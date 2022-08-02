ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Ron Johnson: Speaker Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit Has Been Bungled From The Start

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Qaeda#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
POLITICO

Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury

HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz

Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Gen Keane rips 'outrageous' US handling of China threat: 'You'd think we would have learned our lesson'

The decision by the United States to delay a scheduled test of an intercontinental ballistic missile due to China's deployment of dozens of military aircraft and missiles in the Taiwan Strait is a mistake, Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said Thursday, warning that the move will portend weakness at a critical moment amid escalating tensions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) Reacts To Killing Of Al Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri: ‘It Couldn’t Have Happened To A Nicer Person’

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the killing of Al Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan. “It couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. You know, that guy got what he deserved. And so I, I am so, so thrilled about the planning and execution of this mission. Highly successful. We have the most advanced and lethal military and covert operations forces in the world, and they demonstrated that with the killing of Al-Zawahiri.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Who is Nancy Pelosi, the 82-year-old House Speaker facing off against China over Taiwan trip?

Nancy Pelosi is the first woman Speaker of the House of Representatives, having held the position since 2019 and previously between 2007 and 2011. She has represented her San Francisco, California, district since 1987. She’s also served as House Minority Leader from 2003 until 2007 and from 2011 until 2019. Political familyShe was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on 26 March 1940 as Nancy D’Alesandro. Her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr, represented Maryland in the House and was the Mayor of Baltimore between 1947 and 1959, according to her House biography. Ms Pelosi’s brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, also served as the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy