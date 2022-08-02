WWII Vet Gets Surprise Medal Ceremony at Chabad of San Antonio

Read on anash.org
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military training downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday. The training will be taking place through Friday, and will consist of air and ground mobility operations, along with close-quarter combat drills. San Antonians shouldn't be surprised if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during that time period, city officials say. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.
Archdiocese of San Antonio announce funeral services for Bishop John Yanta
The funeral arrangements for Bishop Yanta will span multiple Texas cities.
KSAT 12
US Army to conduct military training exercises in San Antonio this week
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army will be conducting military training exercises in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio this week, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The trainings will take place from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Tuesday and Friday....
San Antonio Current
U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night
Some San Antonio neighborhoods will sound and feel like a war zone as U.S. military personnel participate in an active combat simulation Monday night near downtown. Residents in central San Antonio can expect to hear “low-flying helicopters” and even “explosions” as part of an exercise to “enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment,” according to a notice posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page.
KSAT 12
Giant lanterns will illuminate the San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends during Ford Parade of Lanterns
SAN ANTONIO – Big, beautiful lanterns will light up the River Walk over two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns. There will be 10 parade floats, each 26-feet long, topped with giant illuminated lanterns floating along the downtown section of the River Walk on Sept. 2-4 and 9-11.
Texas Monthly
The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant
In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
foxsanantonio.com
Chime in: Celebrate National Sisters Day by sharing your best memory
SAN ANTONIO - It's National Sisters Day!. While they don’t always agree, sisters have each other’s backs. Do you have a favorite photo and memory with your sister? We want to see it!. Celebrate today by sending us your favorite photos, HERE.
San Antonio comedian Cleto Rodriguez shares COVID-19 recovery journey
It's been a year since he was released from the hospital.
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
KSAT 12
39th annual Jazz’SAlive announces lineup, adds kickoff party
SAN ANTONIO – Live jazz returns to the streets of downtown San Antonio in September when national, regional, and local jazz musicians take to the stage at the 39th annual Jazz’SAlive Festival. The two-day event will be held on Sept. 23 and 24, but the music and fun...
4 San Antonio's towns have some of the most expensive homes in Texas
Some of these cities average home value is over $1 million.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Best Nail Salons In San Antonio -Top Nails Spas, Shops, Deals and more!
There are many nail salons in San Antonio that offer manicure and pedicure options. While these services are always offered, finding the best place to pamper yourself can sometimes be difficult. Sometimes it’s even more difficult than picking the perfect color!. Luckily, this list features some of the best...
San Antonio Current
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to San Antonio Aug. 11-13
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will slide into San Antonio this week, bringing 27 feet of mobile marketing to the city’s North Side. Six of the vibrant vehicles travel the country, joining parties and arranging local events aimed at selling more of Mayer's meats. Manned by a team of...
Young Boy Attacked In Texas Restroom, Sparks 1-Mile Foot Chase
A good samaritan jumped into action after hearing everyone screaming and yelling.
foxsanantonio.com
Former students rally behind teacher suspended after Pledge of Allegiance controversy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Parents and former students in Pennsylvania are rallying for a middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion about the Pledge of Allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on "Tik Tok," entitled "Fire Sharon Davis," with many...
