year-old House Speaker facing off against China over Taiwan trip?
Nancy Pelosi is the first woman Speaker of the House of Representatives, having held the position since 2019 and previously between 2007 and 2011. She has represented her San Francisco, California, district since 1987. She’s also served as House Minority Leader from 2003 until 2007 and from 2011 until 2019. Political familyShe was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on 26 March 1940 as Nancy D’Alesandro. Her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr, represented Maryland in the House and was the Mayor of Baltimore between 1947 and 1959, according to her House biography. Ms Pelosi’s brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, also served as the...
Sean Hannity: Anyone with a pulse can see that Joe Biden is physically and mentally just gone
Sean Hannity discussed how Biden's "naive" policies have caused immense destruction both abroad and at home on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: AM I THE ONLY ONE THAT FINDS THIS HUMILIATING AND EMBARRASSING?. SEAN HANNITY: You can't make this up. Anyone with a pulse can see that Joe Biden is physically, mentally...
Comments / 0